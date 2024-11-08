As Mumbai prepares to vote, a look at government promises vs performance

Maharashtra assembly elections are here and Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is witnessing tough fights between various parties for 36 out of a total 288 seats. With many political defections and splits in parties, the number of contesting candidates has gone up by 28% since 2019. A total of 4,140 candidates will contest the polls, including 420 candidates for Mumbai. Amidst this politically volatile atmosphere, in all likelihood, the focus will be on who forms the next government. Issues that need to be discussed and are of relevance to people, will remain on the periphery as the political campaigns gather momentum.

However, for voters, it is important to have a clear picture of the performance of the government on various promises that were made. It will help them in choosing their representative wisely.

Mumbai Votes, a not-for-profit, independent info-bank, conducts research on election manifestos, party promises, their implementation over the years and sector wise performance of different political parties.

In the run up to the 2024 elections too, it has been working on reports that will enable citizens to understand various aspects of governance and performance of the elected representatives.

Their first promise vs performance report card focuses on issues of energy, labour, transport and water. We have summarised Mumbai-specific promises and performance analysis. You can find the full report here.

Need for cleaner, greener energy

We will generate electricity from waste – PROMISE BROKEN

Promise: Waste created due to increasing urbanisation and industrialisation, shall be used to generate electricity.

Performance: The analysis of the government’s promise to substantively enhance energy generation from waste shows that there has been virtually no verifiable progress. This is based on the Government’s own records – as provided by MNRE. Even if the sporadic news reports related to developments of waste-to-energy plants in Pune and Mumbai are taken in to account (despite the Mumbai Plant not yet being operational) and are added to the reported 12.59 MW waste-to-energy capacity – this would represent a harnessing of 18 MW of the unharnessed potential of 274. MW (i.e. relative to the full potential 287 MW of which 12.59 MW is constructed capacity); i.e. a performance of 6.5%.

The performance of the government is very low.

We will generate 25% of electricity needs of State Govt Buildings from Rooftop Solar Energy – PROMISE BROKEN

Promise: At least 25 percent of the electricity consumption in government buildings should be done through solar energy by taking advantage of the Central Government’s Solar Power Generation Promotion Scheme.

Performance: The analysis of the evidence in relation to substantively enhancing energy generation from Government Buildings in Maharashtra yields the conclusion that there has been virtually no verifiable progress yet. Only tenders for a finite amount (10 MW) of rooftop solar power generation from State Buildings were invited from Industrial Organizations in July 2024. The Government’s objectively verifiable performance is therefore 0% since the efforts haven’t yet materialised into verifiable results.

The performance of the government is nil.

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Did the government deliver on promises of jobs and employment?

Big plans for transport projects

We will start Mumbai – Nagpur bullet train – PROMISE BROKEN

Promise: Will start Mumbai – Nagpur bullet train

Performance: The national high-speed Rail corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has submitted a detailed projected report (DPR)of the proposed 700-kilometre bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur to the railway board. The bullet train scheme has just been proposed but no clear data found about the work done.

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise is nil

We will start Vande Bharat Express services between Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai Aurangabad, Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai Nashik, Mumbai Sawantwadi PROMISE HALFWAY

Promise: Will Start Vande Bharat Express services between Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai Aurangabad, Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai Nashik, Mumbai Sawantwadi.

Performance: According to latest available list of Vande Bharat Trains: there are no Vande Bharat Express available between Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai-Sawantwadi. Of the six city-pairs mentioned in the promise, Mumbai-Aurangabad (Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express passes through), Mumbai-Pune (Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express passes through), and Mumbai Nashik (Mumbai-Jalna & Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express pass through Nashik Road) routes are served by Vande Bharat trains. It is evident that 3 out of 6 train services (i.e. 50%) mentioned as part of this promise have been operationalised.

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise is medium.

We will complete Metro construction in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur – PROMISE LESS-THAN HALFWAY

Promise: The works of metro projects in the urban areas of Mumbai and its surroundings, Pune and Nagpur will be completed.

Performance: Project status report’s researched for the various Metro Construction Phases of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur indicate that for: a) Mumbai, the current operational network length is 59.09 km of which 11.4 km was already operational prior to the current government’s term (i.e a progress of 47.69 km), b) Pune, the current operational network length is 32.97 km of which 0 km was already operational prior to the current government’s term (i.e a progress of 32.97 km), c) Nagpur, the current operational network length is 38.215 km of which 13 km was already operational prior to the current government’s term (i.e a progress of 25.25 km).

By 2030, the Metro system is set to cover a distance nearly equal to the city’s old suburban rail and carry 11 million passengers, surpassing the current 8 million on the railway. Pic: Udith Mehta

The total progress calculated across the three cities during this term is approximately 105.91 km with 199.51 km still remaining. Considering the basis of the promise was completion of all Under-Construction Phases by 2024, the progress relative to the promise is 35%.

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise is low.

We will complete various projects to enhance conveniences for local train travellers in Mumbai – PROMISE KEPT

Promise: Completion of various projects for the convenience of local rail transport in Mumbai

Performance: A robust set of evidence was unearthed during the research illuminate a gamut of initiatives undertaken every year between 2019 and 2024 for improving the convenience of commuters by Mumbai Local. For example, ease of electronic ticketing, passenger traffic decongestion, introduction of FOB, removal of risky ramps, more safety measures for women, better coaches, green and digital initiatives, “Woloo” toilet stands for women. Further granular evidence is provided in the Appendix. This makes it abundantly clear that this promise has been sincerely fulfilled.

