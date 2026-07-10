Karnataka SIR 2026: Top FAQs and community concerns addressed

As of July 8, booth level officers (BLOs) have distributed over 4.57 crore enumeration forms for the mandatory Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka. Yet despite the 82.45% completion rate, the process has faced widespread criticism and been plagued with problems including BLO burnout, and the Kannada-only forms.

If you are still figuring out how to fill the enumeration form, read Part 1 of this series. In this part, you can find answers to some common questions on filling the form, online enumeration, progeny mapping, etc.

The SIR process poses specific challenges to transgender and queer communities due to changes in identities, estrangement from natal houses, etc. This article also answers questions on how transgender and queer communities can navigate the process to increase their chances of getting included in the electoral list.

Even as the enumeration is underway, there is some confusion surrounding the voter rolls. Many citizens are especially finding it hard to map themselves and their relatives to the 2002 SIR records which is a crucial part of the enumeration process.

Here we have answered some frequently asked questions (FAQs) from the community.

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Mapping to 2002 SIR details

How do I download the 2002 SIR rolls?

You can download the 2002 SIR rolls on this website. You must enter the District, Assembly Constituency Number, and Part Number to view or download the 2002 electoral rolls.

Pic: CEO, Karnataka page

Download the 2002 list by entering your district, AC name and Part number.

2. My grandfather was in another state in 2002. Can I fill in his details here in Karnataka?

Yes, you can. If you are a registered voter in Karnataka, then during the enumeration process you can fill your relative’s details from any state in India.

3. My current voter ID has my husband’s name as my relative. Who should I map as my relative in 2002?

In the progeny mapping you should only give details of your parents or grandparents. According to ECI guidelines, married women must be linked to natal lineage only.

4. For progeny mapping, if I cannot find my parents’ or grandparents’ details, can I enter the details of my parents’ siblings?

As per the ECI guidelines, you can only map to mother, father, grandmother or grandfather. However, according to some reports, you can fill in the details of your parents’ siblings as well. Please check with your BLO before you do so.

5. In section 2 of the enumeration form, I have filled in my relative’s name. However, there is a column that asks for ‘relationship’. Should I fill in my relationship to my relative or that which was in her records from 2002?

In the relationship field in Section 2, enter your (voter’s) relationship to the person whose details you are providing or whose record is being used for progeny mapping. For example, if you are linking your current details to your father’s 2002 electoral record, put ‘father’ in the column.

However, there is a lack of clarity among voters and even among BLOs on this. So, it is always better to check with your BLO and do what they prescribe.

Relative’s details in the enumeration form

6. My parents/grandparents passed away after 2002. Subsequently their EPIC was deleted a year later and their names removed from the voter list. Can I still map a deceased relative as my progeny?

Yes, you can map your relatives from 2002, even if they are no longer living.

Even if you have deleted your relative’s name from the voter list, their name will be present in the 2002 SIR records. If you are unable to find their name, kindly contact your BLO for help locating the name.

7. To be safe, should I fill both the self-mapping column (section 1) and the progeny mapping column (section 2)?

It is not necessary to fill out both. If you can locate your details in the 2002 rolls, complete only Section 1. If you find your relatives’ details instead, complete Section 2; this is sufficient for verification. You should only provide a relative’s details in Section 2 if your own information from the 2002 SIR is unavailable, either because you were not a registered voter at the time or because your records are missing.

Filling the enumeration forms

8. Is there a deadline to submit the enumeration form?

Yes, if you are filling the enumeration form online, you should complete it before July 29.

If you have received the enumeration form from the BLO, then they will communicate when they will come to your house to collect the filled-in form. Contact your BLO if they have not come back to collect it.

9. The enumeration form is only in Kannada. Will we be provided with an English form?

While there has been a lot of pushback on the Kannada-only forms, the EC has not issued any official communication on whether English versions will be provided. Instead, the EC has suggested that citizens who cannot read Kannada use Google Translate to navigate the document.

You can also refer to the guide below for easier translation.

If you do not know Kannada, refer to this form to know different particulars of the enumeration form. Graphic: Aditi Raman

10. What happens if I make a mistake in the enumeration form?

Do not make mistakes in the enumeration form as this information will be used by the BLO to verify your details and draft you into the electoral roll. Exercise due diligence while filling the forms.

11. When I searched for my progeny details from 2002, the part number did not show up while other details were present. Do I leave the part number column blank?

It is mandatory to fill in the part number in the form. But often, part numbers do not appear in the voter records. Reach out to your BLO for help. They will have historical details of the constituency maps and entire 2002 electoral rolls to help you pull out information for self or progeny mapping.

But if you are still unable to locate this information, leave the column blank and submit it to the BLO.

12. In the 2002 voter details, I could not find the EPIC number. What should I do?

EPIC number from the 2002 SIR details is not a mandatory column to fill. If you don’t find your/ your relatives EPIC details, you can skip them.

Filling enumeration forms online

13. If I fill the enumeration form online, will I also have to fill it offline and submit to the BLO? If submitted offline, how can I check if the BLO has updated it?

No, you do not have to submit the form offline if you have filled it online. Ensure you download the image of the acknowledgement. If the BLO visits your home, inform them that you have filled the form online and show them the acknowledgment.

If you have submitted the form in person to your BLO, you can check the status of your form online by following these steps.

14. I am unable to fill the enumeration form online as my mobile number is not linked to the voter ID. How do I proceed?

You can link your mobile number with voter ID by filling Form 8 online. For this,

Your Aadhaar must already be linked to your mobile number

The name and other details in the Aadhaar card should match your Voter ID details. In case there are minor differences in your name or address, you can use the same Form 8 to change that and also to link your mobile number at one go.

