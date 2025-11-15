SIR explained: What every voter should know 

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and three other states are scheduled for 2026. Close on the heels of the Bihar elections, where the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the ECI has now announced that all poll-bound states and union territories will undergo a similar revision exercise. Form distribution has already begun in the Chennai district, and according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), as of now, more than 40% residents have been covered in this exercise.

This makes it essential for every eligible voter in Tamil Nadu to verify their inclusion in the revised electoral rolls, even if they have been regular voters in the past. At the same time, it is equally important for citizens to ensure that the names of deceased family members are removed from the rolls. This should be done by submitting credible evidence, such as a death certificate, to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer(ERO)/Booth Level Officer (BLO). There has been some confusion regarding voter rolls and the submission of documents during the recent process.

So, here are some important points to know about the SIR exercise and what is expected of the voter:

What is SIR – Special Intensive Revision?

It is a large-scale, door-to-door verification drive conducted by the ECI to ensure accuracy of the electoral rolls. According to the ECI, the primary objective of this exercise is to produce an error-free voter list—one in which every eligible citizen finds his or her name correctly entered, and no ineligible or duplicate names are included.

There is no

Enumeration under SIR – process and timelines

The ECI has generated an Enumeration Form (EF) based on the previous SIR and subsequent updates. These forms will be distributed by the BLO at the doorstep of each voter.

Distribution phase

During the distribution, every eligible voter is required to:

Present their Voter ID card to the BLO.

Receive the EF, quote their mobile number, and affix their signature in acknowledgement.

Before handing over the form, the BLO will scan it using the ECI mobile application, which contains the list of all eligible voters in the area. Once the scan is successful, the app blinks blue, indicating:

– The form has been handed over, and

– The app has captured the date, time, and number of forms distributed.

This process enables daily updation of distribution status in the SIR database.

Filling the enumeration form

Voters will have 7 to 10 days to fill in their details. Each voter must provide:

Aadhaar number

Mobile number

Father’s, mother’s, and spouse’s name (as applicable).

Collection phase

After the distribution is completed, the BLO will again visit every household to collect the filled-in EF forms.

During collection:

The BLO will scan each filled-up form through the mobile app.

Upon scanning, the app instantly captures and links the voter’s details to their Voter ID.

Successful updation is indicated when the app blinks green, confirming:

1. The voter resides in the area, and

2. The data has been successfully updated in the master electoral database.

This digital process ensures clean and accurate electoral rolls, helping to eliminate duplication and prevent rigging or impersonation.

Publication of electoral rolls

The first draft electoral roll will be published on December 9th.

Voters who have submitted their EF should verify that their names appear in the list.

If their name appears correctly, their enrolment process is complete.

Voters who do not find their names in the list must contact the ERO of their constituency with the necessary supporting documents to claim correction or inclusion.

The ERO will examine such cases and take appropriate action. This phase is called the “Hearing and Verification“ period.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 7th, 2026.

Why SIR is required now?

Names of deceased persons will be removed from the rolls and new, eligible voters will be added in the SIR exercise. Pic courtesy: GCC

In a highly populated country like ours, where migration and resettlement due to employment and other reasons are frequent, the revision of electoral rolls before every election becomes a necessity. Unfortunately, this practice was not consistently or diligently followed in the past, resulting in many eligible voters facing disappointment on election day when their names were missing from the rolls.

Equally concerning is the failure to delete the names of deceased persons on time, which has sometimes led to malpractices and inaccuracies—distorting both the percentage of votes polled and, in certain cases, even the election results.

The last comprehensive revision was conducted nearly two decades ago. Since then, the voting age has been reduced from 21 to 18 years, and alongside rapid urban expansion, there has been massive internal migration. These demographic and social changes make it all the more vital to update the rolls.

How SIR will function?

Every polling booth will have a maximum of 1,200 voters only. It will be manned by a BLO. The base document for updating the voter list is the list of 2002–2004. Voters whose names appear in older rolls will find their verification process simpler.

The responsibilities of BLO are: Distribute unique Enumeration forms (EF) to every voter/elector. Help the elector in matching/ linking with either their name or their relative’s name in the last revision. Verify all details like name, date and place of birth, address, father’s/guardian’s name, etc. Collect Form 6 & Declaration form for the inclusion of new electors, and help in matching/linking. Help the elector fill in the EF, collect it and submit it to the ERO. Make at least 3 Visits to the house of each elector. Identify dead or permanently shifted voters and voters who are registered at more than one place. Work closely with Booth Level Agents (BLA) appointed by recognised political parties. BLAs can also collect filled EFs from electors, certify up to 50 EFs/day and submit to BLO. Duties of an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Each constituency will have an ERO. The officer’s job is to, Coordinate with BLO for the updating of EF. Prepare the draft electoral rolls. Receive and decide on claims and objections. Prepare and publish the final electoral rolls. Issue notices to electors who could not be matched with the last SIR. Verify the indicative documents to ascertain the eligibility of voters. Conduct hearings to ascertain voters’ whereabouts before the last SIR. Update the electoral roll daily, corresponding to the verification of documents.

Along with the publication of the draft roll, a list of absent, shifted, deceased, and duplicate names not included will be available on the CEO’s website and at public offices. Voters are advised to verify their details. Claims and objections, if any, are to be filed with ERO or BLA.

The timetable for the election activities

Activity Expected Schedule Printing of forms and training for BLO/ERO October 28th to November 3rd, 2025 Door-to-door enumeration phase Nov 4th to Dec 3rd Publication of draft electoral roll Dec 9th Claims and objection period Dec 9th 2025 to Jan 8th 2026 Notice phase (hearing and verification) Dec 9th 2025 to Jan 31st 2026 Final electoral roll publication Feb 7th 2026

Voters to note

1. Except for the EF, no other document needs to be collected during the enumeration phase.

2. For verification, one or more of the following should be kept ready:

Any identity card or pension payment issued to a pensioner or employee of the Central or State government.

Any Identity card or certificate issued by the Indian government.

Aadhaar card is not a valid proof of citizenship, but can be submitted for SIR.

Birth certificate

Passport

Matriculations or education certificate.

Permanent Residence certificate issued by the competent authority.

Forest Rights certificate.

OBC/SC/ST or any other caste certificate.

National Register of Citizens (wherever applicable).

Any land or house allotment certificate issued by the government.

Family register prepared by local authorities.

3. The facility to fill EF online is also available. Here is the procedure to do the same:

Open the ECI website and,

Step 1: Upon opening the website, you will find the ‘services’ section, where ‘Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026’ will be displayed, and two options will be given, which are: Fill Enumeration Form and Search Your Name in Last SIR.

Step 2: Voters will need their EPIC number/ Registered mobile number /email ID to access the forms. In both online form and hard EF, the first section of the form will already have pre-printed information about the voter.

Step 3: Voters are advised to verify the details against the current voter ID card.

Step 4: Once verified, the voter will have to fill in the remaining sections of the form, put an e-signature before submission.

Any issues or complaints from voters may be submitted through this website.

The ECI is incorporating the lessons learned from the recent exercise in Bihar during the SIR exercise in other poll-bound states. Active participation and timely response from the public will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the SIR.

