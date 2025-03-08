City Buzz: Budget’s Brand Bengaluru boost | Rise in plastic dependency…and more

Brand Bengaluru gets a boost in the budget

In his 16th Budget presented in the Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the allocation of ₹1,800 crore for 21 projects under Brand Bengaluru, ₹3,000 crore to tackle weather-related challenges, and ₹555 crore for Phase 5 of the Cauvery water supply project.

Bengaluru’s urban mobility was highlighted, with the following plans — Namma Metro network’s extension up to Kempegowda International Airport, an 18.5 km-long North-South tunnel from Hebbal Esteem Mall to Silk Board Junction for ₹15,000 crore, 40.5 km double-decker flyovers, 300 km of new roads and the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project with an investment of ₹15,767 crore. The ‘Bengaluru Business Corridor’ gets a ₹ 27,000-crore plan to develop a 73 km road.

The budget also allocated ₹3,000 crore for BBMP and BWSSB to develop drainage networks and sewage treatment plants for tackling climate change-induced flooding.



Source: Financial Express

India sees growing reliance on single-use plastics

India seems to be increasing its plastic dependency, according to Chintan, a Delhi-based environmental research and action group. The role of single-use plastics in our daily lives has grown considerably, and the five most-used items are milk pouches, instant noodle packets, detergent packets, edible oil sachets and quick commerce food packaging. In 2023, the nation consumed six billion Maggi noodle packets.

There is no

In a report titled ‘Home Truths: A Deep-Dive into 5 Common Single-Use Plastics in Our Households,’ Chintan explains how plastics have become embedded in our everyday lives, revealing changing economic, gender, and consumption trends.

The country discards 3.3 billion 1-litre plastic oil pouches every year, most of which are non-recyclable and multi-layered plastic. About 100-120 million plastic milk pouches are thrown every day, and by 2025, 47% of milk in the country will be packaged in plastic, rising from 30% in 2022. More than 26.8 billion plastic detergent packets are sold every year. What is needed is industry accountability and systemic policy changes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has passed a new mandate that from April 1, beverage manufacturers must incorporate 30% recycled plastic into their plastic packages and increase it by 10% every year.

Source: The Indian Express, Yourstory.com

No to plastics for making food items in Karnataka cities

Plastic sheets in the making and packaging of holige was flagged by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA). A number of improvement notices were issued to shops in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other parts of the state.

Inspections on holige and other food items and a detailed sample collection are ongoing. Other adulterants detected in jaggery samples include washing soda and chalk powder, which are used to increase the volume, and additives like ‘metanil yellow’ to give it a golden-yellow hue.

Official sources said that most shops use single-use plastic sheets, especially printed ones, for packaging milk and oils. Heating single-use plastic, especially on a hot pan or tawa, makes it melt and release toxic chemicals, such as phthalates, bisphenols (such as BPA) and dioxins. These are endocrine disruptors that can interfere with hormones. They have been linked to health issues such as hormonal imbalances, reproductive problems, metabolic disorders and even cancer.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has asked Karnataka to submit a report on the practice of some food joints using plastic sheets to prepare idlis.

Source: The New Indian Express, The News Minute

Delhi speeds up work on cleaning the Yamuna

The Delhi government is speeding up the cleaning of the Yamuna, to fulfil its election promise. The Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma on a boat inspection tour said that in just 10 days, the government has removed 1,300 tonnes of waste.

In a meeting to discuss sewage plans, he explained that the government plans to connect all drains in Delhi to sewage treatment plants. Authorities would increase their capacity to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the river. He also said that floodgates, which had been in poor condition, are now repaired and raised to prevent disasters.

Solid waste discarded into the Yamuna. Pic: B S Rawat/SANDRP (Courtesy: Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan)

He outlined plans to install common treatment plants in industrial zones for proper disposal of chemical waste, a key contributor to river pollution. Security walls at the ITO Barrage gates will be raised to prevent flooding, while there are efforts to rejuvenate Yamuna’s surroundings and special drives to clean river banks.

However, critics counter that cleaning the Yamuna in three years looks impossible. The Central Pollution Control Board has pointed out that many of the sewage treatment plants, including 26 out of Delhi’s 35 facilities, do not meet the standards. Even though about 35% of the sewage is treated before release, more than 800 million of untreated wastewater and 44 million litres of industrial effluents enter the Yamuna every day.

Source: The New Indian Express, Deccan Herald

42% of homes sold last year were fresh launches

More than 42% of about 4,60,000 homes sold last year in the seven large cities of India were in newly launched projects. These increased from a pre-pandemic sales share of 26% of 261,000 homes sold in 2019, according to data analysed by property consulting firm Anarock. In the last five years, the numbers have been increasing. In 2020, new launches rose 28% while in 2023, there was a 40% rise.

At 53% each, Bengaluru and Chennai saw the highest share of new supply absorption in 2024 — of approximately 65,230 units sold in Bengaluru in 2024, about 53% were launched in that year.

Kolkata had the lowest share of fresh supply absorption at 31% of approximately 18,330 units sold in 2024.

Source: Business Standard

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

