Local and ethical candidates only, Govandi citizens tell political parties ahead of elections

October 21, 2024
In an open letter, the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum has listed categorically what will get the vote of the residents their constituency.

The members of Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum have written an open letter for the political parties about candidates they field from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency in the upcoming assembly elections. The letter stresses that citizens want their candidates to be local and ethical candidates.

Based on the opinions of voters, citizen groups, and citizen welfare associations, the letter outlines the qualities that the voters are looking for in their leaders.

Infrastructure challenges in Govandi

The constituency has several issues such as poor infrastructure, poor sanitation and substandard living conditions. The letter highlights the following challenges.

  • Slum conditions: With a large population living in informal settlements, residents cite lack of access to basic facilities like clean water, electricity, sanitation and housing as huge problems. It has been slow going with redevelopment efforts too.
  • Infrastructure issues: Poor drainage leads to flooding and bad roads pose safety hazards.
Govandi gaothan
Govandi in the Mumbai North East constituency has poor air quality and a considerable number of informal settlements. Pic: Udaykumar PR, via wikicommons CC BY 3.0
  • Environmental concerns: There is water and air pollution due to the biomedical waste treatment plant and cement factory. The Deonar dumping ground has an adverse impact on the life and health of nearby residents.
  • Administrative challenges: There is poor implementation of development programmes due to corruption and poor administration.
  • Public transport challenges: Poor connectivity, traffic jams and lack of parking are issues in this constituency.
“For the past 15 to 20 years, the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency has been ruled by incompetent, obscure MLAs from outside, thus this time we citizens groups created proforma and specifications of candidates (for) this time voters. (We) will vote against an outsider this time”

Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, founder of Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum

Need to better social indicators in Govandi

The constituency of Govandi, including the M-east ward, has the poorest human development indicators in the city. The citizens wish that their representative addresses these issues on priority. The open letter identifies following issues that affect community:

  • Healthcare deficiencies: Residents are deprived of access to good healthcare as hospitals and clinics are overcrowded. There is also a shortage of medical staff.  There are no secondary and tertiary healthcare centres.
  • Education gaps: Although new schools have been built, the quality of education provided in some schools remains poor. Moreover, there are no degree colleges in the constituency despite the large population. The community sees a high dropout rate.
  • Unemployment and economic opportunities: Lack of job opportunities means people struggle to find stable, well-paying jobs in spite of participating in vocational training programmes.
  • Public safety and crime: Public safety and law and order are a concern for residents. The crime rate is increasing at an alarming rate, and drug peddling and consumption is a huge issue, with no counselling or rehabilitation centres.

Local and ethical candidates

The residents of the constituency want the candidates to be local residents who is ethical with no tolerance for corruption and criminal activities. They should have a proven track record in previous roles. They should be prepared for regular participation in the community and to communicate with the residents.

They should have a clear, long-term vision for the development of the community. In addition, they should display strong interpersonal and leadership skills to inspire residents. They should have demonstrated their willingness to be inclusive in their approach so that all communities are represented fairly.

Read more: Community toilets in Shivaji Nagar are inadequate and unevenly distributed

Criteria to look for in Govandi candidate

The letter urges voters to do a thorough background check for criminal records and financial transparency. Voters should review previous performances by going through public records and media coverage of the candidate. Media coverage and public statements should be evaluated for consistency and clarity.

The letter also stresses the importance of getting feedback from the community – local leaders and community organisations.

As campaigning gathers momentum and promises are made by all political parties, Govandi citizens are hopeful of getting candidates and eventually, a representative who will work on improving living conditions in the constituency.

You can find the open letter written by the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum here

