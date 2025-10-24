Let’s rethink waste: Why cities must move from incineration to cleaner solutions

More than 62 million tonnes and counting. That is the staggering amount of waste that India generates every year. In a recent explainer video, we outlined the growing garbage crisis in the country, and how Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants pose a threat to the environment, public health and people’s livelihoods. If WTE plants are problematic, what could be some sustainable alternatives to our garbage problems? This explainer delves into those solutions.

The first step is crucial: generate as little waste as possible. That starts with composting biodegradable waste locally—at the ward level, through street composters, or even right at home. Stronger systems for waste segregation and collection are also key. When wet and dry waste are handled separately from the start, processing becomes much more efficient and effective.

But the onus is not only on us, it is also on the producers of hard-to-process waste such as multilayered plastic packaging. Stricter Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is the way to make plastic producers, packaging industries, and other such manufacturers accountable. Check out our video on EPR to understand if the current rules are strict enough.

Building a circular economy is not about burning waste—it’s about rethinking how we design, consume, and dispose of materials. With proper segregation, decentralised systems, and corporate responsibility, India can move from waste to resource, and from pollution to sustainable growth.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Check out this video below to understand this better.

Also read: