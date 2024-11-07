Accessible transport, affordable healthcare: Senior citizens of Mumbai put out their manifesto

Candidates from various political parties are vying for votes in the upcoming Assembly elections. While the youth vote often takes centre stage, one demographic tends to be overlooked during election campaigns — senior citizens. According to data released by the Election Commission of India on October 30, 2024, there are 1.78 crore voters aged 60 and above, making up 18.34% of the total voter population.



The interests of this 18.34% have been collated in a manifesto released by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Maharashtra, which represents 26 organisations working for senior citizens including NGOs, researchers and academics from the field of gerontology.

Key demands

Financial security: Fortified pension schemes, financial support and subsidies.

Fortified pension schemes, financial support and subsidies. Healthcare and nutrition: Affordable healthcare, which is accessible to everyone with the inclusion of long-term and preventive care.

Affordable healthcare, which is accessible to everyone with the inclusion of long-term and preventive care. Shelter and welfare: Safe and affordable housing options including shelter homes.

Safe and affordable housing options including shelter homes. Protection of life and property: Legal measures to protect the life and property of the elderly along with protection of their rights.

Legal measures to protect the life and property of the elderly along with protection of their rights. Active and productive ageing with intergenerational bonding: Measures to foster active social participation of senior citizens to strengthen intergenerational bonds.

Measures to foster active social participation of senior citizens to strengthen intergenerational bonds. Accessibility, transport and age-friendly environments: Building infrastructure which enables mobility for the elderly.

Building infrastructure which enables mobility for the elderly. Awareness generation and capacity building: Creating awareness about rights of senior citizens, and building skills to help senior citizens.

Creating awareness about rights of senior citizens, and building skills to help senior citizens. Promotion of silver economy: Giving a push for industries and services that cater to the elderly.

Giving a push for industries and services that cater to the elderly. Research and data collection: Creating a comprehensive database on ageing including gerontology and geriatrics in academic research.

Creating a comprehensive database on ageing including gerontology and geriatrics in academic research. Project management: Assessment and monitoring of programmes meant for the elderly.





The manifesto put out by JAC asks for safe and accessible means of transport for senior citizens. Pic: Joegoauk Goa via Flickr

Demands based on UN recommendations

The manifesto also includes a list of measures for the State government to implement, based on the recommendations of the United Nations and commitments made by the Central government.

Some of the important points in this list include: Declare 60 years as the uniform age to define senior citizens across policies and schemes.

Provide a pension of a minimum of Rs. 3,000 per month to all citizens above the age of 60.

Institute a special cell or desk at the district and city police headquarters and police stations dedicated to the elderly, and the creation of a cybersecurity cell to ensure their online security.

Foster intergenerational bonding through educational institutions by teaching students about senior citizens.

Creation of a State Action Plan for the care of patients suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s along with the provision of mobile healthcare vans, particularly in informal settlements and rural areas.

Organise regular health camps and implement schemes for homeless senior citizens, or those who do not have children.

The manifesto reiterates that the elderly population of our country is productive, responsible and willing to contribute to society, while expressing hope that the State government will implement policies, which allow them to live a safe and secure life of dignity.

You can read the full manifesto here.

