Let’s rethink waste: Why cities must move from incineration to cleaner solutions

by October 24, 2025 Waste Management
As cities turn to Waste-to-Energy plants, concerns grow over pollution and health risks. This video explainer looks at cleaner, circular waste solutions.

More than 62 million tonnes and counting. That is the staggering amount of waste that India generates every year. In a recent explainer video, we outlined the growing garbage crisis in the country, and how Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants pose a threat to the environment, public health and people’s livelihoods. If WTE plants are problematic, what could be some sustainable alternatives to our garbage problems? This explainer delves into those solutions.

The first step is crucial: generate as little waste as possible. That starts with composting biodegradable waste locally—at the ward level, through street composters, or even right at home. Stronger systems for waste segregation and collection are also key. When wet and dry waste are handled separately from the start, processing becomes much more efficient and effective.

But the onus is not only on us, it is also on the producers of hard-to-process waste such as multilayered plastic packaging. Stricter Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is the way to make plastic producers, packaging industries, and other such manufacturers accountable. Check out our video on EPR to understand if the current rules are strict enough.

Building a circular economy is not about burning waste—it’s about rethinking how we design, consume, and dispose of materials. With proper segregation, decentralised systems, and corporate responsibility, India can move from waste to resource, and from pollution to sustainable growth.

Check out this video below to understand this better.

Also read:

Sections:

About Gangadharan B

Gangadharan (he/him) is an independent journalist, deeply passionate about writing and multimedia storytelling. He holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication and his work focuses on gender, human rights, climate and civic issues. He is particularly interested in uncovering and sharing the lives and experiences of marginalised communities.
Read more by Gangadharan B

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Similar Story

Invisible in the heat: Waste workers struggle as Bengaluru gets hotter

by October 16, 2025 Waste Management
Women waste pickers face the worst heat impacts due to health and economic challenges. Insurance and affordable healthcare can help.

Thirty-year-old Yallamma Shankar migrated to Bengaluru from Koppal district in northern Karnataka 14 years ago. She settled in Sumannahalli, in the western part of the city, and took up free-roaming waste work to make ends meet. Initially, she was glad to work outdoors in a city known for its good weather. Every day, she left her home at 5 am and worked till 2 pm, walking up to 10 kilometres a day to collect waste. “But in the last decade, summers have become unbearable. I feel giddy, dehydrated, and often lose three days of work each month because I fall…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Blue for pollution? Why CPCB’s new Waste-to-Energy category raises environmental red flags

by October 6, 2025 Waste Management
The pollution control board's 'blue' category reclassifies polluting WTE plants as “essential services,” sparking concern over compliance, transparency, and health.

In January 2025, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reclassified Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants under a newly introduced 'blue' category of industries. This change, framed as part of “essential environmental services,” signals a significant policy shift, one that many experts fear could normalise a polluting technology under the garb of progressive waste management. At first glance, the revised classification system seems technical and benign. But behind the bureaucratic language lies a fundamental question: how can an industry once categorised as 'red', the most hazardous tier, suddenly become 'blue', a category reserved for supposedly cleaner, essential services? What does the classification system…

Continue reading