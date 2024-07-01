, ,

Raise a toast to these changemakers trying to protect urban environment

by July 1, 2024 Environment
Recounting the stories of environmental changemakers we feted through the month of June, to mark the observance of World Environment Day.

Through the month of June, we had a sort of extended celebration of World Environment Day (June 5th) by highlighting organisations and collectives that are actively trying to make a change. In case you missed their stories on our social media channels, here’s another hat tip to these changemakers, who are fighting to protect natural spaces and ensuring environmental justice in our increasingly chaotic, expanding cities.

Nizhal, Chennai

We start off in Chennai with Nizhal. Nizhal, which means shade in Tamil, is a non-profit organisation that promotes urban greening with a focus on indigenous tree species and biodiversity regeneration. The organisation engages in various activities, including tree planting, community awareness programs, and advocacy for sustainable urban environments.

Nizhal’s flagship projects include the Kotturpuram Urban Forest, Madhavaram Urban Forest, and Chitlapakkam Tree Park. The organization also works on water body restoration (Neer Vanam projects), the Green Prisons Program, roadside greening, campus greening, and various educational outreach programs. Their focus is on helping citizens grow and maintain biodiversity in their neighbourhoods.

Read more: A chat with the Founder of Nizhal

Chennai Climate Action Group

Climate change is a global problem but its impacts are very visible at a local scale. The Chennai Climate Action Group is a Chennai-based environmental collective that highlights the impact of climate change and pollution on marginalised communities in Chennai. They are particularly active in North Chennai, whose residents have been victim to multiple forms of industrial pollution, including the recent Ennore Gas Leak. CCAG’s biggest challenge, according to environmental researcher Vishvaja Sambath, has been getting the more privileged residents of Chennai to care about these issues in North Chennai.

Read more: North Chennai protests in innovative ways for pollution-free Chennai

Sprouts Environmental Trust, Mumbai

Sprouts Environmental Trust was started by wildlife biologist Anand Pendharkar. The Mumbai-based organisation tries to make nature accessible to all. For over twenty years, the organisation has focused on spreading awareness about environment, biodiversity and life in cities like Mumbai. Access to nature and wildlife can often be restricted to privileged residents who can afford to pay for experiences. Sprouts tries to ensure that people from marginalised backgrounds, especially children, also have access to and cab enjoy the natural world.

Vanashakti, Mumbai

Vanashakti is a conservation NGO based in Mumbai. The organisation works on education, restoration and on monitoring natural spaces in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Vanashakti is particularly known for its judicial and public activism. The organisation has moved courts to demand that state governments protect rivers. They have also monitored and advocated for the protection of wetlands in Mumbai and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Read more: Environmental movements need more money, bandwidth and courage, says environmentalist

Biome Environment Trust, Bengaluru

Biome is a pioneer in promoting rainwater harvesting in Bengaluru. @biometrust is an organisation that researches how cities and towns can achieve water sustainability. As a “do-tank” rather than a think tank, they also focus on testing these ideas showing the way towards water resilience. One of their best known campaigns is the Million Wells campaign in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

Also read:

Sections:

About Bhanu Sridharan

Bhanu is a Senior Reporter at Citizen Matters, Bengaluru. She previously worked an independent journalist and primarily covered environmental issues. Her work has been published in Mongabay India, the Wire, Caravan and Citizen Matters. She is interested in issues of justice, equity, access to nature and how Bengaluru's growth impacts nature and people.
Read more by Bhanu Sridharan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Surviving the monsoon: Life in Mumbai’s coastal settlements

by June 28, 2024 Environment
As monsoon sets in, many communities, who live on the Mumbai coast, prepare for heavy rains and floods as a matter of habit.

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts an “above normal" monsoon for Mumbai, the marginalised residing in informal housing along the coastlines start anticipating and preparing for heavy rains. Citizen Matters visited the slums of Ganesh Nagar located on the rocks of Bandstand, Bandra to explore how the marginalised communities residing close to the sea, face the challenge of rising sea levels, heavy floods during the monsoons, worsened by climate change. Proximity to the high tidal waves — some of them have waves lashing right into their doors during the high tides — impacts their daily living. For the residents…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Bengaluru’s street vendors struggle with extreme heat, heavy rain, and limited options

by June 27, 2024 Environment
Amid health issues and declining sales due to weather extremities, Bengaluru street vendors also face threat of eviction.

It is 11:30 in the morning, Aarif (name changed), a vegetable vendor in KR Market, looks ahead, braving the searing summer heat, while waiting for customers. After a long time, a customer finally approaches him and asks for the rate of green chillies. As the day inches towards noon, the footfall in the market starts decreasing. Arif, who primarily sells chillies and ginger, says: “In about 1-2 hours, customers will start decreasing, but we will still sit in hope of getting more customers. We have to do something for survival. No matter how strong the sun is, we have to…

Continue reading