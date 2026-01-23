Freebies or freedom? What bus subsidies do for Indian women

Across Indian cities, women depend heavily on buses to get to work, school, healthcare, and to manage everyday caregiving. In recent years, several states have introduced women-specific bus fare subsidy schemes. Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu offer completely free rides for women in state-run buses, while Maharashtra offers 50% subsidy.

Read more: Who benefits from the free bus for women scheme?

These schemes have been both vilified as ‘freebies’ or touted as transformative solutions for women’s mobility. But do these schemes actually work?

In 2025, the Sustainable Mobility Network commissioned a study to answer this very question. Beyond Free Rides is an assessment of the impact of full, partial and no bus subsidies on women’s mobility, economic and education opportunities.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

In this video, we speak to Rhea Karan, Project Lead, Sustainable Mobility Network.

Rhea walks us through the key findings: why buses remain essential for women regardless of subsidy status, how full fare waivers can cut transport costs by up to half, and why outcomes around employment and education vary widely by city. The conversation also confronts the persistent gaps — unsafe travel, overcrowding, expensive first- and last-mile journeys, and social backlash against women using subsidised transport.

Watch the full interview here.

Also read: