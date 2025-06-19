Reclaiming the garden city: A step-by-step greening guide for Bengaluru citizens

A narrow walkway curves gently around the edge of Lower Ambalipura Lake in Haralur, flanked by fruit-bearing trees, herbs, and medicinal plants. Birds nest on the island at its centre, and the air carries only the sound of wind as it whispers through rustling leaves.

What was once a weed-choked, sewage-contaminated water body is now a thriving urban lake, restored by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2009 and diligently maintained since 2014 by Mahadevpura Parisara Samrakshane Mattu Abhivrudhi Samiti (MAPSAS), a citizens’ trust. At the heart of its transformation is Seenappa, the resident gardener, who spends his days tending to the plants, removing weeds, and gently educating visitors.

Supported by volunteers from the surrounding apartments, this living patch of green is a testament to what sustained community care can achieve. For communities eager to organise a tree plantation drive, a structured approach is key. In an earlier article, we examined how community afforestation is crucial in increasing Bengaluru’s green cover.

File photo of Lower Ambalipura Lake. Pic: Rahna Jacob.

From identifying land to instructions for planting, we give you a complete checklist in Part 2:

1. What permissions would you need?

The first step is to identify the land’s ownership. If it’s private land, permission from the owner is paramount. Collaboration with the BBMP or the Forest Department is necessary for public lands like lakes or parks.

“For planting trees directly in front of one’s house, extensive permissions are generally not required, provided the tree doesn’t become a future hindrance,” says BNS Ratnakar, HSR Citizen Forum’s managing committee member. However, obtaining formal permission and associating with a responsible NGO is crucial for larger-scale projects like those on main roads or lake areas. The BBMP Forest Department grants permission for tree planting within city limits. It is also a good idea to work with the local corporator for plantation drives.

2. How to identify a location?

Plantation drives can be conducted on the roadside, in school compounds, or in parks.

Namitha Nayak, a research associate at WELL Labs, uses Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) to remotely sense potential greening spots for her research. NDVI is a numerical indicator used to identify the density, health, and presence of green vegetation by analysing visible and near-infrared light.

For instance, the HSR Citizen Forum, with BBMP’s support, identifies suitable locations for tree planting. Ensuring the land is available for the long term is crucial to prevent future construction from undoing efforts. Coordination with government authorities helps ensure large-scale urban greening.

“There are large spaces in the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campuses to plant. We will be planting around 200–500 saplings, which the respective organisations will take care of,” Ratnakar adds.

Native tree saplings were planted as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One Tree in the Name of Mother) initiative at the BSF campus, Karahalli, Bengaluru, in July 2024. Pic: BNS Ratnakar, HSR Citizen Forum

Read more: Bengaluru’s tree census: Flawed data undermines efforts to protect city’s green cover

3. What types of saplings to plant?

Selecting native species is highly recommended for Bengaluru’s soil and climate. Native trees like Honge (Indian Beech tree), Bevu (Neem tree), Kadu Badami (Indian Almond tree), and Hole Dasavala (Queen’s Flower tree) are resilient and support local biodiversity. “One Honge tree is equivalent to four air-conditioners,” says Kavitha Kishore, environmental sustainability consultant and Kere Mithra.

Some native species are available at BBMP nurseries. It is crucial to avoid non-native species, especially those known to cause allergies or respiratory issues. Furthermore, by prioritising fruit-bearing and flowering plants that attract local birds, insects, and butterflies, we can foster a healthier ecosystem.

4. Establishing a maintenance plan

Maintenance is the real battle after planting. “About 90% of your problem is solved if you know somebody is going to take care of it every day, like a baby,” adds Kavitha. “We were just lucky enough to have a gardener taking care of it.”

Organisations like HSR Citizen Forum involve volunteers and use resources such as BBMP-provided tree guards. Tree guards come in recyclable steel and bamboo variants. For larger areas, drip irrigation systems can be highly effective. The Sundaravana project utilises the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) treated water, booked online, and pumped through pipelines for watering. Sometimes citizens participate in watering the saplings as part of Swachh Shramdan (voluntary physical labour) initiatives.

Dos and don’ts of planting

Effective tree plantation goes beyond simply putting a sapling in the ground; it requires careful planning and long-term commitment.

