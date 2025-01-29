Ahead of Delhi Elections, citizen groups launch charter for sustainable mobility in city

22,January 2025, New Delhi: Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), along with City Sabha, Raahgiri Foundation, and Safetipin, announced the launch of the Delhi Sustainable Mobility Charter, or the Dilli Charter, under the Sustainable Mobility Network — a citizen-driven initiative to reimagine Delhi’s transport system and demand actionable solutions for improving urban mobility, combating air pollution, and fostering inclusivity.

Delhi is home to over 33.8 million people—a bustling, historically rich and complex city. Lately, however, this home has increasingly become uninhabitable for many. From suffocating air pollution to rising heatwaves, crumbling transport systems, and unsafe public spaces, the very essence of urban living in Delhi is under threat. As Delhi prepares for its Legislative Assembly Elections, citizen groups are coming together to demand urgent action for a sustainable, equitable and accessible transport system.

Transportation is at the heart of Delhi’s challenges with 51.5% of local pollution attributable to transport emissions. With over 2 million private vehicles registered in 2023, the lack of reliable and affordable public transit options has forced many residents to rely on personal vehicles, exacerbating air pollution, traffic congestion, and social inequities.

Four key pillars of the Charter

Expanding and improving public transport infrastructure: According to Sarika Panda Bhatt, Co-Founder and Trustee at Raahgiri Foundation, “The Delhi Sustainable Mobility Charter is a step towards a much-needed shift away from an urban planning paradigm that promotes fossil fuel driven private transport that exacerbates the triple problems of air pollution, climate change and unsafe roads. Delhi urgently needs to transition to a sustainable transport system that prioritizes walking, cycling, and public transport.”

Ensuring inclusivity and safety in urban mobility: “The pervasive feeling of unsafety in public spaces and transport has long hindered women’s ability to fully participate in city life and access the economic and social opportunities that a city like Delhi offers,” says Kalpana Viswanath, CEO and co-founder of Safetipin. “With elections around the corner, this is the moment to raise our voices and demand that every citizen’s right to a safe and inclusive public space is upheld.”

Combating climate change and air pollution through sustainable practices: “With the Delhi elections scheduled for February 5, there is a crucial window for citizens to engage and advocate for a more efficient, equitable, and sustainable mobility framework for the state. This is an attempt by citizens to set the agenda for the next government, no matter which party comes in power, this should be the first priority for the new government,” says Aparajita Bharti, Founding Partner at YLAC.

Climate change, air pollution, and public transport issues are key focus points of the Dilli Charter, in the lead up to elections. Pic: Saakshi Yadav/Pexels.

Strengthening accountability and governance: Saleha Sapra, Co-Founder of City Sabha, states that “The Dilli Charter brings a list of unaddressed or unchecked priorities to its public and state actors, spanning climate change, air pollution, and public transport issues. There is no such thing as a lack of political will; these collectives and collaborations create a willingness to act for the better. Therefore, we must re-imagine a Delhi that is logically more accessible, breathable, safe, and receptive to the ever-evolving urban complexities of its residents. Together, we have a real-time opportunity (before the state elections) to demonstrate a will for comprehensive mobility planning and the right to breathe and move safely in the city.”

Each pillar is backed by actionable solutions, ranging from enhancing bus and metro connectivity to promoting walking and cycling, ensuring accessibility for all, and advocating for stricter enforcement of air quality standards. The Dilli Charter serves as a comprehensive framework and a call to action for transforming Delhi into a thriving and equitable city.

Developed through consultations with 30+ diverse stakeholders including urban mobility and air pollution experts, and public transport users, the Charter reflects the voices and aspirations of Delhi’s citizens. The solutions presented are not only efficient and sustainable but also aim to achieve socially inclusive and equitable access to mobility.

There is an ongoing signature campaign, hosted on Civis and Jhatkaa, to generate public awareness for the charter while the organizers present it to political parties ahead of the Delhi elections.

This initiative is undertaken as part of The Sustainable Mobility Network, a coalition of organisations advocating for “Zero Emissions, Zero Exclusion, and Zero Road Deaths,” which envisions a Delhi that is accessible, inclusive, and sustainable. The charter is supported by a broad coalition of organizations, including CEEW, Civis, OMI Foundation, People Resources Centre, Save Life Foundation, and Jhatkaa, who are amplifying the Charter’s message through digital advocacy and public engagement.

As Delhi stands on the cusp of change, the Dilli Charter represents an opportunity for citizens to demand accountability from their leaders and shape the future of their city. It is time to ensure that Delhi doesn’t just survive but thrives as a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient city for all.

