Privatised trash, public cost: Is Chennai’s waste model failing the city?

by September 26, 2025 Waste Management
This video reveals how Chennai's waste management contracts raise red flags: rising costs, lack of transparency, weak oversight, and little public say.

As Chennai moves rapidly towards privatising its waste management, serious questions are emerging, not only about the impact on workers, but also on the city’s finances and transparency.

In the first part of this series, we saw how privatisation of waste management affects the workers. In this second part of our series, we investigate whether privatisation truly makes economic sense for the city. Today, 13 of Chennai’s 15 zones are managed by private companies, including Ramky Group and Urbaser-Sumeet. But a closer look reveals troubling gaps in accountability.

Read more: Status check: Key concerns remain as Chennai moves ahead with WTE plans

Is waste management privatisation linked to the waste-to-energy plant?

Take Zones 5 and 6, for instance. In 2025, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) awarded a ₹276 crore annual contract to Delhi MSW Solutions, a Ramky Group venture. However, salary data shows that only around ₹92 crore goes towards paying sanitation workers. How is the remaining ₹184 crore being utilised? Unclear.

Even the monitoring mechanism raises concerns. The GCC has promised oversight by Independent Engineers, but half of their pay comes from the very contractors they are meant to audit. Can such a system be trusted?

The privatisation push does not stop there. Ramky-affiliated companies are set to control waste operations in Zones 1 to 8. They have also been awarded the contract to build and run Chennai’s upcoming Integrated Solid Waste Processing Facility and Waste-to-Energy plant, despite past operational issues in other cities and strong opposition from the local residents.

Public protest against WTE.
Public protest against Chennai’s WTE plant. Pic Courtesy: R Jayaraman

With little public consultation and no accessible data on contract terms, Chennai’s waste management is becoming more centralised, more expensive, and less transparent.

Shouldn’t the people of Chennai have a say in how their city is run and how their money is spent?

Watch the full video to know more.

Shobana Radhakrishnan is Associate Editor at Citizen Matters. She keenly follows the impact of development on marginalised communities through an intersectional lens. Before relocating to Chennai in 2022, she reported from Madurai for the national daily The New Indian Express. Over the course of her career, she has covered several key elections, including the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections (2021), the Rural Local Body Polls (2021), the Urban Local Body Elections (2022), and the Parliamentary Elections (2024), as well as cultural events such as Jallikattu. Known for her extensive reportage on the urban housing crisis, her four-part series on how state-led evictions propel domestic violence in Chennai’s resettlement areas was shortlisted for the 2024 Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender and her photo story, Life in Single-Room Homes in Chennai, received a special mention (runner-up) in the Ashish Yechury Memorial Awards for Photojournalism. Shobana holds a Master’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from Pondicherry Central University.