Do choose native species: They are best suited for the local climate and soil, ensuring better survival rates and supporting the ecosystem.

They are best suited for the local climate and soil, ensuring better survival rates and supporting the ecosystem. Do consider the growth size: Avoid planting trees that will grow excessively tall near power lines or footpaths where they could interfere with infrastructure.

Avoid planting trees that will grow excessively tall near power lines or footpaths where they could interfere with infrastructure. Do remove concrete around tree roots: Concrete hinders water absorption. Removing it allows trees to absorb water and nutrients vital for healthy growth.

Concrete hinders water absorption. Removing it allows trees to absorb water and nutrients vital for healthy growth. Do prioritise maintenance: Regular watering, especially for the first few years, and providing support (like tree guards) are critical for sapling survival.

Regular watering, especially for the first few years, and providing support (like tree guards) are critical for sapling survival. Do engage the community: By connecting with its 30–40 dedicated volunteers through social media groups, HSR Citizen Forum distributes responsibilities and collects funds from donors. The Sundarvana Urban Forest witnesses regular festivals, naming days, and events that involve the community.

By connecting with its 30–40 dedicated volunteers through social media groups, HSR Citizen Forum distributes responsibilities and collects funds from donors. The Sundarvana Urban Forest witnesses regular festivals, naming days, and events that involve the community. Don’t plant non-native species: Some non-native trees can cause allergies or disrupt the local ecosystem. Prioritise biodiversity over aesthetics.

Some non-native trees can cause allergies or disrupt the local ecosystem. Prioritise biodiversity over aesthetics. Don’t assume BBMP will handle all maintenance: While BBMP has a role, community involvement in long-term care significantly increases success.

While BBMP has a role, community involvement in long-term care significantly increases success. Don’t prune excessively: Over-pruning can harm trees and stunt their growth. Kavitha Kishore said that allowing trees to grow naturally, with minimal pruning, leads to healthier, more mature trees.

Over-pruning can harm trees and stunt their growth. Kavitha Kishore said that allowing trees to grow naturally, with minimal pruning, leads to healthier, more mature trees. Don’t cut down existing trees indiscriminately: Bengaluru has an unfortunate trend of felling trees for development or even personal convenience, like parking space, often with minimal accountability. Preserving existing mature trees is equally, if not more, important than planting new saplings, as it takes decades for a sapling to offer the same benefits as a full-grown tree.

Challenges remain

Even after successful planting, several challenges can emerge. Funding is a persistent issue, with many initiatives relying on citizen contributions and CSR funds due to a lack of dedicated government funding. Lalithamba BV, HaSiRu Mithra co-founder, says vandalism, though not a major concern, can occasionally occur.

Having planted 60,000 trees over two decades, Kavitha’s food forest model thrived during the COVID-19 lockdown. It fed entire communities with greens grown locally.

But not all stories are successes. Kavitha’s trees, grown in her plot, were axed and used as building timber by neighbours. “Every year, I used to go with gunny bags to collect mangoes from those trees. But one day, I returned and nothing was there. Over a hundred trees gone. No trace,” she says. Such heartbreaking incidents underscore why plantation drives require strong legal backing and community support.

Kavitha Kishore involves the SJR Bluewaters community as part of a plantation drive conducted at Sarjapura on May 1, 2022. Pics courtesy: Kavitha Kishore.

Beyond greening

Combating urban heat demands a complete rethinking of how cities are built and sustained. Environmentalist Dattatraya T Devare says, “Bengaluru’s urban planning is very myopic.” He adds that its master plan prioritised grey infrastructure to manage congestion, while largely ignoring the need for a long-term greening component.

Namitha says that the absence of a dedicated Heat-Action Plan in cities like Bengaluru leads to a dangerous public perception that “heatwaves are not as impactful as floods.”



Citizens must go beyond tree planting by mandating rainwater harvesting in large buildings, reviving and protecting lakes. Namitha proposes transforming underutilised spaces under flyovers, bridges, and bus-stop roofs into “green tops.” Also, huge landscaped lawns can be replaced with Miyawaki forests. Even small changes like installing permeable pavements in parks can help regulate temperatures and water absorption. A greener Bengaluru can only exist if the urban ecosystem is reimagined from the ground up.

