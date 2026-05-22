Open letter to Chief Justice of India: Withdraw unjust remarks made against environmental groups

A collective of citizens, environmentalists, legal experts and civil society organisations from across India has demanded that the Supreme Court withdraw oral remarks made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) during the Pipavav Port hearing on May 11, 2026. The group aims to ensure these comments are not misinterpreted as questioning the legitimacy of genuine environmental public-interest litigation, or the constitutional right of citizens and affected communities to demand the enforcement of environmental laws.

In an open letter to the CJI, the coalition outlined urgent environmental concerns and the right of citizens to question irregularities in projects negatively impacting natural ecosystems, their livelihoods and right to life.

The letter has been vetted by senior lawyers and has garnered endorsements from more than 600 citizens, a member of the coalition told Citizen Matters. Grassroots activists and environmentalists from Karnataka, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan addressed media persons in Delhi on Friday to amplify these concerns and release the letter.

Joseph Hoover, United Conservation Movement (working for protection of Western Ghats), Prafulla Samantara, National Convenor, Lok Shakti Abhiyan (senior environmentalist from Odisha), Atul Sati, Convenor, Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Uttarakhand, Lokesh Bhiwani, Founder, Stand With Nature and Member, Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyan from Haryana, Prabhu Dayal, Member, Jodhpura Sangharsh Samiti, Kotputli-Behror district, Rajasthan and Tannuja Chauhan, environmentalist, People for Aravallis, Save Dwarka Forest, Delhi-NCR addressed the media.

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Read more: Vote for clean air, water security and nature conservation: Environment and civil society groups

Excerpts from the letter:

To,

The Chief Justice of India,

Hon’ble Supreme Court,

New Delhi 110 001.

22nd May 2026

Subject: Environmental Laws – Citizens’ True “Right to Life”.

Respected Sir,

We write this letter with utmost respect and regard for the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, and for its long and distinguished contribution towards the development of India’s environmental jurisprudence. We write equally with frank concern and a measure of alarm regarding the oral remarks made in open court on 11 May 2026 during the hearing of a matter relating to the expansion of Pipavav Port in Gujarat. As captured in the publicly available court proceedings video and reported in the media, you are quoted as having observed, among other things:

“In this country, the kind of litigations that are filed only to stall all development projects, that is the whole problem”

“You show us a single project in this country where these alleged environmentalists, activists, they say we welcome this project…”

“You also state you went to NGT and unfortunately that create lot of doubts on bona fide. You don’t go to any expert agency, you don’t go to any authority pointing out that look here, this is your Report submitted. I am an expert, I find that these are the deficiencies in your Report, if at all you are expert. You are some RTI activist, you are so and so activist, an environmentalist, you have so many degrees. I’m RTI activist, I’m environmentalist, I’m social activist, I’m so and so activist. Jahan daav lage wahin?”

We find the aforementioned comments highly objectionable and disturbing. These comments were not made in the context of the case being heard by the Court, but on the overall right of citizens to protect the environment and question illegal decisions and irregularities.

These remarks have caused deep concern and anguish among us citizens, including small and marginal farmers, cattle herders, fisherfolk, forest dwellers, adivasis, rural and urban communities adversely impacted by mining & other industrial and commercial projects, lawyers, researchers, students, ecologists, rewilders, along with conservationists, foresters, scientists, and environmental practitioners – people who work, often at personal cost, at the intersection of ecology, livelihoods, environment and the law.

With utmost respect, it must be stated plainly: such framing is factually inaccurate, Constitutionally troubling, and potentially dangerous. It risks portraying citizens who seek lawful scrutiny of environmental decision-making as a suspect constituency, rather than as participants in a constitutional democracy performing both a right and a duty.

It also risks producing a chilling effect well beyond this single case. The National Green Tribunal, High Courts, appraisal bodies, and administrators take their cues from the Supreme Court.

“Environmental litigation stalling development” is not backed by data

The suggestion that environmental litigation routinely paralyses development is directly contradicted by available evidence. The Indian Express analysed over 100,000 National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders between 2020 and 2025, and found that where environmental and forest clearances were challenged, the Tribunal upheld the developer’s position in approximately four out of every five appeals.

