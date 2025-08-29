Living near the coast? What you must know about Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines

Waking up to the sound of waves crashing against the shore and enjoying a panoramic view of the sea from your high-rise balcony. It’s the kind of lifestyle promoted by real estate brochures, luring home buyers with properties steps away from the beach. But what about the impact of indiscriminate development along the coastline?

Coastal areas are delicate ecosystems that bear the brunt of unchecked urban expansion. This development often comes at the cost of mangroves, sand dunes and delicate marine habitats. Recognising this looming threat, the Government of India introduced the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines. These are specifically important for big, coastal cities like Mumbai and Chennai.

The CRZ notification is a set of rules meant to protect coastal ecosystems. According to the annual report for 2023-24 released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the length of India’s coastline is 11,098.8 km. Under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the first CRZ notification was issued in 1991 to regulate the activities in and around the coast of India. The notification has undergone several amendments since then.

The Coastal Regulation Zone is divided further into four zones. Certain activities are allowed along the coast, depending upon the zone within which a property or piece of land falls. This video explainer elaborates on the four zones and describes how people living along the coast can check if their property falls into one of these zones.

