City Buzz: Five things you must know about the Delhi Heat Action Plan

As temperatures soar in Delhi, residents are left grappling with the intense summer heat. But does the Heat Action Plan (HAP) 2025, released by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, provide real relief? The government claims that the plan is designed to address emergency response and long-term mitigation, and includes measures such as water coolers, cooling shelters, regular temperature updates and health advisories. The question remains—will these steps be sufficient to protect vulnerable communities from the escalating heat? Here are the key highlights about the plan and what it misses in addressing.
Early warning systems and targeted relief measures
- The new plan to mitigate heat includes an early warning system developed with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), to issue yellow, orange and red alerts.
- Special air-conditioned units in medical centres such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to treat heatstroke and dehydration, featuring rapid cooling techniques.
- Targeted interventions for the elderly, children, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and outdoor workers.
- Awareness campaigns and labour welfare measures. However, these are not offering anything new compared to previous years.
Failure in public transport and infrastructure
- The annual HAP is a coordinated multi-agency response. But weak implementation, without legal backing, funds or inter-departmental coordination, has made it ineffective.
- Last year, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) pledged to build bus shelters with drinking facilities and cooling roofs, but these were not constructed.
- Old bus stops remain unrepaired, and new ones have not been added.
- There are inadequate provisions for water and functional washrooms at transport hubs.
- Planned guidelines for buses to halt operations between 12 pm and 4 pm were not implemented.
Lack of progress in green infrastructure and water security
- Various government bodies have circulated guidelines to increase green and heat-resilient infrastructure. But according to the Green Action Plan for 2024-25, except for PWD and NDMC, none of the agencies achieved their annual targets.
- The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was expected to restore water bodies, but a presented to the National Green Tribunal last year shows only 43 existing on the ground, compared to 322 identified via satellite.
- According to a Delhi Parks and Garden Society , out of 1,045 water bodies, 631 were prioritised for rejuvenation. Many areas still suffer from severe water shortages.
- Meanwhile, a new Summer Action Plan has been introduced to improve water distribution and curb illegal connections.
Health preparedness and what it misses
- Hospitals must report heat-related illnesses (HRIs) and maintain stock of oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and cooling packs.
- According to the plan, city hospitals must have dedicated heatwave wards, with expert teams to take care of heat-related illnesses.
- Disaster response volunteers, called Aapda Mitras, will be appointed.
- However, measures such as heat insurance are missing from the plan.
Absence of long-term measures
- There is no dedicated funding for long-term resilience measures, such as widespread tree planting.
- Key interventions like electricity grid upgrades for increasing cooling demands, and equitable access to cooling remain absent.
[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]