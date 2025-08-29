Living near the coast? What you must know about Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines

by August 29, 2025 Environment
CRZ rules are meant to guide coastal development and protect marine ecosystems. This video explains what activities are allowed along the coast.

Waking up to the sound of waves crashing against the shore and enjoying a panoramic view of the sea from your high-rise balcony. It’s the kind of lifestyle promoted by real estate brochures, luring home buyers with properties steps away from the beach. But what about the impact of indiscriminate development along the coastline?

Coastal areas are delicate ecosystems that bear the brunt of unchecked urban expansion. This development often comes at the cost of mangroves, sand dunes and delicate marine habitats. Recognising this looming threat, the Government of India introduced the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines. These are specifically important for big, coastal cities like Mumbai and Chennai.

The CRZ notification is a set of rules meant to protect coastal ecosystems. According to the annual report for 2023-24 released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the length of India’s coastline is 11,098.8 km. Under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the first CRZ notification was issued in 1991 to regulate the activities in and around the coast of India. The notification has undergone several amendments since then.

Read more: Explainer: Why is the Coastal Regulation Zone so important for Mumbai’s well-being?

The Coastal Regulation Zone is divided further into four zones. Certain activities are allowed along the coast, depending upon the zone within which a property or piece of land falls. This video explainer elaborates on the four zones and describes how people living along the coast can check if their property falls into one of these zones.

Also read:

Sections:

About Shruti Gokarn

Shruti Gokarn is a Reporter for Citizen Matters. A former educator turned journalist, she writes on education, handicrafts, food, and travel among other things. Her other interests are crocheting, and reading.
Read more by Shruti Gokarn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Similar Story

Hotspot of climate inequality: How Mumbai’s M/East Ward suffers from extreme heat

by , , , , and August 25, 2025 Environment
An analysis of the impact of rising urban temperatures in Mumbai's M/East Ward reveals how marginalised communities are the most affected.

Mumbai's M/East Ward, a sprawling peripheral area including Mankhurd, Govandi, Deonar, Trombay and Chembur, embodies a tale of two cities. It is a vital economic engine, home to major industrial facilities such as the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Tata Power, RCF and HPCL. At the same time, it lies on the city's fringe where its unseen have been pushed over decades, from the mountains of waste at the Deonar landfill to the marginalised communities resettled in its cramped colonies. Our study on the impact of rising urban temperatures reveals just how this deep-seated inequality is baked into the very…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Left behind in the heat: Chennai’s fisherfolk face climate crisis without policy support

by August 5, 2025 Environment
Coastal communities must be identified as a vulnerable group and receive protection through targeted interventions, say experts.

They form the backbone of the country's seafood export industry, worth over ₹60,000 crore. However, Chennai’s coastal communities, especially fisherwomen, remain mostly invisible in policy and pay. Enduring punishing 15-hour days under sweltering heat, they clean, dry, and sell fish for just ₹200 to ₹300 a day. They work on blistering concrete without shade, toilets, or access to safe drinking water. Prolonged exposure to these conditions puts them at risk of sunburn, dehydration, dizziness, eye damage, and kidney issues. These health problems remain largely unaddressed. At sea, rising water temperatures and pollution continue to push fish further offshore. This forces…

Continue reading