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise is high.

We will create a Freight Corridor for Freight of Mumbai and Nagpur – PROMISE KEPT

Promise: Creation of Freight Corridor for Freight of Mumbai and Nagpur

Performance: According to an 20 July 2024, to Economic Times news report, ‘W Dedicated Freight Corridor targets December 2025 for Completion’, WDFC (Western Dedicated Freight Corridor), expected to finish by December 2025, is 96.4% operational at a cost of Rs 72,000 crore.

According to a PIB report, Maharashtra Samriddhi Mahamarg connecting Mumbai and Nagpur is completed and was inaugurated by PM Modi on 11th December 2022. Almost 96.3% of work of the WDFC (Western Dedicated Freight Corridor) where Nagpur Mumbai is part of, is completed and hence promise gets 96.3% evaluation mark.

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise is high.

We will develop cheap and safe water transport on the Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg route. PROMISE BROKEN

Promise: On the west coast of the State, cheap and safe water transport will be started, as before, for the public on the Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg route.

Performance: On 26th July 2024, Ravindra Waikar asked whether the Government is contemplating any proposal to start waterways transport from Mumbai to Goa- Alibaug Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and to construct ports at these places.

Also, it is contemplated to start services for Rewas, Kashid and Janjira in Alibaug region, Veldur, and Ambadave Shigwan in Ratnagiri region, Underi, Padmadurg, and Suvarnadurg in the Raigad and Sindhudurg region. The total cost of projects at these locations is around Rs. 460 Cr

Analysis shows that Mumbai- Mandwa and Malvan to Sindhudurg fort is already operationalised and the government is contemplating to start services in parts of Ratnagiri. No information about Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg route. Thus this promise is not completed

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise is nil.

Read more: Praja Report Card: How Mumbai voters can check their MLA’s performance

Elephant in the room: Jobs and social security

We will create 1 crore additional jobs – PROMISE HALFWAY

Promise: One crore jobs will be created in next five years.

Performance: The analysis of the government’s promise to create one crore jobs indicates that 1.12 crore net new subscribers have been enrolled in Employee Provident Fund Schemes across Maharashtra between 2019 and 2024. However, it would be erroneous to conclude that the entirety of these new subscribers stem from the creation of new secure formal-sector jobs which adhere to legal provisions for working conditions, employee protection.

It is highly likely that a significant portion of this ‘job growth’ is derived from temporary and precarious contractual labour work (upto 52%) on construction sites, mines, and as security guards. It is reasonable therefore to ‘discount’ the 112% additional EPFO subscribers by 52% to arrive at an estimate of (112%)x(1-0.52) = 54% accomplishment of the promise.

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise has been medium.

We will provide social security to all workers. PROMISE LESS-THAN HALFWAY

Promise: All types of workers will be registered and brought under social security

Performance: The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a scheme that provides life insurance coverage of Rs. 2 lakh to people between the ages of 18 and 50 with a premium of Rs. 330 per year. The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is a scheme the provides insurance coverage of Rs. 2 lakh for accidental death or full disability, and Rs. 1 lakh for partial disability, and requires payment of a premium of Rs. 12 per year, and the scheme is available to people between the ages of 18 and 70.

It is estimated that the Average Beneficiary Coverage ranges from 17 % to 41 % (with a mean of 30.3%), and the conversely the Gap ranges from 59% to 83% (a mean value of 69.6%) translating to 3.18 crore workers still unprotected by a social security net in Maharashtra.

We will solve the problems of contract labour by passing a Contract Labor Regulation Act – PROMISE BROKEN

Promise: To solve the problems of the growing contract labour sector in the state, on the lines of RERA, a Contract Labour Regulation Act will be enacted and a Tribunal for Redressal of Contract Labour will be established.

Performance: According to research collated from PRS INDIA, there has been an amendment in The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) (Maharashtra Amendment), in the year 2017 to extend the applicability limit from 20 or more workmen to 50 or more workmen. Thus, since the last amendment in Maharashtra’s Contract Labour and (Regulation and Abolition) Act of 1970 was done in the year 2017 and it is not relevant to the promise.

In conclusion, the government’s performance for this promise nil.

We will include all unorganised sector workers in pension schemes. – PROMISE BROKEN

Promise: Modi government will involve all the workers in the pension scheme launched by the Government for the unorganised sector workers, and will arrange for the registration of such workers Performance: According to PIB report regisration of the PMSYM Scheme from the year 2018-2023 was 6,14,141 (i.e. 6.14 lakh), of which 8410 registrations have been done from 2022-2023.

On 10th March 2023, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli gave a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha saying that a total of 28.64 crore unorganised workers have been registered on eShram portal. Out of which 1.35 crore were registered from the State of Maharashtra.

It is evident that 1.29 crore workers from Maharashtra (that are accounted for by the e-shram portal) did not register for the PMSYM Scheme. So, to conclude, 6.14 lakh workers out of 1.35 crore (i.e. 4.55%) of the unorganised workers in Maharashtra have been registered in the scheme.

In conclusion, the government’s performance on this promise is very low.

You can access analysis about candidates and constituencies by MumbaiVotes here and here.

Also read: