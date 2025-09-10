Shakti scheme in Bengaluru: What BMTC’s numbers really say about the ‘freebies’

The Shakti Yojane has recently crossed 500 crore tickets in the two years since it was launched by the Karnataka government in June 2023. The scheme offers free rides to women (including transwomen) in ordinary public buses, as long as they have a valid ID. Despite the milestone, the Shakti scheme has been at the forefront of political debate in the state. Opposition parties have labelled it a ‘scam’ that “betrays the people.” A common argument is that male passengers are disproportionately burdened by Shakti, as they have to pay for tickets while women’s travel is fully subsidised.

This criticism is part of the BJP’s broader campaign against what it calls ‘revdi culture,’ the practice of offering freebies. Before the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi had warned that schemes like Shakti would “submerge the state in debt.” Even the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), in its 2023–24 report, partly blamed the scheme for its financial losses.

However, has the Shakti scheme increased Karnataka’s debt and caused significant losses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) compared to the period immediately preceding its launch? A financial analysis of the BMTC, which provides intra-city buses in Bengaluru — where the scheme has had the greatest impact — proves otherwise.

The analysis found that after excluding financial assistance from the Karnataka government, BMTC continues to report losses similar to those it incurred in 2021-2022, before the introduction of the Shakti scheme. In fact, traffic revenue and passenger ridership have returned to pre-COVID levels since the scheme was launched.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Rather than focusing solely on the financial performance of public transport operators (albeit important), there is a pressing need to shift public discourse to make buses more accessible and affordable, a challenge Bengaluru continues to face.

Read more: Bus fare hike: Why we need alternative measures to make BMTC sustainable

What do BMTC finances reveal? Since 2018, BMTC recorded its highest gross revenue in 2022–23 (before the Shakti scheme), at ₹2,938 crore. This shows that BMTC bounced back well after the COVID years. At first glance, it may seem like the Shakti scheme led to financial losses, but a deeper look tells a different story. During the years when the Shakti scheme has been active, BMTC’s traffic revenue (money earned from actual bus operations) has been the highest since 2018. To understand the full financial picture, it is important to consider government reimbursements, which are funds given by the Karnataka government to cover subsidised travel for students, senior citizens, and now, Shakti scheme users: In the COVID years: FY 2020–21 and FY 2021–22, BMTC received about ₹1,000 crore each year in government support.

FY 2020–21 and FY 2021–22, BMTC received about ₹1,000 crore each year in government support. In FY 2022–23, 40% of BMTC’s revenue came from state reimbursements.

40% of BMTC’s revenue came from state reimbursements. In FY 2023–24 , BMTC recorded its highest gross earnings, but also received the most government assistance.

, BMTC recorded its highest gross earnings, but also received the most government assistance. Compared to FY 2022–23, during the Shakti years (FY 2023–24 and FY 2024–25), just 16% and 14% came from state reimbursements. When we subtract government support from total revenue (to calculate net losses), the Shakti scheme years actually show the lowest net losses since COVID began. This means the free bus travel scheme hasn’t worsened BMTC’s financial health, as some critics have suggested.

Distribution of gross revenues for the BMTC between 2018–19 and 2024–25. Graph: Shoubhik Chatterjee.

Traffic revenue between 2018–19 and 2024–25. Graph: Shoubhik Chatterjee

Commercial revenue between 2018–19 and 2024–25. Graphic: Shoubhik Chatterjee

Government reimbursements/financial Assistance between 2018–19 and 2024–25. Graph: Shoubhik Chatterjee.

BMTC financial revenues between 2018–19 and 2024–25: Losses including subsidies. Graph: Shoubhik Chatterjee.

Losses excluding subsidies between 2018–19 and 2024–25. Graphic: Shoubhik Chatterjee.

BMTC financial revenues between 2018–19 and 2024–25: Cost of operations. Graphic: Shoubhik Chatterjee.

A need for more expansive discourse on accessible public transport

In January 2025, all state-run buses saw a 15% price increase, and this included fares in BMTC buses. The state government has said that this was necessary for the smooth running of bus services, simultaneously justifying how the Shakti scheme has generated over ₹300 crores in GST for the state in 2023-24 alone. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, in August 2025, cited the Sustainable Mobility Network report (2025) to show how women’s employment rose 23% in Bengaluru due to this scheme. Clearly, most of the discussions around the Shakti Yojane have been around justifying its financial outputs.

While that’s logical, there is also a need for a deeper understanding of the BMTC’s functions beyond its finances. Measuring the increase in ridership under the Shakti scheme does not fully capture how it has improved women’s access to the city. For instance, some benefits go beyond easier travel and better jobs, such as creating a ‘new shape of self.’ Women are able to plan leisure travel with friends, visit their children in hostels and reduce dependency on others for their travels overall.

Thus, one’s social, cultural and economic relationship with the city depends on how accessible, cheap and reliable commuters consider public transport. From this perspective, there are a host of other challenges faced by the BMTC that currently need to be addressed.

Going beyond the Shakti scheme: Challenges for BMTC

One of these is the efficiency of the bus service. Commuters in Bengaluru often complain that buses are late and/or overcrowded. This is exemplified by a 2024 survey conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, which revealed that longer travel times and infrequent services were major reasons not to opt for BMTC bus travel.

The Karnataka government attributes the low frequency of buses to practical difficulties, noting that peripheral regions may have only one scheduled bus while central areas see more regular bus services. However, the CAG rejects this claim because over 64% of the BMTC’s buses only operate in one schedule. Moreover, compared to 2014–15, the BMTC has been operating almost 25% fewer routes and covering about 20% fewer ‘effective kilometres‘ in 2023–2024.

An OMI Foundation study from 2024 reveals that one of the major factors behind taking public buses in Bengaluru has been its relative affordability. BMTC claims that traffic revenue is its highest source of income, and ridership has not dropped significantly since ticket prices increased in January 2025. However, this steady ridership is less about service quality and more about the lack of affordable alternatives, since many commuters have no choice but to pay higher fares.

With around 40 lakh people relying on BMTC buses daily for work and education, the fare hike has hit low-income groups especially hard. To reduce this burden, the CAG report suggests BMTC could improve its financial health by generating revenue from unused government land.

In terms of accessibility, too, while Shakti has had a powerful impact on women commuters, the BMTC is lagging in implementing other measures. Only 20% of its intra-city fleet is fully accessible for wheelchair users, while the Whitefield Rising’s civic audit from Mahadevapura and Whitefield reveals that two-thirds of bus shelters do not have adequate infrastructure, inhibiting easy travel during heavy rains and high heat, for example.

So, contrary to common belief, the Shakthi scheme in Karnataka has not put undue burden on the BMTC’s finances. Knowing this, there is a need to expand discourse around public bus services in Bengaluru that are more in-tune with addressing commuters’ grievances.

Suggested improvements for BMTC services

Increasing the frequency and number of buses: The BMTC was profitable just a decade ago, a time when the buses carried more passengers daily than today. There is a need to scale up the number of buses and their schedules per route.

The BMTC was profitable just a decade ago, a time when the buses carried more passengers daily than today. There is a need to scale up the number of buses and their schedules per route. Improved information for travellers: Provide electronic boards with accurate real-time bus timings, as well as a map of every bus and their estimated arrivals at every bus station.

Provide electronic boards with accurate real-time bus timings, as well as a map of every bus and their estimated arrivals at every bus station. Maximise fleet utilisation: Fleet utilisation has hovered around 85% since 2018. Repair and upgradation of these buses would be cheaper than buying new ones.

Also read: