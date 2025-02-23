City Buzz: Contamination, stampede mar Kumbh | Water woes in Bengaluru…and more

Other news: Chennai Metro Rail extension from Koyambedu to Pattabiram, Delhi's new parking system and demand for co-working spaces.

Contaminated Sangam, stampede deaths mar Kumbh

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has rejected a government report that found high levels of faecal coliform, untreated sewage and bacteria in Sangam waters at Prayagraj. He said that the water — in which 565 million bathed since January 13 — is not just fit for bathing, but also safe for aachman (drinking a handful after bathing).

However, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report, filed on February 3, 2025 before the National Green Tribunal’s Principal Bench said that because of the high faecal coliform levels in the Ganga River, the water does not meet the primary quality standards for bathing, at all monitored locations.

A plea has been moved by Varanasi-based advocate Saurabh Tiwari. There have been allegations of the discharge of untreated sewage through the drains into the rivers during Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela. On February 17, the bench noted that UP PCB did not file any comprehensive action taken report as directed.

Meanwhile, postmortem reports on 18 deaths due to stampede on February 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station show that 15 died of traumatic asphyxia due to blunt force injury to chests, two out of haemorrhagic shock and one due to a head injury from a blunt surface impact.

The Ministry of Railways set up a two-member high-level committee to probe the incident. Reports suggest that the deceased fell unconscious due to a stampede at the foot overbridge (FOB) 3. The Ministry allegedly handed over wads of cash in notes of 100 and 50 after announcing that it would provide Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the kin. It also deputed security personnel to ensure they got home safely with the mortal remains and the cash.

The stampede was triggered by an announcement about a change in the departure platform of a Kumbh special train to Prayagraj, according to an inquiry report prepared by the Railway Protection Force.

More than 55 crore pilgrims have visited Prayagraj. The event will conclude on February 26, the Maha Shivratri day.

Source: Livelaw, Livemint, Indian Express

Water woes irk Bengalureans

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued an order on February 12, announcing a fine of 5,000 on anyone using Cauvery water for non-drinking purposes, such as washing vehicles, gardening, construction, water fountains, road construction or cleaning at homes and for any purpose other than drinking in theatre and cinema halls. Repeating the incident will incur an additional 500 per day. Anyone who spots the violation in the city, with a population of roughly 1.4 crore, can call the BWSSB call centre number 1916 and lodge a complaint.

Last week, the board has also issued an order fixing the price of tanker waters, in response to the allegations that tanker owners are extorting customers.

Citizens are also complaining about the revision in the deposits for water connections from 250 per sqm to 400 per sqm for residential buildings. The deposits are for both piped water connections and sewage treatment plants.

Source: The New Indian Express, The Times of India

Chennai Metro Rail to extend from Koyambedu to Pattabiram

chennai metro
CMRL plans to extend metro from Koyambedu to Pattabiram. Pic courtesy: CMRL

There is good news for Chennai residents living in Mugappair, Ambattur, Avadi and nearby localities, who rely on public transport. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for expanding the metro network to a new 21.76 km stretch from Koyambedu to Pattabiram. At an estimated cost of 9,744 crore, the extension aims to improve connectivity in various important areas.

The metro on this route will be integrated to key transport hubs including bus depots in Avadi and Ambattur and the railway station in Avadi, to facilitate seamless travel and reduced commute times for passengers.

Source: The New Indian Express

New parking system proposed in Delhi

Lutyens’ Delhi is all set to get an intelligent and integrated parking system, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is in the process of inviting tenders from agencies to operate and maintain this smart system.

According to the NDMC, the agency chosen through the tender will operate and maintain all the 152 parking lots that come under the civic body, through the smart parking system. Apart from the existing features that include boom barriers and online collection, the new system will have software to monitor outgoing vehicle flow, total capacity at each parking lot, online payment, daily collections and much more. The new system is likely to be operational by May-end.

Source: Times of India

Co-working centre operators rent out 2.24 lakh seats

In 2024, co-working centre operators have rented out a record 2.24 lakh seats, mainly on the rising demand for managed office space from corporates, according to real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield data.

The co-working or flexible office space operators have provided 1.56 lakh desks in 2023 in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.
These operators rent office space from real estate developers and property owners or their facilities and offer workspaces to corporates.

Sectors such as IT-BPM, engineering, manufacturing and BFSI as well as professional service provides are the major drivers of office demand. Currently, global enterprises are adopting a ‘Core+Flex’ leasing strategy, combining traditional offices with managed workspaces. The flexible workspace demand is expected to maintain its strong growth trajectory in 2025 and beyond.

Source: Business Standard, The Week

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

