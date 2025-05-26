Inside the Assembly: How much do Tamil Nadu’s policymakers know about climate change?

The winds are warmer, the rains are more erratic, and the oceans whisper warnings we can no longer ignore. In this age of climate urgency, our greatest hope lies not just in technology but in leadership that understands the Earth’s cry. Climate action is no longer optional, and the very people crafting policies must be well-informed. But what if they aren’t?

A first-of-its-kind study in Tamil Nadu by Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG) takes us into the minds of our lawmakers, not to question their intentions, but to understand their climate readiness.

The study assessed 20 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) (while we aimed to engage with 150 MLAs, only 20 were available and willing to participate) using a climate literacy quiz and an Environmental Attitudes Inventory (EAI). The quiz, developed by the Climate Literacy and Energy Awareness Network (CLEAN), tested basic to advanced knowledge of climate science, covering topics like greenhouse gases, fossil fuels, coral bleaching, and global climate policy.

Alongside this, the EAI evaluated MLAs’ perspectives across 12 dimensions, including their enjoyment of nature, trust in science, views on conservation, and approach to waste. This combination of factual and attitudinal assessment offered a nuanced picture of what the MLAs know and how they feel about environmental issues.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

The knowledge gap

On the other hand, their knowledge of climate science was often alarmingly low.

Read more: Opinion: Why climate action must recognise and include India’s informal workers

Over one-third of the respondents scored just 3–5 out of a possible 20 on the quiz, showing an inadequate grasp of key issues such as coral bleaching, the historical rise of CO₂ levels, and the most effective mitigation strategies. Only 15 per cent of MLAs scored above 10, with just one MLA achieving a score of 15.

Members of the TN Legislative Assembly have much to learn about climate change. Pic courtesy: CAG

They care, but are not always informed

As revealed by the EAI, MLAs scored high on values like ‘enjoyment of Nature’, ‘environmental threat’, and ‘ecocentric concern’, indicating a strong emotional connection with Nature and ethical commitment to preserving the environment. However, attitudes were weaker in areas such as ‘confidence in science’ and ‘waste reduction’.

Most MLAs prefer recycling over more effective strategies like reduction and reuse, revealing a critical gap in understanding sustainable waste management.

Lost in translation: The terminology test

The study also assessed familiarity with 40 common climate-related terms. While terms like ‘greenhouse gas emissions’, ‘renewable energy’ and ‘Paris Agreement’ were widely known, others, such as ‘just transition’, ‘carbon markets’ and ‘climate overshoot’, drew blanks. In fact, none of the MLAs recognised seven critical climate terms, all of which are integral to contemporary climate policy discussions.

Information about climate change from NGOs, not newsfeeds

When it comes to sources of information, the study found that MLAs rely heavily on environmental NGOs and mainstream newspapers, both cited by 15 of the 20 respondents. Where social media and digital platforms are more susceptible to misinformation, it is a positive finding that policymakers are more reliant on the mainstream sources of data and information.

However, there are reliable social media pages that offer real-time access to global environmental developments. This finding could indicate a missed opportunity to engage with dynamic, emerging discourse and peer learning, especially from global climate forums and civil society movements.

A path forward: From awareness to action

The report doesn’t stop at diagnosis. It proposes concrete recommendations, starting with the creation of a single-window system for research access to MLAs. It also suggests workshops, multilingual training programmes in Tamil, self-paced online courses, and integration of climate modules into MLA orientation sessions. Crucially, the study calls for a dedicated climate briefing committee in the Assembly and public-policy interface platforms like town halls to make climate discourse more participatory.

In a world where every degree of warming has profound consequences, knowledge must become a non-negotiable part of climate leadership. This study is a wake-up call, not just for Tamil Nadu, but for all democratic institutions navigating the complexities of the climate crisis. It shows us that heartfelt environmental concern, while essential, is not enough.

Our legislators must be equipped with facts, tools, and the confidence to make bold, science-based decisions. If Tamil Nadu is to continue its legacy of pioneering environmental policy, it must begin by empowering its lawmakers. Because climate policy can’t wait for climate literacy to catch up.

Also read: