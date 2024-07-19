Kasturba Nagar programme led by residents’ group turns waste into soil

Source segregation of waste was a relatively new phenomenon in Chennai six years ago. Today, awareness and support of the process have only grown, but not without tireless citizen-led efforts. The Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) started its waste segregation programme in 2019, and improved their system, taking lessons from a neighbourhood initiative in Bangalore. Now, other neighbourhoods in Chennai seek advice from ROKA on how to set up their own waste segregation systems.

ROKA launched the ‘We Segregate’ programme in October 2023. The goal is to provide the systems and technology necessary to segregate waste in Kasturba Nagar and educate residents on why source segregation is important.

Read more: How Kasturba Nagar residents are working towards a cleaner Adyar

“We are trying to show people that your organic waste is being composted right in front of your apartment or house, so if you want to try it at home, we can help you out,” said Janani Venkitesh of ROKA.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Partnership takes the initiative forward

Before 2020, Janani estimates that around 75% of Kasturba Nagar residents were source segregating. Door-to-door work was suspended during COVID-19, and ROKA essentially had to restart the programme after two years of the pandemic. Janani found that participation and enthusiasm for source segregation had fallen drastically. ROKA hosted multiple events to try to build back participation, particularly aimed at educating residents as well as household help.

Janani visited HSR Layout in Bangalore to further improve their approach. She studied their waste segregation system, Solid Waste Management Round Table. She brought back notes to ROKA, which crafted a report on how to implement a similar programme in Kasturba Nagar.

New beginnings

Janani Venkitesh with Ganesh, BOV operator, explaining the segregation process to foreign delegates as part of the Urban Ocean Summit field visit to Kasturba Nagar in June 2024. Pic courtesy: Janani Venkitesh.

In 2022, members of ROKA met with Okapi Research and Advisory, a branch of Urban Ocean, and Resilient Cities Network to finalise an effective waste segregation system. Okapi seeks to research issues in waste management in Chennai and implement solutions for these gaps. ROKA stood out amongst other community organisations that presented their ideas to Okapi.

“ROKA was the most passionate and willing to put in the effort to make a real change in their neighbourhood, to get the work done,” said Akshaya, senior researcher at Okapi.

The partners provided ROKA with the funding and support needed to implement ‘We Segregate’ in Kasturba Nagar. The main goal of the system is to decentralise waste and lessen the load that Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) takes straight to the dump.

This is how it’s done

ROKA and their partners installed three-lane composters on two main roads in Kasturba Nagar. The bins use a simple organic aerobic process, where food waste and leaves are mixed to best facilitate decomposition. Each composter has a total capacity of 750 kg, and after around 50 days, the compost is harvested and sold to residents and those in other neighbourhoods. Compost sales cover the costs of labour to harvest the compost from bins, creating a small circular economy.

Additionally, ROKA seeks to segregate plastic waste. Along with its partners, the residents’ group installed punch-the-plastic hooks in around 45 apartments throughout the neighbourhood to collect low-value, single-use plastic, such as chip bags and candy wrappers. Residents have to wash these pieces of waste, then the hooks ensure that they are dry and well-segregated.

So, Bisleri collects this plastic under an effort called Bottles for Change, and they recycle the material and turn it into new products. Bisleri collects about 35 kgs of soft plastics per month, a considerable quantity considering their light weight.

Read more: Why a waste-to-energy plant is not the answer to Chennai’s garbage problems

ROKA also worked with the Chennai Resilience Centre to set up gardens and composting systems in local Corporation schools. The system teaches children about self-sustaining cycles: the vegetables from the garden are used to make lunch, the leftovers are composted, and compost is used in the garden.

Collection drives

ROKA members celebrate Women’s Day with conservancy workers. Pic courtesy: Janani Venkitesh

Moreover, the residents’ group has been regularly hosting waste collection drives. The last one happened on July 13 and 14 and was open to everyone in Chennai. They collected recyclable waste items, such as electronics, footwear, and mattresses.

Other Chennai neighbourhoods also seek advice from ROKA on creating their own successful waste segregation systems, and waste collection drives are now commonplace throughout the city.

“It is spreading, and it is having a ripple effect, though it has taken so many years,” Janani said.

Many residents source segregate, some remain reluctant

The efforts seem to have paid off. Dharini Kamalam first learned of ROKA in 2019 at her own front door, from Janani herself. At this point, Dharini noted, she was used to putting all waste in one bin, and was initially hesitant to partake. “ROKA is very sincere,” Dharini said. “They are service-oriented. That is why people feel like the group will really do something good.”

After learning about the environmental benefits of waste segregation, Dharini decided to join in her neighbourhood’s initiative.

But, not everyone is willing. Ishwarya Rathnavel, student intern at ROKA, goes door-to-door to get more residents involved. She gets a range of reactions from residents. “Some residents completely refuse, saying that as taxpayers, they should not have to segregate waste and that it should be GCC’s responsibility,” she said.

Gradually, between door-to-door education and neighbourhood events, ROKA has worked their way up to around 60% compliance in source segregation.

Why does waste segregation matter?

The primary goal of segregation is to divert waste from landfills. Chennai generates nearly 6,200 metric tonnes of waste per day, an amount which is increasing every day. Processing garbage emits greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Growing landfills displace bodies of water.

Neighbourhoods such as Kasturba Nagar are constantly developing, replacing houses with apartment complexes to support the growing population of residents. With more residents living in a smaller area, waste is more difficult to manage.

Source segregation means that each household separates its waste before it is ever mixed. Green bins are for. Source segregation saves time and labour since GCC conservancy workers or volunteers do not need to separate waste.

Ishwarya has worked with conservancy workers as a ROKA volunteer, and says that segregating at the source is important. “I think it can be really dehumanising for them if they have to pick apart somebody else’s garbage,” Ishwarya said.

More participation needs more GCC involvement

GCC encourages citizens to segregate waste at the source. Former GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan hosted an event to demonstrate source segregation as part of a GCC campaign in early 2024. Two years earlier, they released a source segregation anthem and presented awards for dedicated workers for keeping the city clean.

However, no written GCC policy requires citizens to source segregate. It is implausible for communities to achieve full participation in source segregation without government involvement. Janani believes that implementing a penal system, where residents are fined for not segregating their waste, is the only way to achieve 100% compliance.

“There is only so much a community or a volunteer group can do,” Janani said. “We have to make it better at a city level. It would help the Corporation in achieving what it is trying to do with waste.”

Also read: