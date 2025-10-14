Songs of protest: Pune musician’s unique campaign to save the Mula-Mutha River

The Pune Riverfront Development Project, which aims to beautify the banks of the Mula-Mutha River through concretisation, has been one of the most debated topics in the city. Many citizens have raised concerns about its environmental impact. While the project promises promenades, gardens, and flood control measures, several people believe it comes at the cost of destroying the natural ecosystem that has existed for centuries.

Among them is Swapnil Thakur, a Pune-based musician popularly known as the ‘One-Man Symphony,’ who is using his music to protest against the project. Once a corporate employee, Swapnil’s life took a drastic turn after a bad road accident in 2018 that left him with nine broken bones and metal implants. During his recovery, he found healing by spending long hours by the Mula-Mutha River.

That connection with nature became his strength and eventually his cause to fight against the Pune riverfront project. When he saw trees being cut and concrete structures rising along the Mula-Mutha riverbank, he decided to raise his voice through his art.

Swapnil’s story is not just about protest, but about empathy. It is a reminder that rivers are living ecosystems, not landscapes to be reshaped. His music calls for awareness, reflection, and collective action to ensure development flows with nature and not against it.

In this video, watch how Swapnil is creating awareness about conservation and motivating people through his songs:

