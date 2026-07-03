SIR for Karnataka voters: All you need to know about enumeration 

Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which began on June 30, requires every voter to complete a fresh verification exercise.

The SIR is carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prepare and revise electoral rolls, and ensure its accuracy. The process especially aims to remove deceased voters and duplicate names in the rolls, including those of citizens who have migrated and are registered as voters in multiple places. The election commission announced the process with the aim that ‘no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible citizen is included in the electoral roll’.

In the Special Summary Revision (SSR) that happens every year, only voters who want to enrol, make changes or deletions need to participate. But in SIR, every voter must participate for a complete re-verification of the list.

Here is a step-by-step guide to the process and some Frequently Asked Questions.

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Timeline for the SIR process in Karnataka

Important dates for SIR in Karnataka

Filling the enumeration form: A step-by-step guide

An Enumeration Form (EF) is used to fill out the details of voters, which will be used to verify if they are eligible.

Here are the steps to submit your enumeration form:

Your Booth Level Officer (BLO) will bring two copies of your partially filled Enumeration Form to your home. You can either fill the physical form, which the BLO will collect during their subsequent visit, OR You can fill the Enumeration Form online, by visiting the ECI page. The following details will be pre-filled in the form: elector’s name, EPIC number, address, serial number, part number, AC/PC name, old photo, and a QR code.

Details you must fill:

Section 1. Details of the voter from 2002 SIR: The steps to identify 2002 SIR details are outlined below. Use that to fill in the following information: Elector’s name, EPIC number (if available), Relative’s name and relationship, district, state, AC number, part number and serial number. This process is called self-mapping.

If you were not on the electoral roll in 2002 (below 18 or otherwise), you can skip this section and fill section 2.

Section 2. Details of Relatives from 2002 SIR: If you filled in a relative’s details in Section 1, enter only that relative’s information from the 2002 SIR. This includes their name, EPIC number (if available), relationship to you, district, state, Assembly Constituency (AC) number, part number, and serial number.

If you did not fill Section 1 because you were not on the electoral roll in 2002, provide the 2002 SIR details of one of your parents or grandparents (father, mother, grandfather, or grandmother) instead. The relative can be from any state in India.

Using a family member’s 2002 electoral record to establish your link is known as progeny mapping.

Section 3. Details of the voter: Mandatory information such as Date of birth, mobile number, father/guardian’s name, mother’s name should be filled. Enter Aadhaar number (optional), father’s and mother’s EPIC number (if available), spouse’s name (if applicable) and EPIC number (if available) should be filled in this section.

Different sections of a sample SIR form.

Some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Should we attach any supporting documents while submitting the form?

You do not have to attach any documents during submission of the Enumeration Form. However, after the publication of the draft electoral roll, if the ERO or AERO doubts your eligibility and issues notice, you will have to provide supporting documents.

What to do if I am not in the city to fill the Enumeration Form?

In that case, any adult from the family can fill your SIR details on your behalf. If the entire family is not in the city, the Enumeration Form can be filled online.

Filling the enumeration form

How to fill the Enumeration Form online?

You can find the option, ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ on the ECI website. For this, your voter ID must be linked with your mobile number.

If you do not have a mobile number registered, fill Form 8 to get it done. Form 8 is an application form for shifting of residence/ correction of entries in existing electoral roll/ replacement of EPIC/marking persons with disabilities. Here are the steps to fill the form:

Click on fill Form 8 in the Correction of Entries box

Login using your mobile number and OTP

Enter your EPIC ID

Click on ‘Submit application for’

Check the ‘Mobile number’ box

Enter your mobile number

E-sign and submit

Save reference number for tracking

In the SIR home page click on Fill Form 8 to register your mobile number.

For e-signing of Form 8, it is important that the Aadhaar is linked to the mobile number and the spelling of your name is the same in your Aadhaar and Voter ID. In case of mismatches, it can be changed using the same form with Aadhaar or other IDs as proof. Linking your phone number could be instant or could take around five to seven days. Name changes could take more than two weeks. So if you want to fill your Enumeration Form online, start these procedures immediately.

This is how Form 8 will look. Fill details accordingly.

Once you have a registered mobile number with your voter ID, you can fill the Enumeration Form online by following these steps:

Go to the ECI website

Click on ‘Fill enumeration form’

Enter mobile number and OTP

Click on ‘New Enumeration Form’. You will get the pre-filled information

Verify and enter mobile number and OTP

Fill the rest of the form using self mapping and progeny mapping processes.

In the home page, click on Fill enumeration to form fill it online.

