Give us good roads, protect public spaces: Chandivali residents’ manifesto for BMC polls

Chandivali is a rapidly developing, upscale residential and commercial suburb in Andheri East, with both business hubs and green spaces such as the Powai Lake. It is close to the neighbourhoods of Powai, Saki Naka and Vikhroli. Many long-pending civic issues in the locality need the attention of the municipal authorities, and the residents of Chandivali have been demanding infrastructure development in the area.

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election approaches, we reiterate our demand for better roads and improved civic facilities. Since founding the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) in 2017, we have consistently raised and reported numerous issues related to garbage, air pollution, traffic, and poor road conditions.

In this context, we have released the ‘Chandivali CHA Manifesto’, outlining 24 key demands for future corporators. Among our main demands are accountability and transparency, ensuring that public funds are not misused for erecting illegal hoardings or plastering pictures in public spaces.

Chandivali citizens’ manifesto

The election for corporators is scheduled for January 15 in Mumbai. Pic: Shruti Gokarn.

Here is the list of demands highlighted in the manifesto:

1) Anti-defacement pledge: Aspiring ‘Nagar Sevaks’ must take a pledge and give a formal undertaking that they will not deface the ward with illegal hoardings.

2) Stop pasting names and pictures on amenities developed using public funds. (Paisa hamara, photo tumhara, nahi chalega!)

3) No more freebies: The candidates must pledge not to misuse BMC funds for the free distribution of items like cookers, sarees, mixers, and other political freebies.

4) RTI transparency: Include the BMC within the scope of the State Government’s online RTI system to ensure accountability.

5) Tax burden reduction: The BMC budget must be used judiciously so that the burden of property tax on citizens can be reduced.

6) Ethical fund usage: Corporator funds should not be misused and must be utilised only for genuine, community-driven purposes.

7) Effective representation: Raise genuine citizen issues effectively and consistently within the BMC House.

8) Protect public spaces: Stop political encroachment on public spaces under the guise of “public libraries” or similar projects. Public participation should be mandatory when deciding the use of public places.

9) Pedestrian rights: Implement existing BMC rules like the “Pedestrian First” policy effectively. Specifically, stop the hazardous usage of gas cylinders on footpaths.

10) Traffic and road infrastructure: Resolve traffic congestion by implementing DP (Development Plan) roads and widening existing roads. Complete the construction of the 90-foot road connecting Andheri/Chandivali to JVLR.

11) Pollution control: Enforce stringent laws to stop air pollution originating from illegal bhattis (kilns) and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants.

12) Maintenance of public assets: Take effective steps to maintain public gardens, hospitals, dispensaries, and municipal schools.

13) Waste management: Create an effective policy to deal with garbage dumps on footpaths and roads.

14) Road quality: Ensure pothole-free, motorable roads throughout the year.

15) Respect for mandate: ‘Nagar Sevaks’ should respect the public mandate and not switch political parties post-election.

16) Sports infrastructure: Establish a sports centre with advanced amenities for the residents of Chandivali and Powai.

17) Project completion: Ensure work is completed once a tender is allotted; projects must not remain only on paper.

18) Dignified labour: Stop the practice of manual scavenging completely.

19) Green space upkeep: Effectively address the ongoing non-maintenance of public gardens.

20) Fully functional fire station: Establish a fully functional fire station in Chandivali; ensure the decision is implemented immediately and not delayed.

21) Waterlogging: Take effective steps to ensure waterlogging does not occur, especially during the monsoon season.

22) Utility ducts: Provide utility ducts on the sides of the roads to avoid frequent and repetitive digging.

23) Citizen accountability: Conduct quarterly meetings with citizen forums to report on progress and hear grievances.

24) Transparency: Create a Ward-wise dashboard on the BMC portal displaying all ongoing and completed works, budgets sanctioned vs expenditure, contractor details and timelines.