However, this requires verification by the BLO and ERO. Considering the ongoing SIR process is hectic, the time taken for Form 8 to be verified and the changes to be approved is uncertain. Use the online enumeration form only if you are certain that you cannot submit the physical form. Also, complete the processes as soon as possible.

Read more: SIR for Karnataka voters: All you need to know about enumeration

First time voters

15. I am a first-time voter and I applied for a voter ID this year. However, I haven’t received it yet. Will my application be processed, and will I be included in the draft electoral roll?

Even if you have not received the voter ID, as long as you have applied and the name is on the roll, you will receive the enumeration form and will have to proceed with the SIR process.

But, if you did not receive your enumeration form, wait till the draft roll is published. Check with your BLO and apply again using Form 6, if your name is not in the final list.

16. My child is going to turn 18 soon, but the BLO has not provided the enumeration form. How can I ensure my child’s name is in the draft roll?

Electoral rolls are frozen in June 2026 and new inclusions can not be made until the SIR process is over. Once the final draft roll is notified on October 7, eligible voters can apply online through Form 6. While the applications can be made after August 5, when the draft roll will be published, the ECI will not process the application until the SIR process gets over in the state.

Changes in name, address and other details

17. If any of my details are incorrect in the 2002 records—for example, my mother’s name is wrongly recorded—or if details such as my address have changed since then, should I provide the correct and updated information in the enumeration form or retain the details as they appear in the 2002 records?

Do not modify the details in the enumeration form. The form must not be used for making changes in the existing electoral roll. It is only to link your details with the 2002 SIR. If you want to change your name, address, mobile number, etc., please fill Form 8.

18. Can the name correction and SIR be done hand in hand or do I have to wait for name correction before proceeding for SIR 2026?

Corrections to names, address, mobile number, etc. can be done only after the draft rolls are published. In the enumeration form, only if you enter details as per 2002 SIR (even if it is incorrect names), you will be able to get on the rolls. And once that is done, you can correct the particulars using Form 8.

19. I have migrated to Karnataka and my voter ID is currently in another state. Can I fill the enumeration form?

No, you will not receive an enumeration form during the SIR process in Karnataka. You should fill the enumeration form when SIR happens in the state where your voter ID is. Once the SIR process is over, you can use form 8 to change your address to Karnataka, if you wish.

20. Will I receive an acknowledgement when I submit form 8?

Yes, you receive a message with your application number to your registered mobile number and you will receive updates on your application status eventually.

21. I got a call from someone claiming that they can help with progeny mapping. However, they asked for an OTP. How should I proceed?

Do not share any OTP or personal details over the phone with anyone. BLOs will not fill your enumeration form via phone call.

If this happens to you, kindly report to the ERO or AERO. You can find their contact details here.

Different forms and their purposes

22. What are the different forms and their purposes?

Form 6 – To apply as a new voter. If you could not track down your relatives’ information in 2002 SIR, you will be considered as a new voter and will have to submit this form along with supporting documents.

Form 6A – If you are an Indian voter residing in a foreign country and do not have a citizenship of a foreign country, can register through form 6A to be included in the electoral roll.

Form 6B – This form is used to link your Aadhar number to the voter rolls. This helps to authenticate the voters’ details.

Form 7 – To delete someone’s name from the electoral roll or to object to proposed inclusion, Form 7 can be used. The deletion could be due to death, duplicate entry, underage, not being an Indian citizen or permanently shifted.

Form 8 – This can be used to make changes to your name, address, gender, relation name, mobile number or photo in your voter details.

Click here to fill these forms and access them online

23. Will the ECI issue new voter IDs or EPICs once the final rolls are ready?

If you are already a voter you will not receive a new card. However if you have newly registered as a voter, a new EPIC card will be issued.

Read more: SIR explained: What every voter should know

Concerns of transgender and queer communities

How SIR affects transgender and queer communities, and how to ensure inclusion in the electoral roll. Some transgender persons will have their names or gender different from that of their earlier records.

Some cannot produce parents’ documents if they are estranged.

Many do not stay in their natal homes and do not have a permanent place of residence.

The recent passing of the Transgender Persons’ Amendment Act 2026 has resulted in confusion on whether the Transgender (TG) card is still a valid citizenship document for the purpose of SIR. All of this makes the SIR process more challenging for the transgender community. The Election Commission has not issued any guidelines on how transgender and queer people can navigate these challenges. However members of the community and activists across the country have developed strategies to improve their chances of being included in the electoral roll.

I am estranged from my family / living away from home. The BLO comes to my natal home. What can I do? Can I fill the form online?

For trans and queer people estranged from natal families, this is a very common problem. Filling the form online may not work for everyone as the Aadhar card needs to be linked for verification and if the names do not match you might get excluded.

The ideal solution is to contact the BLO and get the form filled remotely. Please check Question Number 6 in Part 1 of this series to know how to contact your BLO. Explain your situation to the BLO and ask for help doing the process remotely.

I am currently in the process of changing my documents. Should I use my current (self-identified) name or my legal name or deadname?

Use whatever is your legal name (even if that means using your deadname) in the enumeration form. This ensures making your self mapping/progeny easier and avoids exclusion. Once the name is on the electoral roll, you can change it to the self-identified name.

In my 2002 SIR records, I was registered as a voter with my dead name. Currently, all my documents are in my self-identified name, what should I do?

If you could do progeny mapping (track your relatives in the 2002 list) and have the same relative’s name in your documents fill Section 2 and not Section 1.

If you couldn’t track your relatives in the 2002 list, it is ideal to apply as a new voter by filling form 6 during the claims and objections period.

Can I use my TG card as a proof document?

Currently, the ECI has not listed the TG card as one of the twelve verifiable documents. So the TG card can not be used.

[If you have any further queries, you can contact the helpline of the state’s Chief Electoral Office at 1950 /180042551950.]

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