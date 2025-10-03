Explained: The five big problems with India’s Waste-to-Energy plants

India is betting on WtE plants to solve its garbage crisis—but experts warn they are polluting, costly, and harmful. This video explains how.

India is running out of landfill space, and governments across cities are increasingly pushing Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants as the solution. On paper, these plants promise a win-win: burning non-recyclable waste to produce electricity, while reducing the burden on overflowing dumpsites. But the ground reality tells a different story.

WtE plants in India face five big problems:

  • They are inefficient because waste in Indian cities is low-calorie and poorly segregated,
  • WtE plants pose serious health and environmental hazards,
  • They are financially unviable
  • WtE systems undermine recycling efforts
  • They do not support a circular economy and threaten the livelihoods of waste pickers.

From Delhi to Bengaluru to Chennai, citizens report toxic emissions, ash-laden streets, and public money flowing into private projects that deliver little in return. According to Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) representatives, “High construction and operational costs of WtE plants locked governments into decades-long debt contracts. Once built, these facilities required a steady waste supply, discouraging recycling, composting, and waste reduction.” 

This explainer breaks down how WtE plants work, why there is pushback, and why experts warn that they are not the right solution for India’s waste crisis.

