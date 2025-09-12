Sanitation workers’ protest: How the privatisation push deepens inequality for Chennai’s marginalised

by September 12, 2025 Waste Management
In Part 1 of this video, we break down how the outsourcing of waste management impacts thousands of sanitation workers across Chennai.

In August this year, over 2,000 sanitation workers from Central and North Chennai staged a peaceful protest against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) decision to privatise waste management services in Zones 5 and 6. Their demonstration was met with force and allegations of police brutality, just one day before Independence Day.

Sanitary workers protest against privitisation of waste management in zones 5 and 6 in Chennai.
Sanitary workers protest against the privatisation of waste management in zones 5 and 6 in Chennai. Pic courtesy: Sakthivel/Vyasai Thozhargal

Over the years, GCC has outsourced solid waste management to private firms in 13 out of its 15 zones. The latest was in June this year, which approved the handover of Zones 5 and 6 to Delhi MSW Solutions, part of the Ramky Group. This move has left long-serving sanitation workers in a state of uncertainty.

Read more: The plight of conservancy workers in singara Chennai

Impact of privatisation of waste management on workers

Previously employed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), these workers are now being offered only contractual positions with the private company, that too with a significant pay cut.

The DMK had made a poll promise to regularise the jobs of sanitary workers working for over a decade. However, the state government has made no attempts to address their concerns.

While officials claim privatisation will bring better benefits, many workers argue the opposite. Advocate Kannan of the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam points out that regularisation, not privatisation, is key to ensuring job security and dignity of the workers and their future generations.

The move to privatisation has raised many such concerns. In Part 1 of a video on this issue, we have broken down how the privatisation of waste management will affect thousands of sanitary workers in Chennai. 

For the workers, who are already marginalised because of caste and social stigma, privatisation brings more discrimination through pay cuts and loss of already precarious livelihoods.

But the story doesn’t end there. Privatisation also raises questions of accountability and public money. In Part 2, we will look at what this means for Chennai’s taxpayers.

Also read:

Sections:

About Shobana Radhakrishnan

Shobana Radhakrishnan is Associate Editor at Citizen Matters. She keenly follows the impact of development on marginalised communities through an intersectional lens. Before relocating to Chennai in 2022, she reported from Madurai for the national daily The New Indian Express. Over the course of her career, she has covered several key elections, including the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections (2021), the Rural Local Body Polls (2021), the Urban Local Body Elections (2022), and the Parliamentary Elections (2024), as well as cultural events such as Jallikattu. Known for her extensive reportage on the urban housing crisis, her four-part series on how state-led evictions propel domestic violence in Chennai’s resettlement areas was shortlisted for the 2024 Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender and her photo story, Life in Single-Room Homes in Chennai, received a special mention (runner-up) in the Ashish Yechury Memorial Awards for Photojournalism. Shobana holds a Master’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from Pondicherry Central University.
Read more by Shobana Radhakrishnan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Similar Story

Tackling plastic pollution: Can the Draft Plastic Waste Management Rules fix India’s packaging problem?

by September 8, 2025 Waste Management
India’s Draft Plastic Waste rules push EPR, holding firms accountable for their waste. But will it drive real change or stay a promise on paper?

Every day, India throws away enough plastic to fill 65 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Around 60% of this comes from the packaging industry—chip packets, bottles, polythene covers, and multi-layered wrappers. Managing this mountain of waste is a challenge, and the government hopes to address it with the Draft Plastic Waste Management (Second Amendment) Rules, 2025. You can read the amendment notification here. The changes mostly address Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Simply put, it makes companies—manufacturers, brand owners, and importers—accountable for collecting and recycling the plastic they generate. The new rules also set targets for including recycled plastic in packaging: from 30%…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Waste in Bengaluru: What’s creating all those garbage blackspots?

by August 21, 2025 Waste Management
Garbage blackspots plague most areas of the city due to poor waste collection, mismanaged construction debris, and ineffective enforcement.

In many parts of Bengaluru, cows foraging through heaps of garbage is a common sight. One such long-standing blackspot is in Jayachamarajendra Nagar (JC Nagar) near Benson Town. Neela, who runs a grocery shop right opposite the dump, says it has been there since she moved in three years ago; others claim it has existed for over a decade, while some residents say they’ve seen it all their lives. The locality, a low to middle-income settlement with narrow lanes, does not receive door-to-door garbage collection. Instead, a tipper truck waits at a fixed spot where residents must bring their waste…

Continue reading