City Buzz: One more stampede at Maha Kumbh | GRAP 3 in Delhi…and more

Poor crowd management blamed for Maha Kumbh stampede

The Maha Kumbh Mela stampede in the early hours of January 29th in Prayagraj led to at least 30 deaths and 60 people being injured. Large crowds flocked to the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh, on Mauni Amavasya, a day considered auspicious for the ritual dip. There were about 10 crore pilgrims.

Just a few hours later, another stampede-like situation three kilometres away at Jhusi resulted in deaths of at least seven, including a child, said police sources. Strangely, the authorities remained silent about this incident.

Uttar Pradesh authorities drafted guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments. They restricted vehicular movement, cancelled VIP passes, increased security deployment and ended restrictions on the pontoon bridges. The state ordered a three-member judicial probe and a separate police inquiry to probe the stampede. An ex gratia of ₹25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased was announced.

The government has been charged with poor crowd management and prioritisation of VIP visitors. The state government’s delay in formally announcing the fatalities and those injured, has also deviated from established protocols of transparency during disasters.

Distraught families flocked outside temporary medical centres, searching for missing relatives, while emergency teams swung into action to attend to the injured. The police tried to regain control over the crowds.

Despite the stampede, the crowds continued to pour in. Lakhs have attended the festival since it began two weeks ago, including federal ministers, industrialists, and celebrities. There was chaos on January 29th, as crowds surged forward, trampling people who were resting or sitting along the riverbanks.

GRAP 3 again as Delhi’s AQM ‘very poor’

On January 30, Delhi’s air quality worsened to ‘very poor’, as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 381 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQM was reported as ‘severe’ on January 29th. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the reimposition of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Construction and demolition activities will stop, with the authorities ordering the suspension of non-essential mining activities and restricting non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses. Schools will close for students up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials stated that visibility dropped to 1,100 metres at 7.30 am of January 29th and persisted over Palam. It marked the lowest recorded visibility in the past six days.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome hits Pune

There are 130 suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases and two suspected deaths in Pune, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

About 73 cases are confirmed. While 25 are from Pune MC, 74 are from newly-added villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), nine from Pune Rural, and nine are from other districts.

The reason for the GBS cases is attributed to water contamination. Out of 144 water samples sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, samples from eight water sources from different parts of the city were found polluted.

The State health minister visited Pune and said about 80% of infected patients are from the area. The PMC is taking some action, plugging 12 leaks, replacing a drainage line and arranging for ventilators and medicines.

Work on Amaravati ORR picks up

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expedited alignment works for the six-lane Outer Ring Road (ORR) project, expected to cost ₹16,310 crore.

The ORR, which was originally proposed in 2015, will connect five districts through 189.4 kilometres. The NHAI is preparing for land acquisition and alignment approvals from the State and Central governments.

The six-lane ORR, which will be 70 metres wide, will connect six highways.

GCC not to privatise school meals’ scheme

Free breakfast scheme will not be outsourced. File photo.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor, R Priya, clarified on January 30th that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will not be outsourced.

Earlier, the GCC had called for tenders to privatise meal preparation and distribution. Contractors were to be selected for the GCC’s three regions — North, South and Central — to manage 35 cluster kitchens and distribute meals to 356 schools.

Opposing the move, the CPI(M) had urged the GCC to strengthen Amma Canteens and utilise their staff to ensure quality meals for schoolchildren. The state was directed by the Communist party to reverse its plan to outsource preparation and distribution of meals under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

The state BJP had accused the DMK of using the GCC and schoolchildren as tools in political manoeuvring.

