Chennai: Which parliamentary constituency does your ward fall in?

Are you a resident of Ramapuram or Alandur, who thinks your ward comes under the Chennai South Parliamentary Constituency? Well, you are wrong!
Knowing the boundaries of the Parliamentary constituencies is important because some of the wards that fall in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits belong to the suburban parts of Chennai when it comes to Parliamentary voting, which is entirely different when we consider the profile of the urban and suburban areas.
There are 200 wards under 15 Zones in the GCC limit. However, some of the wards in GCC limits fall under the Thiruvallur and Sriperumbudur Parliamentary Constituencies.
GCC wards in Chennai’s Parliamentary Constituencies
Here’s a list of the areas in the GCC wards that fall under the three Parliamentary Constituencies in Chennai’s urban limits.
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Zone
|Wards
|Areas included
|Chennai North
|1– Thiruvotriyur
|1 to 14
Kaladipettai
Kargil Nagar
Kathivakkam
Thangal
Sathuma Nagar
Ennore
|2 – Manali
|15 to 21
|Kathivakkam
Edayanchavadi
Kadapakkam
Sadayankuppam
Theeyambakkam
Vadaperumbakkam
|3 – Madhavaram
|22 to 33
|Mathur
Puzhal
|4 – Tondiarpet
|34 to 48
|Kodungaiyur
Korukkupet
Radhakrishnan Nagar
Old Washermenpet (Part)
Vyasarpadi
Perambur
|6 – Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar
|Parts of wards
from 64 to 78
|Pulianthope
Perambur
Choolai
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Zone
|Wards
|Areas included
|Chennai Central
|6 – Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar
|Parts of wards
from 64 to 78
|Purasaivakkam
Kolathur
|5 – Royapuram
|49 to 63
|Old Washermenpet (Parts)
Muthaiyapettai
Chintadripet
Pudupet
Sowcarpet
Egmore
7 – Ambattur
|79 to 93
|Tho.Pettai
SIDCO
Mogappair
Korattur
Oragadam
Kallikuppam
Banu Nagar
|8 – Anna Nagar
|94 to 108
|Villivakkam
Kilpauk
Chetpet
Aminjikarai
9 – Teynampet
Parts of wards
from 109 to 126
Nungambakkam
Thousand Lights
Royapettai
Alwarpet
Chepauk
Triplicane
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Zone
|Wards
|Areas included
|Chennai South
|9 – Teynampet
|Parts of wards
from 109 to 126
|Mylapore
Santhome
Raja Annamalaipuram
|10 – Kodambakkam
|127 to 142
Saligramam
Vadapalani
Virugambakkam
MGR Nagar
Ashok Nagar
T Nagar
Saidapet
|13 – Adyar
|170 to 182
|Guindy
Velachery
Raja Annamalaipuram
Besant Nagar
Thiruvanmaiyur
|14 – Perungudi
|183 to 191
168 and 169
|Ullagaram
Puzhudhivakkam
Madipakkam
Kottivakkam
Palavakkam
Pallikaranai
Jalladampettai
|15 – Sholinganallur
|192 to 200
|Neelangarai
Okkiyam Thuraipakkam
Injambakkam
Karapakkam
Semmenchery
Uthandi
Zone 3: Madhavaram (parts of Wards from 22 to 33) — which has areas including Chinna Sekadu, Soorapattu, Kadhirvedu and Puthagaram falls under the Thiruvallur constituency.
Zone 11: Valasaravakkam (All areas in Wards – 143 to 155), which has areas including Nolambur, Nerkundram, Maduravoyal, Karapakkam, Porur and Ramapuram comes under the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.
Zone 12: Alandur (All areas in Wards 156 to 167) which has areas including Mugalivakkam, Nandhambakkam, Manapakkam, and Meenambakkam also comes under Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.
Assembly Constituencies that fall under the Parliamentary Constituencies
Here is a list of the other Assembly Constituencies in Chennai that fall under each of the Parliamentary Constituencies the suburban areas of Chennai
|Parliamentary Constituencies
|Assembly Constituencies
|Thiruvallur
|Gummidipoondi
Ponneri
Thiruvallur
Poonamallee
Avadi
Madhavaram
|Sriperumbudur
|Maduravoyal
Ambattur
Alandur
Sriperumbudur
Pallavaram
Tambaram
|Kanchipuram
|Chengalpattu
Thiruporur
Cheyyur
Maduranthakam
Uthiramerur
Kanchipuram
Find your polling booth
Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.