Chennai Councillor Talk: Pavithra keen to resolve long-term housing issues in Ward 43

“I have been interested in politics ever since I was a 10-year-old girl as my family has been part of DMK for generations,” says Pavithra Nareshkumar, Councillor of Ward 43 in Chennai, speaking about her political journey.

She spoke to Citizen Matters about the measures she has taken to address the civic issues in Ward 43 of Chennai, especially for flood mitigation and improving underground drainage systems in the ward.

Ward 43 Name of Councillor: Pavithra Nareshkumar

Pavithra Nareshkumar Party: DMK

DMK Age:

Educational Qualification:

Contact: 9445467043 / 8939536466

Pallavan Nagar slum, Nagooran Thottam, Thideer Nagar, Kasipuram, Pudhumanai Kuppam, Singaravelar slum and Chokkalingam Colony are some of the areas in Ward 43 in Chennai. Pic Courtesy: GCC/OpenCity

Primary goals for Ward 43 in Chennai

What are your primary achievements after taking over as Councillor of Ward 43?

Sea level rise combined with heavy rains during monsoon was causing flooding issues in Pudhumanai Kuppam, a fishing hamlet home to around 3,000 people. After taking charge as the Councillor of Ward 43, I brought stormwater drains to the area and ensured the residents were safe during the monsoons. I have also taken steps to address the issues with basic amenities and have constructed public toilets in Ward 43.

How do you interact with the constituents of your ward? What kind of outreach activities have you held so far?

I have a WhatsApp group for Ward 43 in Chennai, and both residents and officials are part of this group. The residents can reach me via phone calls, WhatsApp or meet me directly at my office or home.

How have you used your Ward Development Fund?

I have used a part of the funds for the construction of public toilets and compound walls for the urban healthcare centre in the ward. I have initiated repair works in the Anganwadi and Amma Unavagam. A part of my funds were also used for stormwater drain works.

Issues in Ward 43

One of the key issues pointed out by the residents of Ward 43 in Chennai is the overflowing of underground drainage (UGD). As a councillor of Ward 43, what have you done to address the issue?

The UGD pipelines were built almost five decades ago and require complete revamping. This is the case with the whole of Chennai and is not specific to Ward 43. However, most of the areas in my ward are densely populated and the streets are very narrow. Heavy vehicles of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board cannot enter the streets to clear the blocks in the pipeline. We have given smaller instruments that can be used in such narrow streets to clear the blocks and attend to the issues immediately.

Flooding is another issue in Ward 43. How have you addressd it?

I have ensured the drains are cleaned well before the monsoon for free flow of rainwater. We did not have flooding issues in many areas of Ward 43 during the recent monsoon as we had taken precautionary measures. However, in low-lying areas like Pudhumanai Kuppam, we take steps to evacuate the residents well before the floods and provide proper shelter and food for the residents.

Vision for Ward 43

What do you hope to achieve in your term as Councillor?

Pudhumanai Kuppam residents do not have proper housing facilities. They have been demanding it for a long time. I have done whatever I could within my jurisdiction to take up the issue with the respective department and the ministers. However, it is an important matter that needs attention at a higher level. I hope this issue is resolved by the end of my tenure.

What is your vision for Chennai?

I wish Chennai roads were widened considerably to reduce traffic congestion.

What do residents of Ward 43 say: Manoj, a resident of Ward 43, would like better basic amenities in Nagooran Thottam. He says the area is densely populated, but the amenities like road infrastructure and UGD capacity are not on par with the growing population. Over 3,000 residents of Nagooran Thottam also have a specific request to the government to carry out the redevelopment of the dilapidated TNUHDB housing units in a phased manner, as they do not have alternative accommodation until the building is reconstructed.

