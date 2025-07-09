Councillor Talk: Jayaraman of Chennai’s Ward 4 strongly opposes GCC’s WTE project

Once a fiery trade unionist and now a seasoned people’s representative, Chennai’s Ward 4 Councillor R Jayaraman has been involved in electoral politics for over 35 years. Hailing from the village of Veeranapuram in Thiruvallur district, his journey advocating for people’s rights began early. At just 16, he led a protest demanding higher wages for the farmers in his village. This led to a lifetime of grassroots activism and public service.

He previously served two terms as the Councillor of Ward 46. In the most recent local body elections, he secured victory as the Councillor of Ward 4 in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), winning by a margin of 500 votes.

Jayaraman remains one of the few elected representatives who not only oppose the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project in North Chennai but also actively participate in public protests against it. “This is a democratic country, and protest is a form of dissent. I believe that expressing dissent through protest will pave the way for change in society,” says Jayaraman.

Ward 4 Name of Councillor: R Jayaraman

R Jayaraman Party: CPI(M)

CPI(M) Age: 71

71 Educational Qualification: SSLC

SSLC Contact: 9445467004 / 9840823517

Primary goals for Ward 4 in Chennai

What are your primary achievements after taking over as Councillor of Ward 4?

Ward 4 is relatively large, comprising nearly 220 streets. Since assuming office, I have overseen the construction of new roads on more than 100 of them. We have also built a Health and Wellness Centre, which is scheduled to open shortly, and a Primary Health Centre at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

An amount of ₹1.76 lakh funded the construction of nine classrooms in one government school. Furthermore, a tender worth ₹7.5 crore has been floated to build additional classrooms. I have also identified streets with inadequate street lighting and ensured their repair, thereby improving residents’ safety.

How do you interact with the constituents of your ward? What kind of outreach activities have you held so far?

We have created a WhatsApp group for each Area Sabha. My number is available to the public, and they reach out to me directly as well.

How have you used your Ward Development Fund?

I have used my funds to build classrooms and compound walls in government schools and constructed a children’s park.

Issues in Chennai’s Ward 4

What are the major issues in your area? What have you done to resolve that?

Of late, old transformers have become a major issue in Ward 4. Residents have frequently raised complaints of power fluctuation. A few of those had to be replaced. We have requested the government to replace the overhead cables with underground lines.

Flooding is another issue in Ward 4 of Chennai. How have you addressed it?

Excess water from the Buckingham Canal is the main cause of flooding in Ward 4. To resolve this, we have installed four shutters at the inlet points of the Buckingham Canal. During monsoon, if the water reaches the highest level in Buckingham Canal, we plan to close the inlet shutters and pump the water with motors. I have requested the government to raise the bund height of Buckingham Canal to prevent further flooding. We have also constructed stormwater drains in all the areas in Ward 4. I hope we will be able to handle the floods better this year.

Industrial pollution is a major issue in North Chennai. How do you address it within your capacity as a councillor of Ward 4?

Chemical industries in Manali are located near the areas in Ward 4. People from these areas raise complaints of ammonia gas once in a while. I take the issue forward to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board whenever I receive a complaint, and they take some temporary measures. But, no permanent measures are seen to be considered.

Opposition to the WTE project

You are one of the few elected representatives speaking out against the WTE plant project. You have also joined the public protest to oppose the project. Why do you think this plant should not be established?

Public protest against WTE plant. Pic Courtesy: R Jayaraman

We have seen several case studies from Delhi to Hyderabad on how the WTE projects have impacted the environment and the people around the plant. We have seen the extent of the health impact it can have on people. With so many industries already impacting the people in North Chennai, I oppose it strongly.

I am the General Secretary of the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations (FNCRWA), which comprises 107 RWAs. The mayor has initiated discussions with us to consider alternative options to WTE. We are looking forward to the meeting with the mayor.

It is unusual to see the elected representative taking part in a public protest. You have been part of the human-chain protest against the WTE project and several other such protests. How do you think protests help in addressing the issues?

As an elected representative, I have written several letters to the government requesting that they drop the projects that are against the public interest. But, protest has been the last resort as it not only brings immediate attention to the issue but also immediate government response. This is a democratic country, and protest is a form of dissent. I believe that expressing dissent through protest will pave the way to change in society.

Vision for Ward 4

What do you hope to achieve in your term as Councillor?

I hope the authorities will raise the height of the bund along the Buckingham Canal to address the persistent flooding issue. I intend to improve the playground facilities in Ward 4 to provide better recreational spaces for children and youth. I aim to ensure that all schools in Ward 4 have permanent teaching staff, thereby improving the quality of education. Resolving the electricity supply-related issues in the Ward before the end of my tenure is also a priority.

What is your vision for Chennai?

I wish North Chennai had better libraries like the Anna Centenary Library and Connemara Library.

What do residents of Ward 4 say? Kumararaja, a resident of Ward 4 in Chennai, says that the Waste-To-Energy plant will worsen the pollution levels in their area. “Our Councillor, Jayaraman, has been a great support to the public. We want the government to take steps to reduce the pollution levels rather than bringing projects that will increase it,” he says.



