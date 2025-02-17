Urgent call for safety: Carmelaram-Gunjur Road a nightmare for residents

The 100-feet Carmelaram-Gunjur road has seen many accidents, some fatal, underling the need for streetlights, signage and basic safety measures.

Just last month, a tragic accident on the Carmelaram- Gunjur 100 Feet road claimed the life of a young boy, highlighting the increasing dangers of this stretch. This key route, opened to the public just nine months ago, was meant to improve connectivity but has instead become an increasingly unsafe, accident-prone zone, posing serious risks to commuters, particularly at night.

Unfinished roadwork and missing safety features

Despite the road being opened for public use, it was not fully completed at the time. One of the most significant issues is the abrupt transition in lane structure. For about 100 metres, the road inexplicably narrows from a four-lane highway to just two lanes, before widening again to four lanes. This sudden shift causes confusion for drivers, making it an accident-prone zone.

The situation becomes even more dangerous after dark. There are no streetlights, reflective markings, or clear signboards to indicate the changes in the road’s structure. Drivers are left with limited visibility, which contributes to the growing number of accidents.

The Carmelaram-Gunjur road was opened to the public just before the last assembly elections. However, no formal inauguration was held, as the road was originally planned to be a 100-foot-wide, four-lane road. At one point, it narrows to two lanes for about 100 metres, and another 400-metre stretch remains untarred and muddy due to land acquisition issues.

In the past month alone, there have been multiple bike accidents on this stretch of road. Tragically, one of these accidents resulted in the loss of a young boy’s life. All these accidents occurred  at the same place due to the lack of lighting and clear signage. There have been hit and run cases as well.

2 wheeler accident
Two-wheeler accident on Carmelaram – Gunjur road, where a 19-year- old lost his life on January 26, 2025. Pic: Rishil Verma

Community concerns and demands

Residents are aware that another 400-metre section of the road remains unfinished due to complications over land acquisition, which have delayed its completion. However, our primary concern now is the lack of basic safety measures. We are urging the installation of essential interventions, such as streetlights, reflective signs and CCTV cameras. These measures would greatly enhance safety and help prevent accidents. This demand has been raised with the BBMP through various channels, but no action has been taken so far.

Urgent need for action

While the road serves as a vital link between Carmelaram and Gunjur, it has unfortunately become a site of grief and loss. The authorities must take immediate action to address the safety issues, ensuring that the road is as safe as it is essential. Until then, more lives remain at risk.

Ariel view of the road
Accident prone area where the four-lane road narrows to a two-lane road on Carmelaram to Gunjur Road. Pic: Ranjith John.

About Freesto Francis

A longtime Carmelaram resident and IT professional, Freesto Francis actively advocates for civic improvements, believing that responsible citizens can drive meaningful change.
