Every year, rains brings chaos in Mumbai. The Mumbai monsoon exposes the city and its residents to many hazards, from tree falls and flooded streets to electrical risks and public health threats.

In this quick 2-minute explainer, we break down what you can do to stay safe this rainy season, including:

Whom to call for open manholes

How to report waterlogging

The app every Mumbaikar should have

What to do during a power leak

Where to find shelters, hospitals, and updates

