Heat waves a real and present threat, Mumbai must speed up climate action

The only sense that I could make of the oppressive heat in Mumbai this year, was that maybe the Earth was running a fever. What would you do if someone in your family had a fever?

But of course, heatwaves are not the same, they’re in fact, much worse. Science based evidence foresees many more extreme weather events (EWE) like heatwaves. EWEs are triggered by climate change which has been brought on by anthropogenic activities such as deforestation, overconsumption and pollution.

The heatwave that scorched through different parts of India this year was recorded as having some of the worst effects on animals and humans alike. Birds fell dead from trees, people working outdoors suffered heat strokes, those indoors found themselves unable to function, and there was no respite even after sunset.

Living in the heart of the city, we felt as if on a constant simmer, subject to a brutal temperature outside and just bearable inside, sapped of energy, most of us went through the days in a daze. Copious amounts of rehydrating liquids, low appetites and sleepless nights blur out the most intense of days.

Those who could afford air conditioning managed, those without, just about.

Two years ago, a report by Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL), highlighted that 323 million people are at high risk from extreme heat and a lack of cooling equipment such as fans and refrigerators. Given that the world and our government had seen this (symptom) coming, our city should have been better prepared to offer respite to its citizens in general and vulnerable populations in particular, but it was not. Even though it had a plan.

MCAP: Plan for climate action that tackles heat

Mumbai is one of the cities that has a Climate Action Plan (MCAP) as part of the C40 framework which is aligned to the Paris Agreement. The plan was launched in 2022 by the then government and the BMC. Drafted by the World Resources Institute, the plan includes the issue of heatwaves under urban heat; outlining alarming details about future heat risk as well as suggesting action points to counter this scenario, under proposed initiatives for “urban greening and biodiversity”.

While the plan is certainly a step in the right direction, there are several doubts raised about its approach, intentions and whether it would be implemented at all, if there was an administration change, which is actually what has happened today.

While little has moved since the change in power, the latest on the plan appears to be the creation of posts in the Environment and Climate Change department in the BMC, which as part of the plan, was meant to set up the governance structure required for implementation (of the same).

Although, at the rate things are going, it might be a while before the rest of the plan sees the light of day, but will climate change wait?

WRI has also carried out vulnerability assessments which predicted that the city would face two major climate challenges – a rise in temperature and extreme rain events resulting in flooding, both of which we have experienced so far in the first half of 2024. What more proof do the authorities need? If they have the research and the plan of action by experts, then they need to act fast!

Mumbaikars, BMC and heat action

Unfortunately, as citizens of Mumbai, the best we can do is to understand for ourselves how the system functions and how best to work with those in the relevant departments so as to catalyse the work that needs to be done. Undoubtedly, the BMC could use the cooperation and support of active citizens who often have the insight, experience and sometimes, the expertise, which could very well fill the gap and help move the needle.

Being the richest municipal corporation in the country, unfortunately shifts the scale in undesired ways. What needs to be done takes years, if done, the quality is suspect as are the motives! A case in point is the potholes that come up every year on the majority of the roads in Mumbai during heavy spells of rain; how is it possible that these roads are ruined soon after they’re made? And every year, without fail?

This points to a number of issues not least of which are sub standard quality of materials and work, lack of accountability, and poor management.

Initiatives and projects on heat wave action

Heatwave action coalition is a group of volunteers forming a network with youth climate groups across India demanding action from local, state and national level governments to help citizens adapt and mitigate the impacts of heatwaves and the interconnected climate-health risks.

Cities like Ahmedabad have implemented a Heat Action Plan (HAP) specifically for their local needs and to fit their local context, while the plan has its shortcomings in the lack of sufficient data, it’s set a precedent and a good example to follow.

The HAP was developed following a particularly deadly summer where a significant number of people affected by the heat, lost their lives. Why do we need to wait before more lives are lost, to take action?

Civic action towards addressing climate change

There are many citizen groups all over Mumbai working on various issues, a platform is needed to bring all of them together under one collective umbrella. The power of the group will certainly exert greater pressure on those in charge. The authorities will have no excuse to delay or roadblock implementation of plans like the MCAP or even community based self-drawn action plans that are immediate and more doable.

Such plans include hyperlocal actions that can be taken by citizens to make their own neighbourhoods “heat proof” with support from their local ward officials. Experts from among the citizens could offer their services in designing initiatives and CSR could sponsor implementation of projects that have proven results.

Extreme heat affects health of citizens causing dehydration and heat strokes in some cases. Pic: MS Gopal

Similar to but independent of the Ahmedabad plan, there are initiatives that are dealing with low cost housing in areas prone to high temperatures. For example, cbalance is an organisation that works with vulnerable populations to design low cost innovations that lower the temperature in the houses in slums during unusually high temperatures. Mumbai has a large migrant population who belong to this demographic; that was the worst affected during the lockdown. Even though they build homes for this city’s residents, they live without a real home.

Looking outside India, a Colombian city has reduced heat by 2 degrees just by planting what they call ‘green corridors’. This involved planting thousands of plants and trees on roads and in parks across the city to ultimately form a corridor connecting all green spaces in the city. Instead of “beautifying” Mumbai, using artificial lights draped on trees and installing pointless lighting sculptures (in the shape of flowers) on roads, the money could be used to plant real plants and trees!

Mumbai is a high-risk city since it is densely populated, with an extremely low ratio of open space per capita and more than 40% loss of green cover. Being a coastal city, according to climate change models, it is subject to rising sea levels. We’re looking not just at a scathing but also bleak future!

A heat stroke is called a stroke for a reason, let’s recognise the danger and take action now.

What can you do to address heat waves and climate change Climate change is no longer a concept, we are experiencing it everyday. Climate action needs to be taken by all of us, not just the experts or the BMC. We all breathe the same air, we all are affected equally by heat waves. It is about time that citizens educate themselves, and take matters into their own hands.



Start at the basics by learning which ward you belong to, and visit your ward office.



Introduce and build a relationship with the heads of departments in your ward. The BMC website has all the names and numbers of the respective officials.



Visit the HQ of BMC to meet the Environment department to learn more about the progress of the MCAP plan and what you, as an active citizen, can do.



Be aware of the trees, pavements, roads, drains, hawkers around where you live. In case anything is out of line, then you can quickly bring it to the notice of the concerned official. You’ll find BMC actually appreciates a heads up.



Work with like-minded groups and communities of active citizens who are already making a huge difference in improving how the city is being run.



All of these are just starting points. Once you begin, you will soon come across many initiatives you can be part of and encourage others to do the same.



