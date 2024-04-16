Chennai: Which parliamentary constituency does your ward fall in?

by April 16, 2024 Governance
Here’s a list of areas in the GCC wards that fall under the three Parliamentary Constituencies in the urban limits of Chennai.

Are you a resident of Ramapuram or Alandur, who thinks your ward comes under the Chennai South Parliamentary Constituency? Well, you are wrong!

Knowing the boundaries of the Parliamentary constituencies is important because some of the wards that fall in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits belong to the suburban parts of Chennai when it comes to Parliamentary voting, which is entirely different when we consider the profile of the urban and suburban areas.

There are 200 wards under 15 Zones in the GCC limit. However, some of the wards in GCC limits fall under the Thiruvallur and Sriperumbudur Parliamentary Constituencies.

Read more: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chennai South — Know your constituency and candidates

GCC wards in Chennai’s Parliamentary Constituencies

Here’s a list of the areas in the GCC wards that fall under the three Parliamentary Constituencies in Chennai’s urban limits.

Parliamentary ConstituencyZoneWardsAreas included
Chennai North1Thiruvotriyur1 to 14
Kaladipettai
Kargil Nagar
Kathivakkam
Thangal
Sathuma Nagar
Ennore
2 – Manali15 to 21Kathivakkam
Edayanchavadi
Kadapakkam
Sadayankuppam
Theeyambakkam
Vadaperumbakkam
3 – Madhavaram22 to 33Mathur
Puzhal
4 – Tondiarpet34 to 48Kodungaiyur
Korukkupet
Radhakrishnan Nagar
Old Washermenpet (Part)
Vyasarpadi
Perambur
6 – Thiru.Vi.Ka NagarParts of wards
from 64 to 78 		Pulianthope
Perambur
Choolai
Source: Greater Chennai Corporation
Parliamentary ConstituencyZoneWardsAreas included
Chennai Central6 – Thiru.Vi.Ka NagarParts of wards
from 64 to 78		Purasaivakkam
Kolathur
5 – Royapuram49 to 63Old Washermenpet (Parts)
Muthaiyapettai
Chintadripet
Pudupet
Sowcarpet
Egmore

7 – Ambattur		79 to 93Tho.Pettai
SIDCO
Mogappair
Korattur
Oragadam
Kallikuppam
Banu Nagar
8 – Anna Nagar94 to 108Villivakkam
Kilpauk
Chetpet
Aminjikarai

9 – Teynampet
Parts of wards
from 109 to 126
Nungambakkam
Thousand Lights
Royapettai
Alwarpet
Chepauk
Triplicane
Source: GCC
Parliamentary ConstituencyZoneWardsAreas included
Chennai South9 – TeynampetParts of wards
from 109 to 126		Mylapore
Santhome
Raja Annamalaipuram
10 – Kodambakkam127 to 142
Saligramam
Vadapalani
Virugambakkam
MGR Nagar
Ashok Nagar
T Nagar
Saidapet
13 – Adyar170 to 182Guindy
Velachery
Raja Annamalaipuram
Besant Nagar
Thiruvanmaiyur
14 – Perungudi183 to 191
168 and 169		Ullagaram
Puzhudhivakkam
Madipakkam
Kottivakkam
Palavakkam
Pallikaranai
Jalladampettai
15 – Sholinganallur192 to 200Neelangarai
Okkiyam Thuraipakkam
Injambakkam
Karapakkam
Semmenchery
Uthandi
Source: GCC

Zone 3: Madhavaram (parts of Wards from 22 to 33) which has areas including Chinna Sekadu, Soorapattu, Kadhirvedu and Puthagaram falls under the Thiruvallur constituency.

Zone 11: Valasaravakkam (All areas in Wards – 143 to 155), which has areas including Nolambur, Nerkundram, Maduravoyal, Karapakkam, Porur and Ramapuram comes under the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.

Zone 12: Alandur (All areas in Wards 156 to 167) which has areas including Mugalivakkam, Nandhambakkam, Manapakkam, and Meenambakkam also comes under Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.

Read more: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chennai North — Know your constituency and candidates

Assembly Constituencies that fall under the Parliamentary Constituencies

chennai north
Chennai North constituency comprises the following assembly constituencies – Thiruvotriyur, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar and Royapuram
chennai central
Chennai Central constituency comprises the following assembly constituencies – Villivakkam, Egmore, Harbour, Chepauk-Triplicane, Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar
chennai south
Chennai South Parliamentary constituency comprises the following assembly constituencies – Mylapore, Saidapet, Virugambakkam, Velachery, Sholinganallur and Thyagaraya Nagar.

Here is a list of the other Assembly Constituencies in Chennai that fall under each of the Parliamentary Constituencies the suburban areas of Chennai

Parliamentary ConstituenciesAssembly Constituencies
ThiruvallurGummidipoondi
Ponneri
Thiruvallur
Poonamallee
Avadi
Madhavaram
SriperumbudurMaduravoyal
Ambattur
Alandur
Sriperumbudur
Pallavaram
Tambaram
KanchipuramChengalpattu
Thiruporur
Cheyyur
Maduranthakam
Uthiramerur
Kanchipuram
Source: GCC

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

Also Read:

Sections:

About Shobana Radhakrishnan

Shobana Radhakrishnan is a Senior Reporter at Citizen Matters. Before moving to Chennai in 2022, she reported for the national daily, The New Indian Express (TNIE), from Madurai. During her stint at TNIE, she did detailed ground reports on the plight of migrant workers and the sorry-state of public libraries in addition to covering the renowned Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections (2021) and Rural Local Body Polls (2019-2020). Shobana has a Masters degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Pondicherry Central University and a Bachelors in English Literature. She keenly follows the impact of development on vulnerable groups.
Read more by Shobana Radhakrishnan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chennai Central — Know your constituency and candidates

by and April 16, 2024 Governance
As development surges, Chennai Central has to contend with problems of traffic congestion and pollution, and many unfinished infra projects.

Being the commercial nerve centre of the city, Chennai Central constituency has a significant population of migrants. From Chennai Metro Water department to the state electricity board and the GST and central excise departments, crucial city, state and central government offices are located in Chennai Central. The constituency is also a hub of healthcare institutions, with more than a dozen prominent government hospitals such as Government Children Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Kilpauk Medical College Hospital located here.  Chennai Central comprises of six assembly constituencies — Villivakkam, Egmore, Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar. Politically, the constituency…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – Manoj Kotak, Mumbai North East

by April 15, 2024 Governance
Manoj Kotak, who was chosen instead of popular BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in 2019, has not got a BJP ticket to contest this time.

Name: Manoj Kotak Constituency: Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak started working for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1989. Before being elected as an MP from the Mumbai North East constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha elections (2019), he served as a Municipal Corporator from Mulund from 2007 to 2019. In the 2019 elections, Manoj Kotak got 56.61 percent of the total of 9,09,181 votes cast, getting 5,14,599 votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Sanjay Dina Patil of the NCP by 2,26,486 votes. Kotak was chosen to contest the elections instead of popular leader Kirit Somaiya, who was reportedly gearing…

Continue reading