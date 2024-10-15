Chennai Councillor talk: Visalakshi prioritises community hall for Ward 180

Visalakshi Kabilan, Councillor of Ward 180 in Chennai, has been a dedicated field worker long before her political debut. With her in-laws being long-time DMK members, she made good the opportunity when Ward 180 was declared a reserved ward for women, paving the way for her entry into local politics.

She is keen on facilitating higher education opportunities for children in her ward, especially those from marginalised communities.

Ward 180 in Chennai Name of the Councillor: Visalakshi Kabilan

Visalakshi Kabilan Age: 55

55 Party: DMK

DMK Education: B.Com

B.Com Number: 9445467180 / 9176179311

Map of Ward 180 in Chennai. Pic Courtesy: GCC

Read more: Councillor Talk: Menaga Shankar of Ward 197 promises access to education and government services

Excerpts from an interview:

Primary goals

What would you consider your biggest achievements during your term as the councillor of Ward 180 so far?

Ward 180 has many children from the Scheduled Caste with most of their parents being uneducated daily wage workers. We have established a night school for children, who have failed their final exams in classes 10 and 12 and those who have dropped out of school. Additionally, we provide training to prepare students for government exams. I have also taken steps to improve the schools in Ward 180, including constructing additional classrooms and indoor play areas.

How do you interact with the constituents? What kind of outreach activities have you held so far and plan in future? How can people in the ward contact you?

My contact number has been shared with all the residents of the ward. We made a wall poster with my number and put it up across Ward 180 in Chennai. I have also created a WhatsApp group for grievance redressal, which includes department officials concerned, who take immediate action on the complaints made in the group.

How have you used your Ward Development Funds (the fund allotment has been increased from Rs 35 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs since February 2024)?

I have constructed roads and rainwater harvesting pits in Ward 180. The funds were also used to install name boards in areas where the streets did not have any signages. I have also allocated funds for the construction of a ration shop.

Read more: Councillor Talk: Nilavarasi wants to make Ward 136 a model ward

Issues in Ward 180 of Chennai

What are the major issues in Ward 180? What measures have you taken to address them?

During the previous monsoon season, areas like Journalist Colony were severely flooded. I have resolved this issue by bringing in Corporation funds and diverting the flood water into the sea through stormwater drains. I have also regulated street vending in Ward 180.

Areas like Avvai Nagar and Kamaraj Avenue do not have a ration shop. I have the funds ready for constructing a ration shop but we do not have Corporation land for it in Ward 180. We have asked for the land from other departments and hope to get it sorted soon.

How are you addressing the traffic congestion issues in Ward 180?

I have written to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to ease the traffic congestion, especially in school zones. They have deputed a couple of traffic police to regulate the traffic near the school zones during the peak hours. I have also asked for bus stops near school areas.

Vision for Ward 180

What do you hope to achieve in your term as Councillor?

The low-income areas in Ward 180 do not have space in front of their homes to conduct any ritual, be it for celebrations or the death of a family member. There is not enough space even to keep the corpse of the deceased person to perform a funeral ritual.

On the other hand, the commercial halls in my ward charge lakhs, which the people here cannot afford.

I want to construct a small community hall that could be rented out at an affordable rate to the constituents of the ward for such rituals or functions.

What is your vision for Chennai?

Unemployment and traffic congestion are major issues in Chennai. If steps are taken to improve the employment opportunities for youth and ease the traffic congestion, it would be a welcoming move.

What the residents of Ward 180 in Chennai say: Sundaram, a fruit vendor in Ward 180 of Chennai, points out that traffic congestion is a major issue in the neighbourhood. “Ever since the Metro Rail construction began in OMR and ECR, the traffic congestion has increased manifold in Thiruvanmiyur. Even on normal days, it has become impossible to navigate through the traffic, let alone the weekends when people come to visit Thiruvanmiyur Beach,” he says, adding that more traffic cops should be deployed to regulate the traffic.

Also Read: