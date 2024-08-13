Dharavi redevelopment: Locals oppose, planners worry, government looks on

by August 13, 2024 Civic
A video discussion highlights that all is not well with the Dharavi redevelopment project and public consultation is the need of the hour.

Dharavi has had many distinctions from being Asia’s largest slum to being the subject matter of Indian and international movies such as the Oscar winning Slumdog millionaire and scores of fiction and non-fiction books. But amidst all these, it is the people of Dharavi who make it what it is – a settlement spread over 240 acres with countless micro industries from pottery, snacks to leather and garments and more.

For decades, the settlement has housed migrants coming to the city to make a living. For decades the settlement has suffered from lack of basic amenities such as sanitation. Located in the heart of the city, with access to most important areas, and in the vicinity of municipal hospital, schools and colleges, Dharavi is a unique slum township, if we can call it that.

Not surprisingly, it is also extremely attractive to real estate developers when it comes to plans of redevelopment of the entire area. Though the plans to redevelop Dharavi have been floated before, they never materialised.

Dharavi's Kumbharwada on an extremely heavy rainy day. Pic: Stephin
Dharavi’s Kumbharwada on an extremely heavy rainy day. Pic: Stephin Thomas

However, when industrialist Gautam Adani recently won the tender of Rs 5000 plus crore to redevelop Dharavi, an atmosphere of doubt and resistance engulfed in the community. Opposition leaders have made allegations of favouritism and discrimination and urban planners and activists have raised concerns of rampant and unsustainable real estate development. Residents and civic activists have flagged that public consultations have not happened. Adani has promised to make it into a modern city centre.

The protest group called Mumbai Dharavi Bachao Andolan held a huge rally in December 2023 to oppose the project. Uddhav Thackeray has promised that if their alliance comes to power in the assembly elections, they will scrap the project.

Dharavi redevelopment: Governments, people and developers

Citizen Matters hosted an online discussion with Hussain Indorewala and Vinod Shetty, who have been vocal about the apprehensions of the residents of Dharavi over the redevelopment plan.

Hussain Indorewala is a teacher and activist. He is an Assistant Professor at the Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute of Architecture in Mumbai, and is pursuing his PhD in Sociology at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Vinod Shetty, B Com, LLB, is a human rights lawyer, practising in the Industrial Court, Labour Court and High Court of Mumbai. He is the honorary founder director of Acorn Foundation (India). Acorn’s Dharavi Project organises waste collectors and rag pickers who are the backbone of the city’s recycling industry.

In an insightful discussion, they highlight the need for better quality of life for the people in Dharavi but also point to the risks that the project entails and emphasise that without people’s participation the project may not only harm Dharavi but also Mumbai as a whole.

Read more: Explainer: Dharavi redevelopment — What lies ahead

Online discussion on Dharavi redevelopment project

As recently as last month, the Adani group requested for additional land to house the “ineligible” residents of Dharavi. It has led to further opposition among the residents. The survey to determine eligibility has been going on since March 2024 intermittently. Amidst opposition and complaints, it is said that they have surveyed 8500 households.

As Vinod Shetty and Hussain Indorewala point out, the residents need and want a better quality of life but they are also sceptical about the redevelopment project in its current form.

Also read:

Sections:

About Prachi Pinglay-Plumber

Prachi Pinglay-Plumber is a freelance journalist based in Bengaluru.
Read more by Prachi Pinglay-Plumber

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

City Buzz: Urban waste leakage into waterbodies | 12 new industrial cities… and more

by August 12, 2024 Civic
Other news: Residential sales in seven cities shoot up; vertical growth trends in modern cities; new data on office leasing in top six cities.

Huge urban waste leakage into water bodies Indian cities face the risk of being among the top global contributors of waste leakage, mostly untreated municipal solid waste, into aquatic environments. Researchers from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis estimate that in 2020, municipal solid waste from India contributed to 10% of waste leakage to the world’s rivers. About 70% of the leakage is from urban areas, due to lack of regulations and implementation, low collection rates, high transportation costs and lack of diversified municipal solid waste technologies, explains the study. The paper suggests that a global treaty with standardised…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Why keeping Elliot’s Beach in Chennai litter-free remains a struggle

by August 7, 2024 Civic
Environmentalists urge beachgoers to show civic responsibility while activists ask for inclusive solutions to protect vendors' livelihoods.

Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar, fondly called Bessie, is known for its scenic beauty and bustling food stalls. The beach is also at the centre of a debate over environmental preservation and commercial activities.  As the number of visitors to the popular beach has increased over the years so have the restaurants, food trucks, and pushcart vendors along the promenade. The same is true for the food stalls within the beach area. This, combined with the lack of civic sense among beachgoers — particularly weekend visitors — has resulted in extensive littering of the beach premises. Read more: Construction debris…

Continue reading