Bengaluru’s trees must be preserved by its people: K Sankara Rao

“I have always been fascinated by trees. This long journey of documenting Bengaluru’s trees was addictive. The more I documented them, the more I wanted to do it,” remarked K Sankara Rao, author of Trees of Bangalore. Rao, a former professor at the Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc.), has a long and varied experience in the field of Plant Biology with profound reverence and love for nature.

Published in two volumes, Trees of Bangalore is a one-time documentation depicting the rich ecology of Bengaluru and works as a road map for policymakers to preserve this richness.

A lifelong love for trees

Post-retirement, he moved to the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, and evinced considerable interest in biodiversity informatics (plants), landscape ecology and conservation science. He pioneered floral diversity documentation in digital resource systems in the country and is dedicated to informing society about the natural world through websites and books.

Here is a video interview with the author and plant biology expert:

In 2009, Rao documented the trees in the IISc campus and that inspired him to convert his research on Bengaluru trees into a book. His work for Trees of Bangalore started in early 1990s, and through all seasons, climatic conditions, wilderness and urban challenges, Rao pushed ahead to ensure the trees of Bengaluru are documented.

The book presents in unprecedented detail 800 odd species, including 527 trees, 94 woody climbers, 113 large shrubs, 43 palms, and 18 conifers and cycads. It enables readers to embark on a journey through the leafy neighbourhoods of Bengaluru. This work represents a one-time documentation effort for posterity as well as a valuable record for policymakers of the city. Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India released the book on November 8, 2024.

The book is also a layman’s celebration of the city’s rich botanical history and its verdant charm. Its purpose is to impress on the public and future planners the concept and value of nature-based urbanism so that it is kept renewed with care and pride.

