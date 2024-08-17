Uday Upvan: From barren land to a green oasis in Noida’s concrete jungle

It’s not easy to imagine a lush green forest amidst the dense concrete settlements of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Noida, But Uday Upvan in the urban village of Sorkha in Noida is just that. A green lung space for citizens struggling to breathe in the chronically polluted national capital region. Created by Swami Prem Parivartan, also known as Peepal Baba, this sprawling urban forest boasts over 70,000 trees of diverse species. Its serene beauty lures people to organise picnics here on holidays, or just cherish quiet moments amidst nature.

Swami Prem Parivartan, the 57-year-old founder of the Give Me Trees Trust, has been planting trees for more than four decades now and has planted 2.5 crore trees across the country. Speaking about his love for trees, he says that his journey began in 1976 when, at the age of 11, one of his school teachers spoke to him about nature.

Hailing from a military family, he traveled across India with his father, who served in the army for 36 years. In his growing up years, he established the “Give Me Trees” club, which later evolved into the Give Me Trees Trust, dedicated to environmental conservation and tree planting initiatives. The turning point for Swami Prem’s mission came in 2010 when he met actor John Abraham. John proposed the idea of establishing an NGO to receive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding that would accelerate tree planting across India. This led to the birth of Uday Upvan.

Each tree-planting project of the NGO stands on three pillars: the government provides land, CSR funding comes in, and Give Me Trees Trust shares its expertise. In 2017, the Noida district administration allotted five hectares of barren land to Uday Upvan, aiming to transform this expansive barren land into an ‘oxygen zone’. The HCL Foundation stepped in to provide financial aid under its CSR initiative. The endeavour to establish the urban forest commenced with the guidance of Swami Prem and the Give Me Trees Trust.

Swami Prem Parivartan (extreme left), popularly known as Peepal Baba, has been the guiding force behind the growth of Uday Upvan. Pic: Apoorva Singh

The Miyawaki method

The team at Uday Upvan has been following the Miyawaki method, a Japanese afforestation technique that involves planting native trees to create a self-sustaining ecosystem. The chosen trees are adapted to the local climate, and high-density planting encourages healthy competition among them. This method aims for vertical growth, creating a self-sufficient forest.

Swami Prem Parivartan says, “We have planted 40 species of trees that have been growing in this district for the last 100 years. Whatever grows here now grows naturally. Grass cutters are instructed not to cut the grass from the roots; they only cut it from the top.”

The team also ensures minimal interference with soil. Unlike conventional methods that involve adding urea and other chemicals, they focus on creating their own soil using natural elements like cow dung, dry leaves and cow urine.

Soil transformation from barren to fertile

Grass clippings, dry leaves, wood shavings, coconut husks, newspapers, and crop stubble were used for mulching, to enhance soil quality. Pic: Apoorva Singh

The barren site in Sorkha village initially posed challenges due to its saline soil and poor water retention capacity. Swami Prem says that if you dig five feet below the ground, you will still find concrete debris, cement, and iron rods because the land was previously a landfill site. However, Give Me Trees Trust (GMTT) took on the task of transforming this into a thriving green space. Using techniques like land tiling and composting, they made the soil more conducive to plant growth.

The first step in this transformation process involved fertilising the soil to replenish its essential nutrients. They used farmyard and green compost for this purpose, as these materials aid in nutrient absorption and moisture retention. Additionally, compost helps to balance the soil’s pH levels, crucial for healthy plant growth.

To further enhance soil quality, the team added mulch as a protective layer. Grass clippings, dry leaves, wood shavings, coconut husks, newspapers, and crop stubble were used for mulching.

Locals embrace Uday Upvan

The locals have also embraced the project. Veervati, who has been working in Uday Upvan since 2017, notes the positive transformation. Initially, there were only two settlements, but now the entire jungle is surrounded by people’s homes. She has witnessed the forest’s growth and actively participates in its daily maintenance.

Uday Upvan’s caretaker, Ram, shares his experience, saying that they address the needs of the community, such as providing manure and water wherever necessary. People from nearby areas often visit, especially on holidays, contributing to a positive sense of community. The caretakers also organise bird walks and nature walks for children.

In the end Swami Prem Parivartan emphasises the importance of healthy air, soil, and water for maintaining good health. “Planting trees is crucial because chlorophyll is divine. While walls of any religion do not provide oxygen, chlorophyll does. It gives life and sustains us. As my grandmother used to say, the leaf is God,” he says.

Note: The author is one of six selected Fellows for the “Citizen Matters – Urban Environmental Reporting Fellowship 2023” focusing on the Delhi-NCR region. This piece was produced as part of her work under the Fellowship.

