Chennai: Which parliamentary constituency does your ward fall in?

Are you a resident of Ramapuram or Alandur, who thinks your ward comes under the Chennai South Parliamentary Constituency? Well, you are wrong!

Knowing the boundaries of the Parliamentary constituencies is important because some of the wards that fall in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits belong to the suburban parts of Chennai when it comes to Parliamentary voting, which is entirely different when we consider the profile of the urban and suburban areas.

There are 200 wards under 15 Zones in the GCC limit. However, some of the wards in GCC limits fall under the Thiruvallur and Sriperumbudur Parliamentary Constituencies.

GCC wards in Chennai’s Parliamentary Constituencies

Here’s a list of the areas in the GCC wards that fall under the three Parliamentary Constituencies in Chennai’s urban limits.

Parliamentary Constituency Zone Wards Areas included Chennai North 1– Thiruvotriyur 1 to 14

Kaladipettai

Kargil Nagar

Kathivakkam

Thangal

Sathuma Nagar

Ennore 2 – Manali 15 to 21 Kathivakkam

Edayanchavadi

Kadapakkam

Sadayankuppam

Theeyambakkam

Vadaperumbakkam 3 – Madhavaram 22 to 33 Mathur

Puzhal 4 – Tondiarpet 34 to 48 Kodungaiyur

Korukkupet

Radhakrishnan Nagar

Old Washermenpet (Part)

Vyasarpadi

Perambur 6 – Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar Parts of wards

from 64 to 78 Pulianthope

Perambur

Choolai Source: Greater Chennai Corporation

Parliamentary Constituency Zone Wards Areas included Chennai Central 6 – Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar Parts of wards

from 64 to 78 Purasaivakkam

Kolathur 5 – Royapuram 49 to 63 Old Washermenpet (Parts)

Muthaiyapettai

Chintadripet

Pudupet

Sowcarpet

Egmore

7 – Ambattur 79 to 93 Tho.Pettai

SIDCO

Mogappair

Korattur

Oragadam

Kallikuppam

Banu Nagar 8 – Anna Nagar 94 to 108 Villivakkam

Kilpauk

Chetpet

Aminjikarai

9 – Teynampet

Parts of wards

from 109 to 126

Nungambakkam

Thousand Lights

Royapettai

Alwarpet

Chepauk

Triplicane Source: GCC

Parliamentary Constituency Zone Wards Areas included Chennai South 9 – Teynampet Parts of wards

from 109 to 126 Mylapore

Santhome

Raja Annamalaipuram 10 – Kodambakkam 127 to 142

Saligramam

Vadapalani

Virugambakkam

MGR Nagar

Ashok Nagar

T Nagar

Saidapet 13 – Adyar 170 to 182 Guindy

Velachery

Raja Annamalaipuram

Besant Nagar

Thiruvanmaiyur 14 – Perungudi 183 to 191

168 and 169 Ullagaram

Puzhudhivakkam

Madipakkam

Kottivakkam

Palavakkam

Pallikaranai

Jalladampettai 15 – Sholinganallur 192 to 200 Neelangarai

Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

Injambakkam

Karapakkam

Semmenchery

Uthandi Source: GCC

Zone 3: Madhavaram (parts of Wards from 22 to 33) — which has areas including Chinna Sekadu, Soorapattu, Kadhirvedu and Puthagaram falls under the Thiruvallur constituency.

Zone 11: Valasaravakkam (All areas in Wards – 143 to 155), which has areas including Nolambur, Nerkundram, Maduravoyal, Karapakkam, Porur and Ramapuram comes under the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.

Zone 12: Alandur (All areas in Wards 156 to 167) which has areas including Mugalivakkam, Nandhambakkam, Manapakkam, and Meenambakkam also comes under Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.

Assembly Constituencies that fall under the Parliamentary Constituencies

Chennai North constituency comprises the following assembly constituencies – Thiruvotriyur, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar and Royapuram

Chennai Central constituency comprises the following assembly constituencies – Villivakkam, Egmore, Harbour, Chepauk-Triplicane, Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar

Chennai South Parliamentary constituency comprises the following assembly constituencies – Mylapore, Saidapet, Virugambakkam, Velachery, Sholinganallur and Thyagaraya Nagar.

Here is a list of the other Assembly Constituencies in Chennai that fall under each of the Parliamentary Constituencies the suburban areas of Chennai

Parliamentary Constituencies Assembly Constituencies Thiruvallur Gummidipoondi

Ponneri

Thiruvallur

Poonamallee

Avadi

Madhavaram Sriperumbudur Maduravoyal

Ambattur

Alandur

Sriperumbudur

Pallavaram

Tambaram Kanchipuram Chengalpattu

Thiruporur

Cheyyur

Maduranthakam

Uthiramerur

Kanchipuram Source: GCC

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