The NGT — the very institution established to provide meaningful environmental adjudication — upholds challenged clearances in 80% of cases. This is not the profile of a system being captured by so-called ‘obstructionists’.

The claim that “everything gets dragged to court” also requires factual context. Environmental

PILs constitute a small fraction of the total Supreme Court docket. Besides, the fact remains that of the approximately 12,500 Environment, Forest, Wildlife, and CRZ clearances that are now granted annually (a record high reached in 2022), only a minuscule fraction faces legal scrutiny. Data from 2020 to 2025 reveals that, on average, fewer than 70 of these approvals are legally challenged by citizens or activists before the NGT each year.

The vast majority of projects in India proceed without judicial challenge. Those that are challenged tend to be projects where procedural requirements have genuinely not been met, where environmental impact assessments have been rushed or incomplete, or where the voices of affected communities were not meaningfully heard. Characterising this small subset of contested clearances as evidence of a generalised anti-development lobby inverts the evidential burden.

We wish to point out that socially and ecologically destructive projects which have been approved in violation of the law cannot be termed as ‘developmental projects’ in the truest sense.

Full compliance with environmental laws is the sine qua non for an activity to be termed as ‘sustainable development’. Litigants often articulate their livelihood concerns through Statutory Appeals before the NGT since the Parliament has conferred the statutory right on citizens of the country. Once rights have been conferred, it is inappropriate for the Supreme Court to vilify citizens who exercise the rights conferred by the Parliament.

India’s environmental status

Currently, India is experiencing rapid environmental degradation at an unprecedented and monumental scale, which is risking the lives of all, but especially of the most disadvantaged. The statistics below illustrate the scale of environmental deterioration that citizens are being asked to accept without robust legal recourse.

India’s biogeographic regions are severly threatened

India’s major biogeographic regions are not merely repositories of biodiversity. They are the functional infrastructure upon which its water, food, and climate systems depend. Their degradation is not a conservation concern peripheral to development – it is a threat to development itself.

The Aravallis : This ancient mountain range is a critical groundwater recharge zone for North-West India. A 2018 Report of the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) found that 25% of the Aravalli range had been lost to illegal mining in Rajasthan since 1967-68, with over 10,300 hectares affected outside lease boundaries. Groundwater levels have fallen to 1,500-2,000 feet in mining areas. Rivers and streams that once flowed from the hills have dried up or been severely contaminated, negatively impacting water availability for drinking and irrigation in the region.

: This ancient mountain range is a critical groundwater recharge zone for North-West India. A 2018 Report of the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) found that 25% of the Aravalli range had been lost to illegal mining in Rajasthan since 1967-68, with over 10,300 hectares affected outside lease boundaries. Groundwater levels have fallen to 1,500-2,000 feet in mining areas. Rivers and streams that once flowed from the hills have dried up or been severely contaminated, negatively impacting water availability for drinking and irrigation in the region. The Western Ghats: The Western Ghats are the “water tower” of peninsular India, sustaining perennial rivers that ensure water and food security for hundreds of millions. Despite their ecological criticality and the economic value of their ecosystem services, they face mounting pressure from poorly-planned infrastructure expansion, quarrying, and plantation agriculture.

The Western Ghats are the “water tower” of peninsular India, sustaining perennial rivers that ensure water and food security for hundreds of millions. Despite their ecological criticality and the economic value of their ecosystem services, they face pressure from poorly-planned infrastructure expansion, quarrying, and plantation agriculture. The Himalayas: The scale and frequency of Himalayan disasters in the monsoon season of 2025 was such that the Supreme Court itself proclaimed: “If things proceed the way they are as on date, then the day is not far when the entire state of Himachal Pradesh may vanish into thin air.” The Court’s own words stand as a powerful rebuke to any suggestion that judicial scrutiny of development in the Himalayas, or that of any of ecologically sensitive regions across India, is anti-national or anti-development.

Development at the cost of livelihood security and ecological wisdom is costing Indians dearly

We take strong objection to the casual deployment of the label ‘environmentalist’ as a term of delegitimisation. ‘Environmentalist’ has a positive connotation: as citizens who are fulfilling their duty under Article 51 (A)(g). In fact, the Constitution envisages every citizen (including judges) to be a ‘guardian of the environment’.In this sense, we are not acting outside the Constitutional framework, but squarely within it and being good law-abiding citizens. In many instances, litigation is the “last resort” precisely because environmental planning is not yet integrated into the core of project design in India.

Constitutional and legal framework for environmental scrutiny

Citizens and affected communities who approach the NGT and the Supreme Court are, therefore, not subverting these institutions, but are merely using them for their intended purpose. They are trying to hold the State to the standards it has set for itself, and no more. To characterise this as a “problem” is to perhaps characterise Constitutional democracy itself as a problem.



It is precisely because the Supreme Court has stood as a Constitutional sentinel in environmental matters that the remarks of 11 May 2026 cause alarm. The institutional memory of this Court’s own environmental jurisprudence is what gives its rulings moral authority. To see the Chief Justice, therefore, characterise environmental petitioners and others like RTI and social activists as presumptively suspect is, for many of us, disorienting, dispiriting, and demands a frank and respectful response.

Solutions-structural reforms that are needed

You seemingly suggested that environmentalists must come with solutions too. With respect, solutions are primarily the domain of the State, which alone has the mandate, resources, and institutional authority to implement them. That said, concerned citizens, scientists, and civil society organisations, including many of the signatories, have for decades proposed approaches, many already embedded in law and policy, whose implementation has been consistently inadequate.

We set out these approaches not as novel prescriptions but as a reminder of what the State has already committed to and not delivered:

Protected Areas in India need the “ Principle of Avoidance ” to ensure that human wildlife conflicts are not created or exacerbated due to large projects with significant negative ecosystem impacts, that are not primarily meant for local communities.

” to ensure that human wildlife conflicts are not created or exacerbated due to large projects with significant negative ecosystem impacts, that are not primarily meant for local communities. Bioregions like the Aravallis, the Western Ghats, the Himalayas and the North East need to be protected from predatory development that is threatening the lives, livelihoods, and cultures of the local indigenous peoples who are living in and dependent on these bioregions for centuries.

that is threatening the lives, livelihoods, and cultures of the local indigenous peoples who are living in and dependent on these bioregions for centuries. Undertake environmental planning at the earliest stage of project conception, before alignments, sites, and capacities harden into fait accomplis.

of project conception, before alignments, sites, and capacities harden into fait accomplis. Apply the mitigation hierarchy honestly: avoidance first, then minimisation, restoration, and only lastly compensation or offsetting.

honestly: avoidance first, then minimisation, restoration, and only lastly compensation or offsetting. Require rigorous Cumulative Impact Assessments under the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Framework , not merely project-wise compartmentalised studies, especially in already stressed coasts, river basins, forests, and ecological/ wildlife corridors.

under the , not merely project-wise compartmentalised studies, especially in already stressed coasts, river basins, forests, and ecological/ wildlife corridors. Ensure that EIAs, biodiversity assessments, hydrological analyses, and social-impact appraisals are independent, transparent, and open to meaningful public scrutiny . The EIAs are, at present, a product of project proponent funded studies with “conflict of interest” embedded instead of acting as an independent scrutiny of the proposed development plan. EIA reports are often used to flout the very law that the EIA process is meant to uphold, with the protection of the environment getting neglected.

. The EIAs are, at present, a product of project proponent funded studies with “conflict of interest” embedded instead of acting as an independent scrutiny of the proposed development plan. EIA reports are often used to flout the very law that the EIA process is meant to uphold, with the protection of the environment getting neglected. Strengthen monitoring and post-clearance compliance , because weak compliance can turn nominal safeguards into paper assurances.

, because weak compliance can turn nominal safeguards into paper assurances. Treat local communities not as impediments but as knowledge-holders and rights bearing participants in environmental decision-making.

