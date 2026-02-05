From Kuruvimedu to Besant Avenue, how Chennai breathes unequally

Ahead of the art exhibition ‘Pugai Padam’, this photo essay captures the contrasting realities of air and the lived experiences of air pollution in Chennai.
Fly ash is the everyday reality of residents in Kuruvimedu. Pic: Sathish S.
The chimneys of the NTECL Vallur Thermal Power Station, billowing smoke, loom over Kuruvimedu in Ponneri, Thiruvallur near Chennai. Wedged between the plant and its sprawling 300-acre ash pond, the hamlet lies under a blanket of kari (coal) and sambal (ash), coating its narrow streets, colourful homes, and trees.
Kuruvimedu is hard to find on Google maps, just as its namesake bird. The main road leading to this place is flanked by factories and industrial complexes, its surface riddled with potholes that make every journey dangerous for motorists.
Home to mangroves, networks of canals, and fields, Kuruvimedu once buzzed with economic activity and trade. “This area was green, and our livelihood was making salt from uppalam (salt pan) in this area. We earned less, but we were happy,” points out Kumari*, 61. Forty years ago, she says, their home food was cooked in chemical-free pure salt, but “now we are afraid to eat as ash covers even our food.” Kumari works at a nearby company as a cook, earning less than ₹12,000.
A series of experiences like Kumari’s and photos from Kuruvimedu will be presented in an art exhibition titled ‘Pugai Padam’ புகை படம்) from February 6th–8th. Organised by the Pugai Padam Collective, the event challenges the state’s ritual reporting of air-quality indices, and focuses on the intersectional nature of environmental discrimination, say organisers.
“Across Chennai, the air quality varies. Often, we rely on instruments to measure air quality. But numbers often erase the bodily experiences as evidence,” says Nityanand Jayaraman, environmental activist and an organiser of the event. In this context, to capture air and present it as art, “smog plates”—a pollution‑capturing medium created by Los Angeles artist Kim Abeles—will be presented from 14 locations, including north Chennai. Ahead of the exhibition, Citizen Matters visited two locations: Kuruvimedu and Besant Nagar to explore the lived realities of air pollution.
While Kuruvimedu tells the story of air in north Chennai, another unfolds 40 km away. At Olcott Memorial High School in Besant Nagar, the songs of birds and insects fill the forested surroundings. Inside the school’s Blue Green Centre (BGC), a smog plate lies covered in dust, leaves, and twigs; unlike in Kuruvimedu, fly ash is nowhere to be seen. The BGC, a collaborative effort between the Theosophical Society, Pitchandikulam Forest (Auroville), and Asian Paints, aims to provide environmental education to students.
At the BGC, lessons revolve around the environment, and every question finds space. “Did you know leaf-cutter bees build nests in the hollow spaces of trees? Or that mynahs are called Naganavai in Tamil?” the students ask. Their chatter is endless, yet our conversation with the group of 11 keeps circling back to a certain winged burst of colour—butterflies. As part of the BGC, in May last year, these students came together to create a butterfly garden.
Green habitat, lessons on ecology
Keeping this future in mind, the children shared a few recommendations:
Reduce the number of vehicles. Switch to alternate sustainable vehicles such as cycles or walk more.
Reduce usage of plastics, and plant more trees.
Fine factories, if emissions are above safe limits.
The exhibition is open for walk-in visitors from 4 pm to 7 pm on February 6–8 at Art Houz, Nungambakkam.
