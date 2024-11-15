Maharashtra cities need a mobility fix: Building roads not a solution

Maharashtra, one of India’s most urbanised States, faces a transportation crisis that has snowballed into a public health, environmental, and economic challenge. With over half its population residing in urban areas, Maharashtra is home to 28 municipal corporations — the highest in the country. Cities like Mumbai and Pune are struggling with the relentless surge in vehicle ownership, which has led to traffic congestion, alarming pollution levels, and a steep rise in road crashes.

Despite these pressing concerns, many cities have pursued an approach focused on expanding road infrastructure, relying on flyovers and highways to absorb traffic overflow. However, experts argue: “Trying to solve traffic problems by building more roads is like trying to put out a fire using petrol.”

Read more: Walkability and affordable transit ignored as elections focus on big projects in Mumbai

The public transport deficit

For cities to effectively reduce congestion, public transport systems need significant upgrades. While urban rail and metro systems in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, provide a strong foundation for tackling mobility challenges, buses remain an equally vital component of a comprehensive transport network. This is particularly true in smaller cities where metro systems are not viable due to high infrastructure costs, limited coverage, or lower population density.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Interestingly, even in cities with extensive metro systems like London, New York and Singapore, buses remain a crucial part of the mobility ecosystem. Bus ridership in these cities often matches or exceeds metro ridership — London buses, for instance, average five million passenger rides per day compared to three million rides on the London Underground, highlighting how metro and bus services complement each other to provide seamless connectivity.

In Pune and Nagpur, the lack of a strong bus network results in low metro ridership. A well-connected, frequent bus system can enhance metro usage by improving first- and last-mile connectivity. Without this, metro systems remain underutilised.

The Government of India recommends 40-60 buses per 100,000 residents in urban areas, a benchmark that hasn’t been achieved in Maharashtra. Although Mumbai and Pune are closer to this target, with around 30 buses per 100,000 people, most other cities lack any significant bus fleet. Increasing the number of buses would improve frequency and connectivity, reducing overcrowding and making public transport a more attractive alternative to private vehicles.

However, these buses will require sustained government funding. A State-backed viability gap funding scheme, similar to Gujarat, could help municipal corporations across Maharashtra maintain and expand bus services.

Prioritising pedestrian and cyclist safety

Pedestrians and cyclists in Mumbai need improved infrastructure. Pic: Adam Cohn via Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Another cornerstone of urban mobility is the accessibility and safety of roads for pedestrians and cyclists. Maharashtra’s urban roads are often designed with vehicles in mind. This pushes pedestrians to the sidelines and creates dangerous conditions for people using non-motorised transport. The State government could play a decisive role by mandating adherence to street design guidelines that allocate sufficient space for pedestrians, cyclists, and persons with disabilities. Such guidelines would also ensure road safety and accessibility for all age groups.

One potential policy measure is the establishment of ‘Safe School Zones’, which would feature well-maintained footpaths, secure pedestrian crossings, and speed-calming infrastructure. Linking these zones with dedicated cycle tracks would allow children to walk or bike to school safely. Not only would this reduce traffic congestion, but it would also encourage a healthy lifestyle for children, helping combat issues like childhood obesity and diabetes.

Accelerating the shift to electric mobility

Electrifying shared and commercial transport could be a game-changer for Maharashtra’s urban mobility landscape. Transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) for auto-rickshaws, taxis, and freight vehicles would help curb emissions and reduce fuel dependence. However, this shift requires collaboration with aggregators, service providers, and manufacturers to overcome barriers to EV adoption.

The State government can facilitate this transition by establishing a task force to formulate EV policies, set clear targets, and provide incentives. This task force could also address logistical challenges, such as charging infrastructure availability and cost barriers for drivers, ensuring that the shift to electric vehicles is seamless.

The need for comprehensive mobility plans

Pune needs more buses that will enhance last-mile connectivity. Pic: Ganesh Kulkarni via Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Global examples like Singapore reveal that tackling urban mobility requires more than piecemeal infrastructure upgrades. A few flyovers or tunnels cannot sustainably solve traffic woes. Cities must develop comprehensive mobility plans that integrate various modes of transport and provide alternatives to private vehicle use.

Large metropolitan areas, in particular, would benefit from statutory Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) staffed with technical experts who can develop and implement holistic mobility solutions. These authorities could play a pivotal role in coordinating transport planning across municipal boundaries and ensure that residents have seamless, efficient alternatives to personal vehicles.

The political will for sustainable mobility

As Maharashtra heads into elections, urban mobility has emerged as a critical issue that demands serious political attention. Political parties must recognise that safe, sustainable, and accessible transportation is fundamental not only to reduce daily commute stress but also to catalyse economic growth and improve public health.

A consortium of civil society organisations has submitted a Maharashtra Urban Mobility Charter to the parties in Maharashtra. We hope that these recommendations will find their place in the final declarations.

You can read and endorse the Charter here.

Also read: