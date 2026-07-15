Riding the Chennai Metro is a breeze, but last-mile connectivity remains a worry

Stepping off the Thirumangalam metro at 6.45 pm, the train ride seemed effortless. It was cool, fast, and on time, taking just fifteen minutes from the office. Now comes the hard part. Standing at the station exit, finding a ride home is a struggle, as I switch between three apps to book an auto. The metro feeder bus only runs every 40 minutes and has just left. By the time I reach home, the “fast” metro trip has cost an extra half-hour and ₹120 in surge-priced rides, a last-mile problem the metro itself was built to solve.

This is the reality of the Chennai Metro in a single commute: the trains work, but getting to and from them doesn’t.

It’s easy to miss this if you only look at the headline numbers, and Chennai Metro’s numbers are genuinely good. Daily ridership has climbed from under two lakh in 2021 to over 3.2 lakh by the end of 2025 — more than double in four years. Moreover, Chennai Metro Rail’s projected ridership envisions 37.7 lakh daily metro trips by 2045. That’s not a small ask. That’s ten times today’s ridership. We can’t get there by laying more tracks, we must fix the fifteen minutes on either side of the train.

The 20-minute rule nobody planned for

A 2023 study by WRI India surveyed over 7,000 metro commuters across three cities (Delhi, Bengaluru and Nagpur) and found something almost universal: people will tolerate roughly 20 minutes of walking, waiting, riding a feeder vehicle, to reach a metro station. Not a kilometre count. Not a fixed radius on a map. Twenty minutes, door to platform. Beyond that, they simply stop coming.

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This explains a lot about why some Chennai Metro stations feel half-empty despite sitting in dense, busy neighbourhoods. The metro itself isn’t the problem, the 12-minute auto-rickshaw haggle to reach it is. According to Chennai’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), last-mile connectivity is a significant issue, as 54% of passengers walk to and from metro stations.

This also puts the spotlight on the need for high quality footpaths. Chennai Metro Rail Limited has admitted, in a reply to a query, that there is no formal, citywide last-mile connectivity policy. Feeder buses and shuttle vans are added “based on demand and feasibility”, station by station, after commuters have already given up and gone back to their two-wheelers.

Read more: How OMR residents strive for better last-mile connectivity and improved public transport

A tale of three metros

Chennai isn’t alone in this problem, but it’s worth looking at how its neighbours have responded.

Hyderabad took the boldest bet: instead of building its own feeder buses, it partnered directly with Rapido and a shuttle-van service called Svida, offering flat, predictable fares, starting around ₹30, from metro stations straight to IT campuses. The result: over one crore Metro-linked bookings and roughly 2.7 lakh aggregator rides a day. Commuters didn’t have to wait for a bus that might not come; an app-booked ride was always there.

Bengaluru has learnt it the hard way. Namma Metro tried feeder buses, but it wasn’t a success because services were often infrequent, poorly aligned with actual commuter patterns, and operated using conventional buses that were not always suitable for neighbourhood-level last-mile connectivity. Many stations lacked seamless onward links, while long wait times and routes that bypassed key residential and employment clusters made autos and private vehicles more attractive options.

To address these issues, BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) and BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) revamped the model in 2026 by introducing feeder services focused on specific Metro corridors, connecting high-demand neighbourhoods such as HSR Layout, Haralur, Sarjapur Road, Kudlu and Singasandra directly to Metro stations.

Chennai’s recent strategy involves deploying 150 twelve-seat vans and 70 nineteen-seat buses across 10–13 stations. Backed by state viability gap funding, the initiative expects to generate ₹17.04 crore in additional Metro revenue against a ₹75.64 crore annual operating cost. This makes sound economic logic, provided the routes are designed around actual corridor demand rather than bus capacity.

But it’s still being built station-by-station, reactively. Failing to implement this citywide, may slow down the ridership growth.

Where the gap actually shows up

Ridership in the Chennai Metro Rail has gone up significantly but commuters still struggle with first- and last-mile connectivity. Pic: KARTY JazZ, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.

Take Chennai’s tech corridor, OMR, home to some of the city’s highest concentration of office-goers. The metro should be winning over these commuters from their cars and bikes. A 2025 survey by local residents’ associations found that of the city’s 730-odd bus routes, only 45 serve this stretch. The metro hasn’t even reached deep into OMR yet, and the feeder network that should connect it to nearby stations is thin to the point of irrelevance. Ask any OMR employee how they get to work, and “Ola” or “my own bike” comes up far more often than “bus to the metro.”

How to fix the last-mile problem The fix is actually not complicated, even if it’s been slow to arrive. Incorporate last-mile planning from day one: Treat first- and last-mile connectivity as an essential part of building the metro line, rather than an afterthought added once a station opens and ridership numbers disappoint. Phase I already proved the demand exists; Phase II shouldn’t have to prove it all over again. Match the vehicle to the route: A 12-seater van every five minutes beats a larger, 30-seater bus running every 25 minutes. Chennai’s newer, smaller feeder vehicles suggest someone has finally noticed this. To make it even more accessible, real-time tracking displays at station exits, and countdown screens would help. Try the Hyderabad model: Collaborate with app-based rides for the “last kilometre,” especially in IT corridors where commuters already default to private vehicles.

None of this works, though, if the journey still feels like three separate, re-priced trips instead of one. A single, unified ticket, one QR code covering metro plus feeder bus or auto, would finally make the last-mile feel like part of the ride, not a toll paid to reach it.

This isn’t a small convenience either: WRI India’s research on metro access found that women travel shorter last-mile distances than men but consistently pay more, because their aversion to waiting for cheap, slow options pushes them toward costlier ones instead. Aversion to waiting times, not distance, was found to be the single most consistent factor steering this pattern across every city studied, confirming that fixing wait times and fares isn’t a side issue, it’s central to who the metro is failing to reach.

Enter Phase II

Here is where it gets interesting. Chennai Metro’s Phase II, spanning 118.9 km and 128 stations, begins opening sections like Alandur by mid-2026. This pushes the network deep into unserved corridors from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. It is a massive opportunity, but also Chennai’s last real chance to get connectivity right from the start. By planning feeder networks alongside the tracks instead of bolting them on years later, Phase II can transform Chennai Metro from a great train system with a frustrating final leg into the city’s actual answer to traffic.

The 15-minute train ride deserves a 15-minute journey to match it on both sides. Right now, it doesn’t have one. That’s the gap Chennai Metro still has to close.

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