Year of elections over; will 2025 be the year of the people in Mumbai?

In the year of most elections all over the world and some stunning results in various parts of the world, I too was preoccupied with elections in Mumbai – General, State assembly (and BMC, which are yet to happen).



The year started with a carry forward of winter pollution and in no time temperatures soared where we were left dealing with extreme urban heat amidst election frenzy in the country. As we covered various issues ranging from pedestrian rights, water scarcity, student stress, climate change and voter awareness, I realise more than ever that most of the problems we grapple with are interlinked and solutions are interdependent.



For example, until we truly revamp and use public transport as much as possible, we won’t be doing enough for climate change. If we do not address climate change in policy and practice, not only floods but even the health of citizens is at stake.



And most importantly, unless our elected representatives and their bureaucratic counterparts take each aspect of their jobs seriously, we won’t be getting too far. To ensure that we need a functioning government at all levels, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where the representatives of different parties ensure that people’s issues stay in the forefront.



Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, we need alert and active citizens who pursue the matters with local civic bodies, sometimes judiciary and often even come together for a movement.

Of Mumbaikars’ civic action and change

At Citizen Matters we are fortunate to have such inspiring citizens, tell us about their stories, struggles and occasional victories too. Here are a few pieces written by such inspiring people, trying to push the envelope, create awareness and make authorities more accountable – all this while having full time jobs, domestic responsibilities and other challenges.

This piece by Sonal Alvares reminds us and the authorities that climate change impact is more severe and more varied than we imagined. Though Mumbai has a climate action plan, it needs to be implemented with more rigour and the plan itself needs to include other challenges related to heat, and not just floods.

Vedant Mhantre has been doggedly pursuing the cause of better public transport and better pedestrian rights through their NGO the Walking Project. Here he advocates and argues for merging bus systems in suburban Mumbai which are run by different local bodies and are far from satisfactory at present for the lakhs of commuters.

After General Elections, Mumbai and Maharashtra had the state assembly elections. The city awaits BMC elections as well. Pic: Prachi Pinglay-Plumber

It’s always special when youngsters express themselves about governance and city planning, simply because they are our future. Arushi Shukla wrote about being a first time voter before the General Elections and her expectations from the government.

Agam Mishra, who was part of our Civic Journalism Training Programme, combined his lived experience and journalistic training to write about the severe water shortage in the densely populated suburb of Dombivli. Given that water scarcity is only going to worsen in the coming years, this is an important reminder for all of us to take action.

When administration and people come together, with the right intent, one often sees positive outcomes and significant impact. Jyoti Nadkarni, an active citizen from Navi Mumbai wrote about how the authorities and residents came together to ensure reduction in forest fires.

Of land, protection for youth and commuter safety

Reporters Hepzi Anthony and Shruti Gokarn have consistently focused on how urban planning is the key to making cities sustainable and liveable. We also have contributors such as Madhulica Kallat and Shailaja Tiwale who bring attention to issues of land and public health. Here are some of the stories that impacted me not just as an editor and reporter but also as a citizen navigating myriad challenges on a daily basis.

Madhulica’s two-part series explored how the prime land of Powai was developed over the years and what would happen to the informal settlement of Jai Bhim Nagar and its people who have been an integral part of that development.

Hepzi Anthony wrote an exhaustive piece about the framework that is in place to deal with stressers that drive students to suicides on the backdrop of cut-throat competition and anxiety. Implementation of existing guidelines will go long way in keeping our kids safe, she argued.

Residents of Dharavi, an iconic informal settlements, one of the largest in Asia, are opposing the mammoth redevelopment plan. Pic: Ninara via Flickr (CC by 2.0)

As Dharavi remained in the news for the ambitious development project, we spoke to a lawyer activist and urban planner to understand how the people feel, what they want and whether the project will go through at all.

Despite approvals and plans, many civic hospitals lack specialised care. Shailaja Tiwale found that patients ended up in private hospitals spending a lot of money to get the medical care they needed.

It’s no secret that every single day the railway tracks of Mumbai bear witness to deaths of commuters. But Shruti Gokarn decided to go beyond the staggering numbers and looked into the causes and possible solutions.

Of hope, solutions and the future of Mumbai

At Citizen Matters, while we cover the issues through reports and longer stories and interviews, we also value the stories where solutions are proposed, implemented and analysed. Here are a few examples of Mumbai residents came together to save open spaces and to help kids.

This important and inspiring video story by Shruti Gokarn looks at how mothers from marginalised communities are helping their children learn letters and numbers with the help of NGO Pratham. It shows that with imaginative problem solving approach, we can truly make a difference in children’s present and by doing so, enable them for the future.

Shruti Gokarn explored how various groups were quietly but consistently working, reimagining and conserving open spaces in Mumbai.

Local residents celebrate the cancellation of BMC’s plans to build underground parking lot on a public playground near Bandra’s Linking Road. Pic: Hepzi Anthony

Hepzi Anthony spoke to residents and activists who came together to oppose the underground parking plan and were successful in getting it shelved, managing to conserve the precious green space as it is.

Even as we celebrate the festive season and look forward to the new year (sure-to-fail resolutions notwithstanding!), one hopes for alignment of individual needs and aspirations for every citizen, collective community actions, larger policy frameworks and the ultimate political will to realise the dream of sustainable and equitable cities.

