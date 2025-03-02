City Buzz: Mumbai enforces construction air monitoring | Report on Delhi riot survivors…and more

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked for expressions of interest for sensors to monitor particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) at construction sites, with the data to be made available to the public. These sensors will help track air quality in real time and will be mandatory at all construction sites. This move aims to improve pollution monitoring and ensure compliance at both private and public projects in Mumbai.

Builders support the plan but are concerned about increased costs and challenges in identifying pollution sources near multiple sites. The BMC will test the sensors for accuracy by comparing them with existing continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) for 15 days. Approved devices will be listed publicly, and the final decision is expected within a month, with all units centrally monitored.

Source: Times of India

Delhi riot survivors denied their due: Report

The Karwan-e-Mohabbat has released a report on 146 survivors of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, declaring that the compensation recommended by the Northeast Delhi Riots Compensation Commission (NEDRCC) in 2020 has yet to be disbursed, while the distribution of ex-gratia payments for property damage is experiencing “low fulfilment rates” and “systemic lapses in implementation.”

There is no

The report indicates that the compensation amounts fixed for the 2020 riots are lower than those determined by the courts. Out of 146 victims, 117 cases related to property damage were submitted to the sub-divisional magistrate office. Only 25 victims, or 22%, received ex-gratia payments. Among the 117 property damage cases, 84 involved residential units, and only 11 victims received ex-gratia. Additionally, of the 29 physical injury cases, only 13 victims were compensated.

The report observed disparity in the treatment-based disbursement of funds when the FIRs lodged into their complaints were deemed invalid. There was a lack of clarity on eligibility criteria and documentation requirements and the absence of standardised guidelines.

Meanwhile, there is also no legal closure in sight for the people involved. More than 80% of the violence-related cases, in which the courts gave decisions, have resulted in acquittals or discharges.

Source: Indian Express, bbc.com

Slugfests in first Delhi Assembly, MCD sessions

In the first assembly session post-elections, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, on February 27th, said that AAP MLAs are being stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly after being suspended for three days from the proceedings. On February 25th, Atishi and other AAP MLAs protested against removing B R Ambedkar’s portrait from the CM’s office and shouted slogans of Jai Bhim. Speaker Vijender Gupta had suspended the 21 AAP legislators for disrupting Lt. Governor V K Saxena’s inaugural address.

On February 25th, there was chaos in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, as councillors from AAP and BJP clashed verbally over the regularisation of around 12,000 contractual municipal workers, house tax waivers and the absence of the MCD Commissioner during the proceedings.

The meeting commenced at 2 pm, but many councillors did not turn up, and MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar was absent. BJP councillors protested against the ruling AAP’s announcement to regularise around 12,000 contractual workers employed by the MCD.

Mayor Khichi passed all the agenda items and exited the House, although the House was still locked in protest.

Source: The Hindu, Indian Express

Hesaraghatta Grassland now Conservation Reserve

The Hesaraghatta grassland region, spread across 5678.32 acres in Yelahanka taluk, has been declared as Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve for endangered wildlife species, according to a state gazette notification, under Section 36(A) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

It declares that the grassland is a large carbon sink for Bengaluru, home to smaller and lesser-known flora and fauna species important for soil conditions, with the landscape around the lake bed being the last remaining grassland habitat that supports unique biodiversity. It can be a powerful tool to mitigate climate change and rapid urbanisation.

File photo of Hesaraghatta grasslands. Pic: Mahesh Bhat

The grassland houses migratory birds, such as raptors, the Greater spotted eagle (Aquila clanga), the lesser Florican (Sypheotides indicus) and the Red-necked falcon (Falco chiquera), which face extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It houses more than 285 species of birds, some of them critically endangered. The grassland and the shrubland near the lake are also home to smooth-coated otters, 13 species of amphibians and 111 butterfly species. It is also an important catchment area of the Thippagondanahalli and Arkavathi rivers.

Source: The New Indian Express

Chennai to outsource construction waste management

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will once again outsource the management of construction and debris (C&D) waste to a private firm that was previously involved. The ‘Micro Implementation and Operation Plans’ are set to be executed across 15 zones in the city.

A senior official said there isn’t enough infrastructure and manpower to handle the waste generated across 14,000 streets. About 47 new vehicles, including 17 heavy capacity tippers, five smaller tippers, 17 Skid Steer Loaders and eight excavators will be used for this purpose. About 24 heavy-capacity tippers will also be procured. In the first two months of this year, 42,954.69 tonnes of waste were collected.

The GCC is currently in the process of reviewing public and stakeholders’ suggestions for the Draft Guidelines for Construction and Demolition Waste Management.

Meanwhile, the GCC has also decided to outsource solid waste management and litter control at major city beaches, including Marina, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Pattinapakkam, and Pudu Beach in Manali. Heavy-duty mechanical sweepers and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) will monitor garbage dumping and illegal encroachments at Marina and Besant Nagar beaches.

Source: The Hindu, Livchennai.com

