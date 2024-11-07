Accessible transport, affordable healthcare: Senior citizens of Mumbai put out their manifesto

by November 7, 2024 Governance
The Joint Action Committee of Maharashtra has released a manifesto on behalf of senior citizens for the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra.

Candidates from various political parties are vying for votes in the upcoming Assembly elections. While the youth vote often takes centre stage, one demographic tends to be overlooked during election campaigns — senior citizens. According to data released by the Election Commission of India on October 30, 2024, there are 1.78 crore voters aged 60 and above, making up 18.34% of the total voter population.

The interests of this 18.34% have been collated in a manifesto released by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Maharashtra, which represents 26 organisations working for senior citizens including NGOs, researchers and academics from the field of gerontology.

Key demands

  • Financial security: Fortified pension schemes, financial support and subsidies.
  • Healthcare and nutrition: Affordable healthcare, which is accessible to everyone with the inclusion of long-term and preventive care.
  • Shelter and welfare: Safe and affordable housing options including shelter homes.
  • Protection of life and property: Legal measures to protect the life and property of the elderly along with protection of their rights.
  • Active and productive ageing with intergenerational bonding: Measures to foster active social participation of senior citizens to strengthen intergenerational bonds.
  • Accessibility, transport and age-friendly environments: Building infrastructure which enables mobility for the elderly.
  • Awareness generation and capacity building: Creating awareness about rights of senior citizens, and building skills to help senior citizens.
  • Promotion of silver economy: Giving a push for industries and services that cater to the elderly.
  • Research and data collection: Creating a comprehensive database on ageing including gerontology and geriatrics in academic research.
  • Project management: Assessment and monitoring of programmes meant for the elderly.

A senior citizen walking
The manifesto put out by JAC asks for safe and accessible means of transport for senior citizens. Pic: Joegoauk Goa via Flickr

Read more: Walking in their shoes: How cities can include senior citizens in planning

Demands based on UN recommendations

The manifesto also includes a list of measures for the State government to implement, based on the recommendations of the United Nations and commitments made by the Central government.

Some of the important points in this list include:

  • Declare 60 years as the uniform age to define senior citizens across policies and schemes.
  • Provide a pension of a minimum of Rs. 3,000 per month to all citizens above the age of 60.
  • Institute a special cell or desk at the district and city police headquarters and police stations dedicated to the elderly, and the creation of a cybersecurity cell to ensure their online security.
  • Foster intergenerational bonding through educational institutions by teaching students about senior citizens.
  • Creation of a State Action Plan for the care of patients suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s along with the provision of mobile healthcare vans, particularly in informal settlements and rural areas.
  • Organise regular health camps and implement schemes for homeless senior citizens, or those who do not have children.

The manifesto reiterates that the elderly population of our country is productive, responsible and willing to contribute to society, while expressing hope that the State government will implement policies, which allow them to live a safe and secure life of dignity.

You can read the full manifesto here.

Also read:






Sections:

About News Desk

The News Desk at Citizen Matters puts out Press Releases, notifications and curated information useful to the urban reader.
Read more by News Desk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Building collapse in Bengaluru: When will construction workers’ safety be prioritised?

by November 6, 2024 Governance
The accident that claimed nine lives highlights the lack of safety measures at construction sites and the violation of building regulations.

Imagine leaving your hometown to find work in a new, unfamiliar city. After days and weeks of struggle, you finally land a construction job in the bustling metropolis. With every sunrise, you toil hard along with others like you —  with a mix of excitement and unease — so that you can make ends meet. The days turn into weeks, and you eat, sleep and work with the hope that you will visit home and be reunited with loved ones for the festival in the coming week. But, then suddenly, the dream is crushed, buried beneath the rubble. On October…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Why the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme saw limited success in Chennai

by November 5, 2024 Governance
While the scheme initially helped workers get jobs in Chennai and other urban centres, the implementation has been half-hearted at best.

Launched in 2022, the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme (TNUES) aims to provide employment opportunities to urban households through local public works at minimum wages. With this initiative, Tamil Nadu joined Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Jharkhand, which were implementing similar programmes, essentially extending MGNREGA to urban areas. Economists and urban development scholars have advocated these programmes, especially post the COVID-19 pandemic, as an important social safety net for the livelihood security of urban informal workers. In Tamil Nadu and other states, such schemes highlight the need and demand for social security measures. Implementation through urban local bodies This article delves into the implementation of…

Continue reading