Dumping garbage at Bengaluru citizens’ doorsteps, but has the government done its job?

On October 30 this year, Bengaluru municipal authorities dumped garbage on the doorsteps of 218 households. This was part of an awareness drive, ‘Kasa Suriyuva Habba‘ (Garbage Dumping Festival) by Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML). The agencies also collected a fine of ₹2.8 lakhs.

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management is a major problem in the city. Blackspots are making the ‘garden city’ dirty and affecting public health. Blackspots are also a cause and consequence of poor segregation, which could affect the waste processing. And, experts agree that stricter enforcements are needed to deter street dumping and source segregation. But is dumping garbage on doorsteps an extreme step?

Also, our reportage over the past few months highlights many shortcomings in municipal solid waste (MSW) management, particularly in collection processes. Irregular collection schedules and inadequate or absent door-to-door services in low-income settlements are forcing residents to dispose of waste on the streets.

Improper functioning of waste processing units, lack of decentralised waste systems, and poor management of construction and demolition waste are some major issues that the civic authorities must look into. Read our series of stories on waste management to understand better:

Also, watch the short video below for a quick recap of Bengaluru’s growing waste management issues:

