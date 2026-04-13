Reshaping driving lessons: Road safety should be the ultimate priority

by April 13, 2026 Commute
A Bengaluru driving school is rethinking how people learn to drive. Watch the video to find out how.

Nine two-wheeler riders die every hour in India. In 2024 alone, more than 4 lakh road accidents were reported. Nearly 1.7 lakh people lost their lives in these crashes. While Indian roads aren’t the best, Dimpu Chindappa also attributes accidents to driver behaviour. Dimpu is an engineer who was building roads and now she own a driving school in Bengaluru, “Drivonaut”.

Drivonaut is a unique driving school which prioritises road safety and prepares drivers to prevent accidents. While most driving classes cut through the system to get their students the driving license, Drivonaut ensures that they are fully prepared for Indian roads before going for a Driving test.

Dimpu says that her school focuses on awareness, discipline and habits that prevent road accidents, while helping with boosting the confidence of drivers. They start with 8 hours of theory classes blended with behavioural science to ensure road safety while driving.

Watch the video below to know more.

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About Gangadharan B

Gangadharan (he/him) is an independent journalist, deeply passionate about writing and multimedia storytelling. He holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication and his work focuses on gender, human rights, climate and civic issues. He is particularly interested in uncovering and sharing the lives and experiences of marginalised communities.
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