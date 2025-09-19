No scientific or ecological basis for reducing lake buffer zones: Conservationist Ram Prasad

In September 2025, the Karnataka government issued a notification that drastically reduced the buffer zones around Bengaluru’s stormwater drains and lakes. The new guidelines prescribe just 15 metres for primary drains, 10 metres for secondary, and only 5 metres for tertiary drains—much lower than the earlier mandates of 30/15/10 metres. The buffer zone for lakes which was at 30 metres has been proposed to be reduced to range between 0 and 30 metres based on the lake’s size.

This move has been criticised by civic activists and disaster management experts, who warn that shrinking buffer zones will accelerate flooding, tree loss, and the deterioration of lakes and smaller tanks. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier directed larger protective zones.

The issue has now reached a flashpoint, with the Karnataka Governor recently returning the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment Bill), 2025, seeking clarifications from the government on buffer zone reductions. Meanwhile, concerns remain that reduced buffers could give developers more room to build at the edges of drains and tanks, weakening both the health of water systems and the safety of communities living around them.

The draft rules are open for public consultation. Citizens can send their objections or suggestions to the Urban Development Department by September 30, 2025.

In this interview, Ram Prasad, Co-founder of Friends of Lakes, explains what these changes mean for Bengaluru’s environment, flood resilience, and the future of its lakes and tanks.

Citizens can send objections/suggestions to: Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department,

Vikasa Soudha, Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi,

Bengaluru – 560001