Read more: SIR explained: What every voter should know

Finding the details required to fill the enumeration form

4. Where can I find my voter details like part number, serial number, which I must fill in the SIR Enumeration Form?

Click this link to open the Election Commission’s Citizen Service Portal. Under the services, go to ‘Search your name in Voter list’ and enter your EPIC number.

Click on ‘Search your name in Voter list’ to find your details.

5. The EPIC number is needed to find the above details, but what if you forget your EPIC number?

You can find your EPIC number from your voter ID or booth slip from previous elections. Even if that doesn’t work, check in the ‘Search your name in Voter list’,

Option 1: Click on ‘Search by details’ and enter your name, state, relative’s name, date of birth, age and gender to get your details.

Option 2: Click on ‘Search by mobile’ and enter your state and mobile number. You will receive an OTP on your mobile. And you can get your details after entering the OTP.

Once you click on ‘Search your name in Voter list’, you will reach this tab, where you can find your details by using EPIC number, other details or mobile number.

6. I want to contact my Booth Level Officer, how do I do it?

Option 1: Election Commission Citizen Service Portal

Open the ECI – Citizen Service Portal

Under Services , tap Search your name in the Voter List .

, tap . Enter your EPIC number to find your voter record (If you do not know your EPIC number follow alternative steps suggested under the previous question).

to find your voter record (If you do not know your EPIC number follow alternative steps suggested under the previous question). To contact your Booth Level Officer (BLO) : Tap View details under the Action column. You’ll see contact info for your BLO , Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) , and District Election Officer (DEO) .

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By clicking on view details you can find contact details of your BLO, ERO, etc.

Option 2: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Karnataka Website

Visit CEO Karnataka Website

Enter: Your District Assembly Constituency Part

You’ll get details for: BLO BLO Supervisor Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Addresses of Voter Facilitation Center and BLO Facilitation Center .



You can also find BLO details from CEO Karnataka website.

7. Where can I find my details and my relative’s details from the previous SIR that was carried out in 2002?

In the ECI website, click on ‘Search your name in last SIR’ and enter details such as name, state in which you voted, relative’s name, district (in 2002, not mandatory). You will find details such as your Assembly Constituency number (AC number), part number, serial number and relative’s details which are necessary to fill the Enumeration Form.

Click on ‘Search your name in last SIR’ to find details of your details or that of your relatives.

Navigating the ambiguous SIR process To be verified as an eligible voter in the SIR process, citizens must link their details from the 2025 electoral roll to the 2002 roll. The election commission is comparing these two to create an updated list of voters. However, many voters face a challenge: finding theirs or their relative’s details from 23 years ago. It is especially difficult for those who cannot remember where they were registered in 2002, those who moved without changing their address, and those who cannot find family details in the 2002 list. The process faced legal and social hurdles, and many groups have been impacted because of the confusion regarding historical records including transgender persons who are estranged from their families. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Karnataka has also stated that those who fail to be included in the electoral roll may risk losing government benefits. However, the commission continues the process and the door-to-door has already begun (June 30).

Read more: Confusing forms, tight deadlines: Inside the flawed SIR process

Some critical questions

Here are answers to critical questions regarding finding details of relatives.

8. I am not able to find my details or my relatives’ details in the 2002 database. Should I still fill the Enumeration Form?

In this case, you can still fill the Enumeration Form using details of any maternal or paternal relative (such as your parent’s sibling) who is verified on the 2002 list. This helps in the progeny mapping. Your relatives can be from any part of the country.

At this point, you do not have to submit any supporting documents, unless a notice is given post enumeration.

9. What if I do not find details of any relatives in 2002 SIR?

Then, you will be considered as a new voter. You will still have to submit the Enumeration Form (by only filling section 1), after which the ECI will issue a notice. In the ‘claims and objections’ window (August 5th – September 4th), you should fill the Form 6, and submit it along with a compulsory declaration and supporting documents as prescribed by the ECI.

To register a new voter fill form 6.

10. Will I receive an acknowledgement after submission of Enumeration Form?

Yes, if you submit the form online, you will receive an acknowledgement that you have successfully submitted the Enumeration Form. You can download the acknowledgement as an image.

If you submit the form to your BLO, they will take one copy of the Enumeration Form and give an acknowledgment of receipt of the form on the other copy of the Enumeration Form, which you should retain.

11. I am a first-time voter (turned 18 in 2026) and have applied for a voter ID before the voter registration closed. Will I be given an Enumeration Form?

No, you will not receive an Enumeration Form as SIR is being conducted for those who were enrolled in the 2025 electoral roll. Information about this is currently scarce and you may have to wait for the ‘claims and objections’ window to file a Form 6 for the addition of a new voter.

[If you have more questions, please comments below and we will try our best to get them answered. Note: Do not share any personal information.]

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