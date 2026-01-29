Civil society groups push for cleaner, safer and accessible transport in TN cities

A collective of active citizens, non-governmental organisations, sustainable transport experts, and other stakeholders has called for strengthening the public transport network in Tamil Nadu’s cities, making it accessible to all and creating low-emission zones across urban centres.

The Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN), a coalition of over 30 civil society organisations across India, has released the ‘Tamil Nadu Urban Mobility Charter 2031’, a comprehensive roadmap urging political parties and governments to put sustainable mobility at the heart of the state’s development agenda.

The Charter was shaped through a multi-stakeholder roundtable convened by ITDP India, Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG), Asar, and Poovulagin Nanbargal. The meeting brought together resident welfare associations, mobility experts, former bureaucrats, commuters, and disability rights advocates, who issued a unified call: mobility is not just about infrastructure—it is a public mandate tied to equity, climate action, economic productivity, and social justice.

Why mobility matters

Tamil Nadu, India’s second-most urbanised state, now has nearly half its population living in towns and cities. But its urban centres face mounting challenges—traffic congestion, unsafe streets, rising private vehicle ownership, and declining public transport usage.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Recent initiatives such as free bus travel for women under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme, the state’s Electric Vehicle Policy, and pedestrian-friendly projects in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore have signalled progress. Yet gaps remain stark: Tamil Nadu’s cities operate with just 18 buses per lakh population, far below the national benchmark of 60. In Chennai, 40% of residents lack access to a bus stop within walking distance, while pedestrians account for 30–50% of road fatalities. Despite walking, cycling, and public transport making up 67% of trips statewide, these modes receive the least investment.

Urban mobility experts, commuters, disability advocates and former government officials deliberated on the TN mobility charter. Pic courtesy: Sustainable Mobility Network.

Read more: Beyond flyovers: Rethinking Chennai’s road to sustainable mobility

The four pillars of the Charter

The Charter outlines four key pillars designed to shift focus from vehicles to people:

1. Expanding public transport — Vidiyal Payanam 3.0

60 buses per lakh population in every city

Bus stops within a five-minute walk for all residents

Extension of free travel benefits across all buses

More low-floor, wheelchair-accessible buses

Seamless integration between buses, metro, suburban rail, and shared mobility.

2. Clean urban mobility

100% of new buses and commercial vehicles in Chennai to be electric, and 50% in the next five largest cities

One EV charging point for every 20 EVs

Low Emission Zones, green taxes, and incentives for scrapping polluting vehicles.

3. Safe streets for pedestrians — Nadaipaathai Namakke

Safe Routes to School programmes covering at least half of government schools

Speed-calmed zones around schools, hospitals, and markets

Continuous, well-lit, accessible footpaths and crossings

Parking management plans to reclaim walking space.

4. Integrated, people-centric governance

Unified Transport Authorities and dedicated Urban Transport Funds

At least 60% of transport budgets for public transport, walking, cycling, and clean mobility

Mandatory alignment with mobility, road safety, and climate action plans

Public consultations and community audits through city forums.

Stakeholders have specifically emphasised the need for larger bus fleets, better connectivity and the protection of vulnerable road users like children and persons with disabilities.

[This article is based on a press release from the Sustainable Mobility Network and has been published with a few edits.]

Also read: