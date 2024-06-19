How we build today will determine the future of our species: Jaya Dhindaw, urban researcher

April 16, 2024, saw Mumbai reel under a heat wave with a maximum temperature of 39.7 degree celsius at the Santacruz observatory. At 6.3 degrees above normal, this was the highest temperature recorded at Santacruz in ten years. These abnormally hot conditions continued to plague Mumbai with the megapolis experiencing a second heat wave towards the end of April. Neighbouring Thane hit 41.3 degrees during this period.

Mumbai was not the exception and it seems like extreme heat has become the norm across the country. Delhi recorded a hazardously high temperature of 52.9 degree Celsius at the end of May followed by Nagpur at an incredible 56 degree Celsius.

Jaya Dhindaw, an urban development professional and researcher, who works as Executive Program Director, Sustainable Cities And Director, WRI India Ross Center, discusses in a two-part interview the impact of climate change, and the urgent steps needed to protect our most vulnerable populations.

In this first part, she tells us the reasons for rising temperatures and how today’s choices will impact our tomorrow.

Pic credit: Jaya Dhindaw

2023 has been the hottest year since global temperatures started being recorded. How have we come to this stage?

It’s a combination of many things. It’s about the way in which we have urbanised and grown. In the case of India, there’s a lot of concretisation that has happened in just the last three decades. A lot of the cities have grown outwards, outside of their municipal, planned, formal boundaries, and they’ve grown in a very unplanned manner.

It has also meant that a lot of the blue green infrastructure, or things which are water, things which are green, like trees, open spaces, have been cut down and that’s where the built up spaces have gone in. And for example, in Bangalore, from where I am, about 85% of the blue green infrastructure of the city is encroached upon by built-up (spaces), right? So that gives you a sense of how much has been encroached. And therefore, once you reduce the greenery, once you reduce blue spaces in the city, the temperatures are bound to go up.

How does climate change and how does it impact?

We’re seeing the impact of climate change globally. We are going to be experiencing these kind of events more and more frequently, not just in India, but across the globe. We are going to be seeing our climate hazards and their frequency just go up. So it’s basically this whole perfect storm, where bad urbanisation, bad planning, a lot of human density, a lot of human population living in close proximity with each other in cities.

And then on top of that, the way the economy is set up to be more industrialised, to produce more GHG emissions. And then on top of that, the impact that it has on climate change and everything, and the progression that’s happening naturally also has come together to create this situation that we are in.

A lot of infrastructural development is happening in Mumbai such as the coastal road, Atal Setu and more metros. How will it impact climate change?

So, it’s almost like an opportunity to do better, but we will have to drastically change the ways and the status quo of how we’ve been growing and how we’ve been developing so far. So, for example two thirds of India’s 2050 infrastructure is yet to be built. So what that means is that the way in which you will build this infrastructure, whether you choose coastal roads and highways and flyovers versus, investing more into sort of walking and, pedestrian infrastructure, cycling infrastructure, is largely going to determine the outcomes of how we are going to be situated to face climate change, and whether things are going to get better or worse.

In such a scenario, what can be done to curb the effects of climate change?

There are two facets to it. There is the mitigation part of it, where you’re looking to reduce GHG emissions. So basically, all the activities, the inputs into the system—you look at points at which you can reduce emissions. That can be the way your manufacturing goes, from your energy consumption, the transport modes that you’re using, all of that.

And then there is the adaptation side, which is what we are faced with right now, the heat that’s there right now, the floods that are going to be coming soon after this—and we know they are in Mumbai, and that happens year after year. So the point is, how we are going to build next is going to largely determine our outcome, pretty much as a species, altogether.

What building and urban design practices should we adopt for sustainable growth?

We do have the opportunity to do better. We can look at building and getting into development patterns and growth, which are more sustainable, which are more resilient, which are more low carbon, and on top of it all, which are more inclusive. And the inclusivity point is especially important for the Indian economy, and cities like Mumbai and other cities in India.

So if we are going to build in a way, which is respectful of the environment, which is respectful of nature, which is respectful of biodiversity, you can still achieve growth. It’s going to be a different kind of growth. It’s going to be in different places. You can still achieve growth. And that is one way to do it.

If you are going to build mass infrastructure, like your metro rail is coming up and then if you look to bring jobs and densities closer to that infrastructure, then you’re reducing the amount of time spent on travel. People will hopefully use that infrastructure, the mass transit infrastructure, and your emissions and your tailpipe emissions from cars and other vehicles goes down. So that is a reduction in GHG emissions.

The way that you’re going to be creating your built up spaces: so in India, about 35 billion square metres of new built up space is going to be created in the coming couple of decades. And the question is, are we going to build glass buildings, glass facades, and are we going to try to air condition them all? Is that going to be our response, or are we going to look at things like locational efficiency? Are we going to look at passive architecture? Are we going to look at different types of building materials which are more sort of climate resilient? So that requires a lot of thought.

How can we do it differently?

It requires a reorientation of the current economy and production patterns, because you’re producing cement and concrete and bricks and glass and all of that, right? Those are your big materials. But now, if you’re required to build something, you’re required to produce something very different, which lends to better sort of built environment outcomes, where you don’t use AC as much, where you’re building for energy efficiency, where your consumption for heating or cooling or whatever it is, is reduced, then that is a better trajectory.

So it’s all about the choices that we are going to make now. But at the end of the day, I think all said and done, if we do our very best, if really, we literally turn the economy on its head, and we turn our sort of production consumption patterns on their head, there is still hope that we can kind of get out of this in a way where there is a coexistence of people, nature, climate, in a space where it’s not leading to sort of the extinction of anyone. So there is that possibility, but I think it’s all about the choices that we’ll end up making.

