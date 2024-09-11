A comprehensive guide to electrical safety in a community swimming pool

While most apartment associations strive to manage their societies with the utmost care, accidents related to swimming pools or electrical safety can still occur. Unfortunately, there have been some tragic incidents due to electrocution, which included the loss of two children, one of whom succumbed to an accident in a swimming pool and the other whilst playing in the park. There was also another death of a man, who died while working in an apartment sump. These incidents underscore the critical importance of implementing stringent safety measures and conducting regular maintenance to prevent such tragedies.

“In apartments, lifts are well maintained due to CEIG oversight and lift OEM being an incumbent maintenance partner, ensuring safety through regular inspections and compliance checks. However, swimming pools lack similar enforcement, leading to inconsistent maintenance and potential safety risks,” says Bhaskar Dhar Choudhury, Assistant Vice President, SILA.

Part 1 of our guide on community swimming pools provided an overview of pool safety, focusing on operational and mechanical aspects. It covered precautions related to both external and internal components, such as the swimming pool filtration system.

Part 2 addresses the electrical safety aspect of swimming pools and common areas.

The first step in effective risk management is to identify and understand the potential risks faced by the community.

An overview of swimming pool electrical safety

Pool electrical safety is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure the safe operation of all electrical components associated with the pool. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, making the risk of electric shock or electrocution particularly high around pools if proper safety measures are not in place.

Here are some key aspects of pool electrical safety.

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs) Proper Grounding and Bonding Safe Installation Practices Regular Inspection and Maintenance Emergency Preparedness Educating Pool Users Waterproofing and Protection Legal and Regulatory Compliance

Ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs)

GFCIs are fast-acting circuit breakers designed to shut off electric power in the event of a ground-fault, within a second.

Installation : Ensure that all electrical outlets and devices near the pool, such as pumps, lights, and heaters, are equipped with Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs). These devices automatically shut off power if they detect a difference in current flow, which could signal a leakage or potential electric shock.

: Ensure that all electrical outlets and devices near the pool, such as pumps, lights, and heaters, are equipped with Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs). These devices automatically shut off power if they detect a difference in current flow, which could signal a leakage or potential electric shock. Regular Testing: Test GFCIs monthly using the test button to confirm they are functioning correctly. Immediately replace any GFCI that fails the test.

Proper grounding and bonding are crucial for pool safety

Bonding: Connect all metal parts of the pool (ladders, lights, pumps, etc.) to a common bonding grid. This eliminates potential differences that could cause electric shocks. Grounding: Connect the pool’s electrical system to the earth to safely dissipate any stray electrical currents.

Regularly inspect both the bonding grid and grounding connections to ensure they are intact and properly connected.

Use pool equipment of recognised safety organisations, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), which meets stringent safety standards. This ensures the equipment is designed for wet environments, reducing the risk of electrical hazards. These include all electrical components and equipment installed in or around the pool, such as pumps, lights, heaters and control systems.

Using certified equipment not only enhances safety but also ensures compliance with local regulations and standards. Regular checks and maintenance of this equipment are also important to maintain its safety and functionality.

Safe installation practices

Use outdoor-rated, well-sealed electrical boxes and conduits to protect components from water and moisture. Place equipment on raised platforms or use protective covers to prevent water ingress. Always have a licensed electrician install pool electrical equipment to ensure compliance with local codes and safety standards. Maintain a distance of at least six feet between electrical outlets and the pool’s edge. Use low-voltage lighting for pools and landscape to reduce electric shock risk.

Regular inspection and maintenance

Regular inspections and adherence to these guidelines are crucial for maintaining a safe pool environment. Conduct monthly inspections, especially during peak usage seasons and keep a log of all inspections and maintenance activities. Apart from monthly inspections, get an annual professional inspection by a pool certified electrician.

Proper handling is essential — store electrical devices in a dry, secure location when not in use. Clearly label all electrical switches and outlets to avoid confusion.

Swimming pool electrical panel. Pic: Bhaskar Dhar Choudhury

Emergency preparedness

Ensure the panel is well-lit and unobstructed. Train responsible individuals on its operation.

Include basic first aid training for electrical shocks and ensure emergency contact numbers are easily accessible.

Educating pool users

Install clear and visible signage around the pool area, warning against the use of electrical devices near the water.

Educate pool users, especially children, about the dangers of electricity around water. Teach them not to use electrical appliances, toys, or gadgets near the pool.

Legal and regulatory compliance

Adhere to codes: Ensure that all electrical installations comply with the National Electrical Code (NEC) and local regulations to ensure ongoing compliance.

Earth leakage circuit breaker

An Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) is a crucial safety device designed to protect against electrical shock and fire hazards in swimming pool areas. It does this by detecting and interrupting the flow of electrical current if it detects leakage current to the ground.

Understanding ELCB functionality : ELCBs detect leakages by monitoring the difference between live and neutral currents. A discrepancy indicates potential leakage, possibly through a person, prompting the ELCB to quickly disconnect the circuit. This rapid response, within milliseconds, helps prevent serious injury or fire.

: ELCBs detect leakages by monitoring the difference between live and neutral currents. A discrepancy indicates potential leakage, possibly through a person, prompting the ELCB to quickly disconnect the circuit. This rapid response, within milliseconds, helps prevent serious injury or fire. Regular testing and maintenance : To ensure your ELCB is functioning correctly, press the “test” button monthly. If it fails to trip, replace it immediately. Regularly inspect the device for signs of wear, corrosion, or damage, particularly in environments exposed to moisture or chemicals. Frequent tripping may indicate the need for professional calibration or a thorough check-up.

: To ensure your ELCB is functioning correctly, press the “test” button monthly. If it fails to trip, replace it immediately. Regularly inspect the device for signs of wear, corrosion, or damage, particularly in environments exposed to moisture or chemicals. Frequent tripping may indicate the need for professional calibration or a thorough check-up. Enhancing pool safety with ELCBs: ELCBs should be part of a comprehensive safety strategy that includes GFCIs, proper grounding and bonding of equipment, and low-voltage lighting.

ELCBs should be part of a comprehensive safety strategy that includes GFCIs, proper grounding and bonding of equipment, and low-voltage lighting. Understanding the limits of ELCBs: Are not a substitute for GFCIs. ELCBs are critical but should not replace GFCIs. GFCIs detect smaller current differences, offering additional protection. Users should be educated about electrical risks around water. Electrical devices near pools should be battery-operated or specifically designed for such environments.

This approach ensures a layered and comprehensive strategy for electrical safety in pool environments, utilising ELCBs as part of a broader system to protect against electrical hazards.

Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) in the electrical panel. Pic: Bhaskar Dhar Choudhury

Energy efficiency in pool management

Adjust the pool pump’s run time according to the pool’s usage patterns. Reducing unnecessary pump operation can lead to significant energy savings.

Invest in energy-efficient pumps, heaters and lighting. Upgrading to these devices can lower operational costs and reduce environmental impact.

These strategies can help achieve cost savings while promoting sustainable pool operations.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) regarding pool and common area electrical systems:

Q: What are the specifications for quality focus lights for swimming pools, especially when internal pool lights have been removed or are not present?

A : Using focus lights without internal pool lights is not recommended according to standard guidelines. It’s best to engage a consultant to evaluate the property and provide detailed specifications and design for suitable lighting solutions.

Q: What can be done to avoid insects which get attracted to external lighting around the pool?

A: To minimise insects attracted to pool lighting, use yellow or sodium vapour lights. Position lights away from the pool and seating areas, and install nets or cages around them. Use insect repellents, and maintain cleanliness to avoid standing water.

Q: How do we ensure that lights inside the swimming pool water do not short circuit?

A: To prevent short circuits in pool lights, it’s essential to follow a regular maintenance schedule and adhere to standard safety protocols. Conduct preventive maintenance checks periodically to ensure all electrical components are in good condition and functioning properly.

Q: Builders have started installing pools on the terrace instead of ground level, are there any additional care which needs to be taken by associations?

A: Be prepared for higher maintenance costs compared to ground-level pools, as waterproofing costs are likely to increase due to potential leakages. To minimise the risk of cracks and leaks, avoid draining the pool frequently.

Q: Electrical connectivity to the pool can be disconnected, but how about the filtration system, which cannot be avoided. What is the recommendation?

A: Maintain the pool as per O&M specifications.

Q: Can we optimise pump run time?

A: It is possible to optimise the pump run time as long as the water parameters are not compromised. However, it is generally not recommended.

Q: Does use of low-voltage lighting for pools and landscape reduce electric shock risk and reduce cost?

A: Yes, using low-voltage lighting for pools and landscapes can help reduce the risk of electric shock. However, it’s important to note that while the lighting itself is safer, the pumps, which are typically high voltage, still pose a risk. Additionally, the initial expenses for low-voltage lighting might be higher, so there may not be a significant cost reduction overall.

Also please note that a voltage of 36 volts or higher, combined with a current between 100 and 200 milliamps, can be lethal to a person.

Q: How can you increase energy efficiency? Should you upgrade to energy-efficient equipment?

A: Improving energy efficiency can indeed lead to a better return on investment (ROI). However, it’s crucial to balance capital expenditure (capex) with operational expenditure (opex).

A useful guideline is that common area power typically accounts for about 2% of the total property electrical usage.

However, ensuring that builders install energy-efficient equipment is essential. This not only helps in reducing operational costs but also contributes to sustainability.

Planning for a 20-25% annual increase in maintenance costs is crucial to avoid higher capital expenditures (capex) later on. This proactive approach ensures your property remains sustainable and efficient in the long run. Replacing equipment every 8-10 years and ensuring they meet ISO and NEC standards will help maintain efficiency and safety.

(Inputs from Mr. Bhaskar Dhar Choudhury; Assistant Vice President at Sila during ADDA-BAF-CM Community Swimming Pool Risks & Liabilities Online Workshop.

