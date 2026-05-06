Bengaluru’s flowering Tabebuia Rosea trees: Think green, not just pink

Late each winter, Bengaluru briefly transforms into an Indian Kyoto, as roads blush pink, office parks turn photogenic, and social media buzzes with claims of a local “cherry blossom” season. But the star of this spectacle is not cherry at all. It is Tabebuia rosea, the pink trumpet tree, a neotropical ornamental whose native range runs from Mexico to Ecuador. What seems like a harmless aesthetic win is, ecologically, far more complex.

The history

Bengaluru’s pink canopy is not new. Much of it can be traced back to the 1980s under forester S G Neginhal, who drove a major greening push as the city grew rapidly. He is credited with popularising several avenue species, including tabebuia, during that period. Today, urban forestry in the city is more structured.

(Erstwhile) BBMP’s 2025 Urban Forest Manual plans annual planting across wards, allocating saplings to public agencies and the general public. Their recent drives favour native saplings, with a target of one lakh trees in 2025, which is roughly 5% of its last estimate of the total number of trees in the city at 20.8 lakh. So while there is little risk of any official promotion of exotics like tabebuia, the concern is about its spread through public demand and landscaping trends. Alien trees are not worthless.

Read more: Meet The Trees of Bengaluru: BBMP Tree Census Data Analysis

A 2023 research study analysing the interaction of native fauna with both native and alien trees in Bengaluru showed that alien trees can provide urban fauna with food and habitats, which have been stripped away by rapid urbanisation. However the study also found native trees better support pollination and biodiversity. Taller native trees with large floral displays were richer in bird species than similar looking alien trees. The question is not whether tabebuia is “good” or “bad”, but what happens when an exotic begins to displace ecologically richer natives in a city already affected by biodiversity loss.

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Shorter term benefits, long term risks

In the short term, tabebuia planting has benefits – shade, carbon uptake, air-pollution moderation, and water percolation. IISc’s work on Bengaluru’s urban vegetation has long underscored how urban trees support microclimate regulation, carbon sequestration, and infiltration. Its seasonal flowering serves as a nectar source for pollinating insects as well as birds such as parrots and hummingbirds.

But urban ecology is not limited to canopy volume – it concerns food-web quality, seasonal continuity, and habitat fit. A city dominated by ornamental trees can look green but function as a thinner ecosystem.

Read more: Tabebuia blooms in Bengaluru

If tabebuia becomes the default choice for gated communities, real-estate frontages, tech parks, schools, clubs, and hotels, the city may gain a recognisable visual brand but lose ecological complexity. Native trees such as honge, jamun, ficus, mango, neem, or other locally compatible species generally offer more dependable food, nesting support, and co-evolved interactions across a wider range of insects, birds, and mammals than a seasonal ornamental pulse can. IISc’s avenue-tree guidance also points toward species selection as a serious ecological and infrastructural decision, rather than a decorative one.

The long-term risk is what one could call “ornamental homogenisation”. Monocultures of low-function, high-visibility species could make the city a “green desert”. Bengaluru’s Conocarpus experience is a case in point: BBMP’s large-scale planting of the fast-growing visually appealing species was later followed by removal orders once its negative ecological impact became known.

Bengaluru seems to be entering an era of “ornamental contagion” – with the pink blooms becoming a viral trend. The mapping of bloom locations and the growing annual public fascination around “pink Bengaluru” will drive demand from apartment associations, office campuses, cafés, and villa projects.

Lessons from the Conocarpus saga The Conocarpus saga taught us that fast or fashionable planting can outrun ecological judgement and then become expensive to reverse. Conocarpus was initially favoured because it was hardy, fast-growing, and visually convenient for urban landscaping, but later drew criticism for weak ecological value, health concerns, and poor fit with local biodiversity, to the point that large-scale removal and replacement with native species came under consideration. Tabebuia is not Conocarpus. But the governance lesson is the same, i.e, once private adoption scales, corrective action becomes politically and logistically difficult. Furthermore, if this ornamental obsession continues unchecked, it could lead to introduction of potentially invasive and ecologically more destructive species in a reckless, shortsighted pursuit of mercurial aesthetic trends.

Hot weather hastens, shortens pink blooming season

Climate stress is likely to worsen this. Bengaluru has already seen unusually hot weather shorten the city’s pink bloom season. The aesthetic benefits reduce even as the opportunity cost of not planting heat-resilient, biodiversity-supporting natives keeps piling up.

Precedents like Pretoria’s jacaranda landscape in South Africa, where an imported flowering tree became culturally iconic but environmentally problematic. The Callery or Bradford pear in the United States was widely promoted by municipalities, developers, and homeowners as a beautiful, resilient ornamental, only to become invasive enough for several states to ban or phase out its sale and planting. That case is especially relevant because it shows how nursery markets, real-estate preferences, and distributed private adoption can worsen the situation far faster than government planting alone.

Towards ecological governance

The sensible way forward is not prohibition but proportionality and balanced design. Bengaluru should treat tabebuia as an accent tree rather than a backbone species.



City agencies – BBMP, the Forest Department, BDA, lake authorities, and ward-level horticulture teams should publish species-wise planting norms for avenues, parks, campuses, and medians, clearly separating where ornamental exotics may be used as limited visual accents and where native species must dominate.

Agencies should cap ornamental exotics while requiring mixed native species around them. A practical rule could be that any private or institutional landscape using tabebuia must pair it with a larger proportion of native nectar, fruit, and nesting-support trees. BBMP’s public-distribution and site-identification machinery could easily be aligned to such a norm.

Every major plantation drive should be backed by ward-level biodiversity and heat-mitigation goals instead of mere total sapling counts. Urban local bodies should also create a publicly accessible tree inventory and require post-planting survival audits. Real-estate developers, apartment associations, tech parks, hotels, schools, hospitals, and homeowners should adopt mixed planting palettes that prioritise native canopy, understory, flowering, fruiting, and water-sensitive species suited to Bengaluru’s ecology, while avoiding near-monocultures of visually fashionable trees.

Nurseries must be nudged, and where necessary regulated, to stock a higher share of robust native species and disclose ecological suitability rather than marketing trees mainly on ornamental appeal. Citizen groups, resident welfare associations, researchers, and naturalists should help monitor bird, pollinator, and tree-health outcomes so policy is informed by actual urban ecological performance.

We should define success not as the number of pink roads each spring, but as shade, biodiversity, and resilience. The performance indicators should shift from perceived aesthetics to objective and ecologically-meaningful metrics of occurrence of native species and the steadiness of their populations.

Cities need to stop confusing beauty with ecology. Bengaluru’s pink weeks are lovely. But if the plantation of cherry blossom substitutes keeps spreading without ecological discipline, the city may become more picturesque while becoming less alive.

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