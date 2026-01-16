HSR residents drive sacred swap, reduce religious waste dumping

Across Bengaluru, it is common to see abandoned photos and idols of deities left under sacred trees, near parks, or outside temples. Does this sight disturb you? It bothered us deeply to see these divine symbols—once the centre of our homes—left to become soiled, discoloured, and neglected. What is even more distressing is that most of these items eventually end up in landfills.

We felt that this needed to change. Such items deserve a respectful farewell, and the needless waste of valuable resources must come to an end. So, what’s the solution?

The journey

Our journey began with a pilot project at Swachagraha Kalika Kendra at HSR Layout in October 2024. We collected abandoned photos and idols, studied their composition, and explored ways to recover materials from them. The experience was eye-opening: we discovered that more than eleven different types of resources could be reclaimed from these items.

This confirmed the importance of offering communities a respectful, practical way to retire their sacred objects—while also demonstrating that even divine symbols can be part of a circular economy.

There is no

Soon, we started a structured collection drive at a designated location, which was met with an overwhelming response at every edition. Each drive followed a dual approach: the residents were invited to drop off divine items they no longer needed, while our volunteers proactively cleared abandoned items from across HSR Layout.

In our first planned collection drive in March 2025, we received about 1.5 tonnes of divine items. These included photo frames, idols, blouse pieces, books and a few more religious items. It took our team a week, about 20-25 hours, to meticulously segregate these items and ensure they reach the correct destinations.

This HSR Citizen Forum initiative has many volunteers helping manage discarded religious waste. Pic: Srilakshmi V.

The process

Our collection events are typically announced a fortnight in advance:

A local temple, which aligns with the sentiments of the people, is designated as the drop-off point.

Residents are requested to drop these items in-person only.

The items brought are weighed and kept for display to encourage rehoming.

Following a Visarjana/ Udhvaasana Pooja to offer a reverent farewell, the collection is opened for “second adoption,” where many items find new homes.

This ‘sacred swap’ enables participants to adopt preloved, often rare, divine items. This unexpected exchange has fostered a novel culture within the community, where these items are cherished and repurposed rather than discarded. By giving these items a second life, participants not only embrace sustainability but also forge a deeper emotional connection to their shared heritage, thereby reinforcing reuse as a primary practice and recycling as a last resort.

A collection of discarded photos and idols of deities at the local temple in HSR Layout. Pic: Srilakshmi V

Community involvement

Another key highlight of this event is an on-site dismantling demo. We encourage participants to bring basic tools, such as screwdrivers and cutting pliers, to get involved. After a demonstration on how to safely dismantle the glass glazing, wooden frames, mementoes and laminates, the volunteers work together to ensure that every possible component is diverted from the landfill and sent for recycling. This volunteering activity continues for several days following the main event until every item in the collection has been properly sorted and sent for recycling.

The hidden complexity of solid waste segregation

HSR Citizen Forum volunteers segregating discarded religious waste, such as photo frames. Pic: Srilakshmi. V.

This hands-on experience at the event serves as a practical learning session on responsible consumerism. Participants discover the hidden complexity of everyday items. For instance, a single picture frame can consist of 8–10 distinct materials, often including various types of plastics, wood, metal, electronics and adhesives. This complex material composition significantly complicates the recycling process, as each material requires separate processing.

Moreover, laminated picture frames and POP (Plaster of Paris) idols were identified as non-recyclable due to the inseparable bonding of dissimilar materials, and hence, unfortunately, end up in landfills, contributing to environmental contamination. Even small items like incense holders, miniature statues, and decorative items pose a giant recycling challenge due to their variety and size. These lessons underscored the importance of minimalistic purchasing, selecting sustainable materials, and prioritising reuse over buying new items, all in the interest of our environment.

The hidden complexity of a single picture frame; it can consist of 8–10 distinct materials! Pic: Srilakshmi V.

A successful initiative Our success stemmed from a combination of various factors: A core group of committed volunteers is invaluable in diligently managing the collection, segregation, and dismantling processes from start to finish.

Partnering with a local dry waste collector to ensure the efficient removal and recycling of the collected items is essential.

The collection of a nominal donation can be crucial, as it allows the team to compensate the recyclers fairly, fostering a sense of value and appreciation for their work, and securing their ongoing commitment.

Finally, hosting the event at a temple, with priests conducting the Udhvaasana/Visarajana Pooja, provides the residents with a profound sense of comfort, knowing their sacred items were handled with utmost reverence.

Such initiatives successfully address the issue of improper disposal of divine items by offering a respectful alternative to abandoning or haphazard dumping. To maintain momentum, we need to establish a consistent schedule of community-based events.

Temples can serve as collection points via dedicated drop-off boxes, leveraging the accessibility and sanctity of these spaces to encourage responsible behaviour. Our impact is evident: after four editions in HSR layout, we have seen a significant decrease in dumping and a sharp rise in participation at these events, with residents coming from various parts of Bengaluru and Mysuru

So far, we have received 5–6 tonnes of items, which we have successfully sorted and diverted from reaching landfills.

Beyond the spiritual and communal aspects, this initiative is a great opportunity to involve the youth and infuse in them ideas of minimalism, conscious consumerism, resource conservation and to come together for a cleaner, greener planet.

