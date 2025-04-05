City Buzz: Tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli halted | Smart Cities Mission incomplete…and more

Supreme Court halts tree felling in Hyderabad’s Kancha Gachibowli

The Supreme Court has intervened to halt the felling of trees in Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad, following widespread protests. The court issued an interim stay on deforestation activities across 400 acres of land near the University of Hyderabad campus, citing ecological concerns and the presence of scheduled animal species. The Telangana High Court had earlier paused development plans for the land, which is earmarked for IT infrastructure by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

Students, environmental activists, and conservationists have opposed the government’s plans, arguing that the land is ecologically sensitive and home to diverse flora and fauna, including peacocks and rare rock formations. Protests intensified after reports emerged of large-scale tree felling over the weekend, prompting the Supreme Court to demand explanations from the state government regarding the urgency of the activity.

The court directed the Telangana High Court Registrar to inspect the site and submit a report, while ordering the state Chief Secretary to ensure no further deforestation occurs. Protesters continue to demand that the land be declared a national park to preserve its biodiversity.

Smart cities mission ends, but incomplete

As the deadline for the Smart Cities Mission ends on March 31, 2025, it is evident that only 18 out of 100 cities have completed projects that were designed to make them urban planning role models to improve the quality of life. However, just 7% of the projects are incomplete. Cities that have fully implemented their projects include Agra, Varanasi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Udaipur, Pune, Surat and Vadodara.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that ₹47,538 crore out of ₹48,000 crore in Central assistance had been released to cities, which had spent ₹45,772 crore. According to the Smart Cities Mission dashboard, cities have completed 7,491 projects worth ₹1.50 lakh crore, with 567 projects (7%) worth ₹14,357 crore still ongoing.

Water, sanitation and hygiene projects accounted for the biggest expenditure so far (₹46,730 crore), followed by smart mobility (₹37,362 crore) and smart governance (₹16,262 crore).

Electric bike taxi services in Mumbai

Electric bike taxi services will be permitted in Maharashtra’s cities with a population of more than one lakh. It will benefit passengers travelling in urban areas for up to 15 kilometres. This policy was approved during the first Cabinet meeting after the Budget session, towards a pollution-free Maharashtra.

The e-bike taxis would aim to provide the option of “last mile connectivity” as well as cheap travel, with drivers, including women, between 20 and 50 years old. This move is expected to create 20,000 jobs in urban areas and 10,000 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The policy prioritised women’s safety through proper partition between front and pillion riders, as well as a roof cover for the monsoon. The revenue model is expected to provide affordable tariffs for single passengers.

