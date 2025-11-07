,

When the Earth hurts, we hurt: Understanding eco-anxiety and eco-grief

by November 7, 2025 Health
In this video interview, experts discuss how climate change fuels eco-anxiety and explore how collective action can help us cope with and heal from its effects.

As the realities of climate change become increasingly evident, conversations around its psychological impact are more important than ever. In the first part of this series, we shared the experiences of individuals navigating eco/climate anxiety in their daily lives.

In this second part, we speak with two experts, Cauviya and Samatha, to delve deeper into eco-anxiety and eco-grief and examine how environmental changes are influencing mental health across different social groups.

Read more: Bengaluru’s street vendors are the first to be impacted by climate change: Lekha Adavi

About the experts

Cauviya
Cauviya

Cauviya is an industrial/organisational psychologist who is trained in psychotherapy. She has been practising as a psychotherapist for 6.5 years. Her expertise is in trauma and abuse. She helps people to come out of survival mode and thrive in life. She is certified in art therapy and animal-assisted therapy. She is inclined towards nature.  Learning about wildlife and nature has been a major coping mechanism for her, especially as a neurodivergent person. 

Samatha
Samatha

Samatha (Sam) is a communications and programs professional based in India, currently leading communications and partnerships at Mindworks Lab. This international social change agency helps people move from a place of powerlessness to one of agency. With over a decade of experience, Sam specialises in strategic communications, narrative building, and capacity development around storytelling, reporting, and audience insights.

Her expertise lies in audience-informed narrative strategies that drive collective impact, particularly across climate and social change movements. She has worked across India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Southeast Europe, helping organisations strengthen their communication ecosystems and build compelling, human-centred narratives. Currently, Sam is focused on building narrative ecosystems across the Global South to make climate storytelling more cohesive, collaborative, and powerful, amplifying a collective signal for change.

Discussion on eco-anxiety

In this discussion, Cauviya defines eco-anxiety as an excessive worry about the planet’s future, while Samatha highlights findings that link climate-related events, such as heatwaves, to increasing negative emotions and a decline in overall positivity. Cauviya notes that although awareness of these issues tends to be higher among the privileged, both privileged and marginalised groups experience eco-grief. For some, the inability to act in the face of environmental degradation can lead to helplessness or even suicidal thoughts.

Samatha shares inspiring examples of community-led initiatives, such as Delhi Rising’s heat-relief programmes and a Kochi-based theatre group addressing waterlogging, which show how collective action can influence policy and strengthen solidarity.

Both experts emphasise the importance of coping mechanisms at both individual and community levels, reminding us that healing from environmental distress requires connection, compassion, and collective effort.

Also read:

Sections:

About Shobana Radhakrishnan

Shobana Radhakrishnan is Associate Editor at Citizen Matters. She keenly follows the impact of development on marginalised communities through an intersectional lens. Before relocating to Chennai in 2022, she reported from Madurai for the national daily The New Indian Express. Over the course of her career, she has covered several key elections, including the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections (2021), the Rural Local Body Polls (2021), the Urban Local Body Elections (2022), and the Parliamentary Elections (2024), as well as cultural events such as Jallikattu. Known for her extensive reportage on the urban housing crisis, her four-part series on how state-led evictions propel domestic violence in Chennai’s resettlement areas was shortlisted for the 2024 Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender and her photo story, Life in Single-Room Homes in Chennai, received a special mention (runner-up) in the Ashish Yechury Memorial Awards for Photojournalism. Shobana holds a Master’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from Pondicherry Central University.
Read more by Shobana Radhakrishnan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Similar Story

Living with climate anxiety: How rising heat, floods are reshaping daily life in Chennai 

by October 28, 2025 Health
What happens when the climate crisis hits home? Chennai residents open up about their fears and daily struggles.

M Ravi, a 63-year-old resident of Sarvamangala Nagar in Chennai, fondly remembers the days when he would bathe in Sembakkam Lake before heading to college. “Early mornings were cold as we lived close to the lake. I neither had the time nor the means to heat water. A clean lake gave me not just a place to bathe but also taught me how to swim. Rain or shine, it was central to our social life,” he says with a smile. Nearly five decades later, he stands before the same lake, now choked with sewage, and feels a deep sense of…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Cough syrup crisis: What every parent must know

by October 9, 2025 Health
Unsafe cough syrups are often sold in urban centres without a prescription. Here's what parents must check for to ensure safe medication for children.

The deaths of over 20 children in the past few weeks, after consuming cough syrup that was reportedly contaminated with toxic chemicals, have sparked nationwide concern and left parents searching for answers. The deaths, which occurred in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, have been linked to a medicine called Coldrif, which is a fixed-dose combination drug (FDC) used to treat common cold symptoms.   In August 2024, the Union Health Ministry banned 156 FDC drugs, citing serious health risks to humans. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also repeatedly warned about the dangers of contaminants in paediatric medicines. In a country where people…

Continue reading