India is a signatory to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and committed, through the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (2022), to bring 30% of its land and oceans within stricter legal protection by 2030.

With only 5.32% of its geographical area under the Protected Area network currently, with the majority themselves subject to linear intrusion densities and other developmental pressures mentioned above, India faces a significant challenge in meeting its own commitments.

Environmental litigation that holds the line against further erosion of this already inadequate Protected Area network, is not an obstacle to national progress, but furthers a contribution to India’s credibility before the international community.

Conclusiosn and citizens’ demands

A 2021 World Bank Report, ‘The Economic Case for Nature’, warned that the global economy could face annual losses of USD 2.7 trillion by 2030 if critical ecological tipping points are crossed. More recently, the 2025 Global Tipping Points Report, a landmark multi-author scientific assessment, warned that several planetary thresholds are now within reach, and that once crossed, their consequences cannot be undone43.

The question is no longer whether ecological destabilisation will affect economies and societies. It is how rapidly, how severely, and whether the institutions we have built to prevent it will hold. The ecological conditions within which India’s development decisions are made today are categorically different from those of even two decades ago. Environmental protection is not a ‘drag’ on growth.

It is rather the precondition for growth that is durable, equitable, and survivable by future generations. Reconciling India’s development aspirations and its ecological imperatives demands that large infrastructure projects be planned, appraised, and approved with rigour, so that the country’s remaining natural ecosystems and the communities that directly depend on them are not treated as ‘acceptable collateral’.

A responsible democracy does not ask citizens to choose between development and the environment. It asks whether development has been planned lawfully, appraised honestly, and designed intelligently enough to holistically protect and benefit all life, livelihoods, and ecological security. When it has not been, it provides citizens with legal remedies. The Supreme Court of India exists, in part, to ensure those remedies are available and effective.

For approximately 300 million people who are dependent on forests for their livelihood (as of 2019), apart from hundreds of millions dependent on climate-sensitive agriculture, clean water, and coastal fisheries, the Supreme Court is the “arbiter of last resort”. We cannot afford for it to signal, even informally, that our concerns are presumptively “obstructionist”.

We urge this Hon’ble Court to view environmental litigation not as a hurdle to be cleared, but as a procedural safeguard that ensures India’s progress does not result in the functional collapse of its life-support systems.

The need of the hour is not less environmental scrutiny, but better planning, better appraisal, better science-policy integration, better compliance, greater transparency, and a judicial climate that reassures citizens that lawful environmental concern remains integral to Indian democracy and to the Fundamental “Right to Life” itself.

In light of the foregoing, we urge and demand the following:

1. We demand that the Hon’ble Supreme Court withdraws the oral remarks made by the Chief Justice of India during the Pipavav Port hearing on 11 May 2026, so that they are not understood as casting doubt on the legitimacy of bona fide environmental public-interest litigation or on the Constitutional role of affected communities and citizens in seeking enforcement of environmental law. To that effect, we urge that a public statement be issued that what was said on 11th May should not be taken as the opinion of the Court on environmental litigation and litigants.

2. We urgethat oral observations from the Bench in matters involving environmental scrutiny be made with awareness of their systemic effect — on litigants, on subordinate tribunals, and on the Constitutional culture of accountability that PILs exist to protect.

3. We demand that the Hon’ble Supreme Court and all other courts in India treat local communities and citizens approaching the judiciary in public interest litigation matters as rights-bearing participants in environmental decision-making rather than as obstacles to it.

4. We urge the Hon’ble Supreme Court to continue to stand firm in the decades of legacy of environmental jurisprudence it has itself built, and to signal clearly that in the world’s largest democracy, the rule of environmental law is a pillar of – and not barrier to – development that is Constitutionally and legally sound, widely inclusive, and ecologically sustainable.

It is with this deep faith in the institution of the Supreme Court, and its indispensable role as the guardian of the Constitution and the Fundamental Right to Life, that we submit this letter. We sincerely hope that our shared concerns regarding the integrity of environmental protection and the Constitutional rights of citizens will be acknowledged and addressed.

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